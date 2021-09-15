Matthew was recently watching the new Netflix series “The Chair“, whose first season comprises six 30-minute episodes. It’s basically “ER” set in a college—the fictional Pembroke University in New England.
Sandra Oh—the one character who’s very well acted plays Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of Pembroke’s English department, and has to face the usual travails of a chair: how to choose a distinguished speaker, dealing with faculty who don’t teach well, schmoozing the dean, listening to a colleague kvetch about poor office space, and so on. The plot is complicated by the fact that her ex-husband (Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass) is a professor in her department, is acting erratically since his second wife died, and he wants to reunite with Kim.
They’ve inserted some woke stuff to create drama, the main trope being Dobson’s quick Hitler salute when he mentions Hitler in a class. That, of course sets off a huge fracas.
I’ve watched the first three episodes (I guess there will be a second season), and I’ve pretty much had it. While Oh’s acting is good, much of the other actors overdo it, and the drama—sustaining a Hitler salute over the entire series (don’t read the Wikipedia summary if you want to watch it), is boring. I’m giving up. Matthew thought it was okay, but he’s recommended that I watch “The Wire” instead, and that’s what I’m going to do. It’s a much bigger investment—60 one-hour episodes—but it’s received universal critical acclaim.
In the meantime, you can see the official trailer for the “The Chair” below:
8 thoughts on ““The Chair”: A miniseries about academia”
The Wire is outstanding along with an exceptional cast.
The Wire is a serious investment of time, but you’ll hopefully find it a worthwhile one. Sadly, the actor who played one of the series’ most memorable characters, Omar Little, died very recently.
D’oh, that reads ambiguously. Omar Little is the character; he was played by the recently deceased Michael K. Williams, who steals every scene he appears in.
I would recommend the Wire also. It was several years since I saw it but worth the time.
The Wire is great.
Although my wife and I watched “The Chair” all the way through and mildly enjoyed it, it doesn’t belong in the same conversation with “The Wire” which is the greatest tv show of all time, at least in its genre. Just watch the first episode of “The Wire” and you will see. In fact, just the first scene, in which we learn why a murdered kid has the street name “Snot Boogie”, should tell you that this is a very different kind of show.
By the way, I don’t believe The Chair’s Bill Dobson character was ever married to the Ji-Yoon Kim’s character. Wikipedia describes him as her “friend and colleague”. They are definitely the love interest of the show.
Yes, The Wire.
I[m with Matthew on The Wire. It’s plotted like a 19th-century novel. American novelists Richard Price (Clockers and Lush Life), Dennis Lahane (Mystic Rive), and George Pelecanos contributed to its scripts.