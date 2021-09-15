The window for tonight’s SpaceX Inspiration4 launch begins at 8:02 p.m. Eastern U.S. time, and the window will be open for five hours. Be sure to tune in to the live feed below, or one of the others listed, to see four “civilian” astronauts, who trained for six months, to go into orbit for three days.
We’re about an hour from the first open launch time, so click below and watch the takeoff. The probability of a launch this evening is given at about 90%, so things look copacetic.
Read more about the launch and the truly diverse set of astronauts (one with an artificial femur) here.
3 thoughts on “Watch the SpaceX launch: 4 “civilian” astronauts to orbit Earth for 3 days”
I often wonder what the flat Earth community would do if their most influential and respected ‘leader’ went on this trip. Imagine them returning and announcing it’s a sphere; I think the community would discredit and disown them rather than face facts.
Why do you put civilian in scare quotes?
Well now it is official: we have space tourism. Though i still worry about people who sit atop a rocket with enough explosive fuel to go into orbit, i also congratulate the spacex guys and gals on this accomplishment.