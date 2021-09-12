Discussion thread

It’s going to be a busy week as I prepare to go to Boston, contemplate a book proposal (mine), read over the near-final version of Matthew’s new book (it’s very, very good), and try to keep up business here. As for the latter, there’s simply not much to write about that intrigues me, and I have nothing to say that you can’t read elsewhere. Yes, everyone is going through tough times, what with a worldwide pandemic, the mess in Afghanistan and its effect on the Afghan people, racial unrest in America, Biden catching flak from even the Democrats, Wokeness burrowing in everywhere, American states enacting unconstitutional abortion laws to be enforced by vigilantes, schools on the verge of virtual learning again, and so on.

Given that many of us have become relatively isolated during the pandemic, and the fact that humans are social creatures, that creates yet another anxiety that compounds this bad time.

Let’s talk, though we don’t have to beef or kvetch about any of the above. I’ll throw out a few questions, but you can bring up whatever’s on your mind. Remember, be civil, even if you disagree vehemently with someone.

Nearly everyone agrees that Biden is a damn sight better than Trump as President. But is he performing as you expected? (He promised “bipartisanship”, but that’s not on, and probably not his fault.) Did he take a bad hit with the chaotic exit from Afghanistan? Is he even trying to be bipartisan, and is that a worthwhile goal?

Will Biden run again in 2024? He seems to me to be getting a bit wobbly (he’s 78 now, and would be 80 if he runs again).

And what about Kamala Harris? The VP is traditionally the next candidate after the incumbent President is out, but we haven’t heard much from her. She’s always there standing behind Biden during his announcements, but what has she done? She was given a big job—handling the situation at the southern border with Mexico—but I don’t think she’s done squat. Will she even be a valid candidate if Biden bows out in the next election? If not, who’s a good choice?

Do you think Trump will run again?

What will our relationship be with the Taliban, now that they’re in charge in Afghanistan? Will they forment terror against the U.S., or will they, hoping for economic perks, be “nicer”. (As you know I think that they, being Islamists, won’t change a bit, for they’re wedded to their religious dictates.)

Will they approve booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna? If so, will you get one? What about the idea that we should sacrifice our third shots for people in poorer countries where very few people have been vaccinated?

Finally, are we going to see more school closures this fall and winter?

That’s just off the top of my head, and th- th- that’s all, folks!