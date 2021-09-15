Watch the SpaceX launch: 4 “civilian” astronauts to orbit Earth for 3 days

The window for tonight’s SpaceX Inspiration4 launch begins at 8:02 p.m. Eastern U.S. time, and the window will be open for five hours. Be sure to tune in to the live feed below, or one of the others listed, to see four “civilian” astronauts, who trained for six months, to go into orbit for three days.

We’re about an hour from the first open launch time, so click below and watch the takeoff. The probability of a launch this evening is given at about 90%, so things look copacetic.

Read more about the launch and the truly diverse set of astronauts (one with an artificial femur) here.