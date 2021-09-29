Readers’ wildlife video

I’m breaking precedent by putting up two successive posts by one person becaue Tara Tanaka’s new video, filmed four years ago but posted only yesterday, was so charming and amazing, and it shows LOTS OF DUCKS! Thousands of them, all on the wing together, and of three species! The mallards, of course, are my favorite (Tara said she put in extra shots of mallards for me). With such a density of flying ducks, I wonder how they manage to avoid collisions in the air. Also, it looks as if they fly segregated by sex, but that may simply be because the drakes are more conspicuous.

Here are Tara’s notes. Be sure to enlarge the video by clicking on the four outward-facing arrows, and put the sound up, as there’s lovely music. Don’t miss this one!

2021-09 Bosque Blast-offs: Pintails, Mallards, Widgen and Shovelers

This was one of the most spectacular wildlife scenes that I’ve ever witnessed. I shot the footage for this video in 2017 at Bosque del Apache NWR, and have been thinking about creating it for four (!) years. It was time. The experience of watching that many ducks lift off was indescribable, but the music that I chose does the best job of conveying the emotion I felt that can be shared through video.