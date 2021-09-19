Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday in Cambridge, MA this September 19, 2021: National Butterscotch Pudding Day. It’s also International Talk Like a Pirate Day, National Wife Appreciation Day, and National Women’s Friendship Day.

The weather here has been lovely (tee shirt temperatures) with sun, some clouds, but only a little rain yesterday. Today’s predicted high in Cambridge is 74°F (23°C).

News of the Day:

News of the Day:

* Today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 673,367, an increase of 2,012 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,701,438, 4,694,219, an increase of about 7,200 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on September 19 includes:

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

That budget was $639,000.

1796 – George Washington’s Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

You can read the farewell address here. He never spoke it; it was in the form of a letter. At the end of his first term as President, Washington had James Madison prepare an earlier version, but then George decided to run for (and won) a second term. The later letter was a revision of the first with the help of Alexander Hamilton.

1881 – U.S. President James A. Garfield dies of wounds suffered in a July 2 shooting. Vice President Chester A. Arthur becomes President upon Garfield’s death.

Here’s a depiction of the assassination, with Garfield shot twice in a railroad station depot by Charles Guiteau, who was convinced that Garfield would destroy the Republican Party. As you see, Garfield lived a considerable time after the shooting—79 days—and died of “sepsis” (infection). He could have been saved with antibiotics.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

This made New Zealand the first self-governing nation in the world to allow women to vote. Here are some suffragettes in New Zealand, whose symbol was the white camellia:

1940 – World War II: Witold Pilecki is voluntarily captured and sent to Auschwitz concentration camp to gather and smuggle out information for the resistance movement.

Only a very brave man would voluntarily get himself arrested and sent to Auschwitz (his intake photo is below). Pilecki, a Polish military officer, escaped in April, 1943, after surviving 2.5 years, and he had gathered lots of information about the camp, but he buried his report and it wasn’t revealed till after Pilecki’s death. Ironically, he was executed by the Communists in 1947.

1952 – The United States bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country after a trip to England.

Chaplin was born in London, made his name in Hollywood films, and when he was touring Europe, long since world famous, the U.S. barred his re-entry because he was a political dissident, an accused Communist (he wasn’t), and not a U.S. citizen. He returned to the U.S. only once thereafter, to receive an honorary Academy Award in 1972. Here’s a photo of the aged Chaplin getting that award from Jack Lemmon:

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons 🙂 and 🙁 on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991 – Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

Ötzi, who died between 3400 and 3100 BC, is Europe’s oldest “natural mummy”. Extracted from the ice in 1991, it’s thought he was killed because he had an arrowhead embedded in his shoulder (he may have been a ritual sacrifice). He had ibex meat and grain in his stomach, suffered from whipworm, and was emblazoned with 61 tattoos! To see him you have to visit the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy.

Here’s a photo of Ötzi as found in the ice:

And his head and chest:

A reconstruction of him with his equipment (also found):

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber manifesto.

and publish the Unabomber manifesto. 2011 – Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees surpasses Trevor Hoffman to become Major League Baseball’s all-time saves leader with 602.

Here’s Rivera setting the all time save record:

Notables born on this day include:

1867 – Arthur Rackham, English illustrator (d. 1939)

Here’s Rackham’s “Puss in Boots”. It’s hard to make out Puss.

1911 – William Golding, British novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)

1913 – Frances Farmer, American actress (d. 1970)

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English talent manager (d. 1967)

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

Here name now is Dame Lesley Lawson (birth name Lesley Hornby), and she’s just about my age. In her glory days:

Those who became dead on September 19 include:

1881 – James A. Garfield, American general, lawyer, and politician, and the 20th President of the United States (b. 1831)

1942 – Condé Montrose Nast, American publisher, founded Condé Nast Publications (b. 1873)

1965 – Lionel Terray, French mountaineer (b. 1921)

A great climber and a member of Herzog’s team that climbed Annapurna (Terray didn’t attain the summit), Terray died during a rock climb at age 44.

1995 – Orville Redenbacher, American businessman, founded his own eponymous brand (b. 1907)

2004 – Eddie Adams, American photographer and journalist (b. 1933)

2004 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (b. 1931)

Davis had one great and classic song, which she performs below live:

A FB post from Helen Pluckrose, one of the “Grievance Study” perpetrators:

A tweet from Masih. Apparently girls in Afghanistan still aren’t allowed in school:

In 21st-century this

young girl is asking"why are we banned from going to school?"

Today Schools reopened in Afghanistan but just for boys. So simply women of Afghanistan are backed to the dark ages. Who is responsible for this and who is going to have an answer for this girl? pic.twitter.com/t1gsuvzjG0 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

19 September 1865 | A Jewish man, Abraham Joseph Zousman, was born in Bardichev. He emigrated to Belgium. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 26 October 1942 in a transport of Jews deported from Malines / Mechelen. After the selection he was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/lfz4IKci23 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 19, 2021

