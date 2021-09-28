When commitment to diversity outweighs teaching and research in a biology job

Special Instructions to Applicants

The University of Hartford employs full-time faculty who bring significant skills, experience, knowledge and empathy to recruit, inspire, support and retain our diverse student body now and in the future. At least 34% of our undergraduate students are from minority groups who are U.S. citizens, an increasing number of these students are the first in their families to attend college, and all of our students need to be prepared to thrive in and contribute to a diverse society. Candidates for faculty positions should include in their materials a short essay demonstrating that they are conversant with some of the literature on inclusive pedagogy, culturally responsive teaching, and so on, and describing how their teaching practice could meet the needs of the diverse population of students at the University of Hartford, focusing, in particular, on pedagogical approaches that support student success for those who are new to college and/or whose cultural background includes experience with systemic oppression due to race, gender, or other factors. If relevant, candidates should also comment on research, scholarship, or creative activity that will contribute to the diversity, equity and inclusion goals to which the University of Hartford is committed. In addition, since the University is committed to anti-racism, candidates should demonstrate in their statements knowledge of what it means to be anti-racist and, if possible, to provide example of their own anti-racist values and actions. It is recommended that candidates approach this statement thoughtfully and use specific examples to illustrate their diversity statement. A review of applicant diversity statements will precede that of any other application materials.