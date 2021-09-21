Jack the Cat improving rapidly, takes a short walk!

On my post about Jack the Cat two days ago, you probably thought he was in pretty bad shape—and he was. He had taken a very bad fall.

But he’s an intrepid moggie, and yesterday took a pretty substantial walk (vet’s advice), even putting weight on his injured front paw. A report from his staff:

We both think it’s a great tribute to Jack and his misadventure. It’s wonderful to have friends, family and strangers rooting for his recovery. He started eating better yesterday and he’s up to walking around the house (short periods of time, no jumping) a couple of times a day. See attached video.

Go Jack! I am going over to visit him and his staff this morning, and hope to put up more photos on this post later on today.