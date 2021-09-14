White Virginia Tech professor apologizes for her race (and racism) on course syllabus

(Note: this report comes from a right-wing college-monitoring site and I haven’t been able to verify it. However, I don’t have reason to doubt it, either. Should I give similar caveats—from the opposite political direction—when citing PBS, the New York Times, and so on?
This is what the madness on campus has come to: Crystal Duncan Lane, an “instructional faculty member” at Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Development and Family science, apparently handed out her syllabus for a course (I can’t find the exact course, but a student says it was “about disabilities” and the major lists “An Introduction to Disability Studies“, which must be the one). At any rate, Campus Reform, which has carried many reports that I independently gave on this site, says that Lane’s syllabus included this introduction to the instructor:
I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage. I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not ‘ask’ for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not. This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people. I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day. I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history.
Given that this is a course on disabilities, it’s odd that she doesn’t mention that she’s also privileged by not being disabled (assuming she’s able bodied). But the most disturbing part is the implication that all white people are innately racist. This could have been written by the team of Kendi and DiAngelo.
The worst part is that education is supposed to teach people about things and about how to think and criticize, not propagandize them as Lane has done in her “introduction”. She tells them that she (and all the white students) are participating in a massive “injustice” right now. And really, is it a matter of student interest that she tells them that every day, in every way, she’ll get better and better? This is what the kids call “TMI“.
Yes, we have the written equivalent of a penitente, those Catholics who go around scourging their backs with whips until the blood streams down, all to imitate the Biblical trials of Jesus and to punish themselves for being sinners.
In the article, two students (one gives her name) beef about this statement, one saying this: ““It hurts that someone says I was born with ‘innate racism’ because of my skin color. [It] makes me feel like I should hide and worry about everything I say.”
And well she should. The chilling of speech by colleges and professors setting forth what statements are ideologically acceptable on campus and in class severely diminishes the value of education. And we already know it’s widespread. Inside Higher Ed reports the results of a survey from September of last year and gives a disturbing graph:
Sixty percent of students have at one point felt they couldn’t express an opinion on campus because they feared how other students, professors or college administrators would respond, according to a survey report published Tuesday by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, a campus civil liberties watchdog group, and RealClearEducation, an online news service. The survey of 19,969 undergraduate students from 55 colleges and universities was administered from April to May by College Pulse, a research company.
Note below that all comfort levels are below 25%. It’s instructors like Crystal Duncan Lane that create a climate like this.
8 thoughts on “White Virginia Tech professor apologizes for her race (and racism) on course syllabus”
‘ I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people. ‘
Japanese people live in a high-trust society where people often get their wallet handed back to them before they realise they have lost it. Japanese cities are also safe, because Japanese people can trust others not to attack them.
Does this mean Japanese people trust Japanese people more than they would trust the people they live with if they moved to say, Detroit, or New York?
I would say, yes. Does this mean Japanese people are innately racist, because they don’t trust other people as much as they trust Japanese?
If you live in a high-trust society, you will appear to be racist and have privilege, because you know people will trust and respect you, simply because of who you are – a member of a high-trust society.
So should white people apologise for having built-up high-trust societies – a process which took a long, long time?
Imagine if you had to introduce yourself professionally like this. Why should this woman have to debase herself like this?
You claim that you are concerned about free speech on campus, cancel culture, etc., and then you link to Campus Reform, which is in the business of harassing profs whom they consider ¨left-wing¨ on campuses?
This is an example of what I’m talking about: someone trying to tar me for using information from a conservative publication. Just because I got some information from it does not mean I agree with their mission, or with most of what they say. Are you bright enough to understand that? All I care about is whether the facts are right, and, then I give my own take on the facts.
If I had another source that wasn’t Campus Reform, I would have used it. Presumably you’d allow me to use the New York Times, which is in the business of promulgating Woke ideology.
Jebus.
This “trust” you think you see in the people of Japan is part of their culture, their society. It is their character. They would be the same way toward others, they would return your wallet just the same. They do not steal from others at work so if you normally have security at work, you will need none in Japan. This has nothing to do with racism, it is simply part of their culture.
This was in reply to #1.
Japanese people do not trust non-Japanese as much as they trust Japanese.
My point was that being a member of a high-trust society automatically gives you privilege. You get respect (all other things being equal) simply because of who you are.
In a low-trust society, you have to earn respect, and are very concerned about losing it, and are naturally jealous of people who don’t have to worry about being disrespected.
It occurs to me that, if I were a white student exposed to this “invitation” on a regular basis, I might decide keep a polite distance between myself and black students. Every day is another opportunity to cause offense. Every moment is fraught with peril. Even my presence is likely an unwelcome reminder of inequality, innate racism, and unjustified privilege.
Good will towards students of color is going to pull me in opposite directions, and, being young and not particularly confident in myself, avoiding making friends in the first place is going to look a lot safer. It’s a journey along the path of least resistance.
I can’t imagine how these kinds of messages are helping students of either color feel more comfortable with each other.