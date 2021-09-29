In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “keep,” the Divine Duo are desperate for evidence that the barmaid is seeking faith. But there’s a simpler explanation.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ palaver
September 29, 2021 • 8:45 am
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ palaver”
I was going to comment “Brilliant!”, but refrained. With nothing to do, I figured I’d re-read it, because hey, why not. Only then, somehow, did this register :
“Maybe God is working THROUGH you to reveal himself” (sic – no period – that’s the style)
… so I comment now with :
Sublime.
True enough, but there is something inherently interesting about religion to non-believers. I remember a quote I once read to the effect, “I grew up in a non-religious household, so naturally all we ever talked about was religion.” From my experience, as someone inoculated early in life against religious thought, someone who believes in a god and its attendant requirements is a source of fascination of the “what, really?” type.