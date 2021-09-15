Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have more photos from Paul Edelman, a professor of Mathematics and Law at Vanderbilt University. His notes are indented below, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I’ve put them in the order he lists in the second paragraph below:

In response to your call for bird photos, here are some recent ones. This time of year is really hard for the novice birder because so many of the birds are either juveniles and hence not in their full plumage and so difficult to identify or they are still molting and, again, difficult to identify. Thus all identifications below should be taken with a grain of salt. If I get them wrong I hope your expert readers will correct me. These photos were taken in and around Nashville with a Nikon D500 camera and a Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens.

Here are some juveniles that look rather shaggy: A juvenile Eastern Bluebird (Sialia sialis) and a juvenile Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos). Less disheveled is this juvenile Black-throated Green Warbler (Setophaga virens), a juvenile Wood Duck (Aix sponsa) and this Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea). Finally here is Ruby-throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubri ) which may or may not be a juvenile, but I just really like this photo!