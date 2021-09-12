Discussion thread

It’s going to be a busy week as I prepare to go to Boston, contemplate a book proposal (mine), read over the near-final version of Matthew’s new book (it’s very, very good), and try to keep up business here. As for the latter, there’s simply not much to write about that intrigues me, and I have nothing to say that you can’t read elsewhere. Yes, everyone is going through tough times, what with a worldwide pandemic, the mess in Afghanistan and its effect on the Afghan people, racial unrest in America, Biden catching flak from even the Democrats, Wokeness burrowing in everywhere, American states enacting unconstitutional abortion laws to be enforced by vigilantes, schools on the verge of virtual learning again, and so on.
Given that many of us have become relatively isolated during the pandemic, and the fact that humans are social creatures, that creates yet another anxiety that compounds this bad time.
Let’s talk, though we don’t have to beef or kvetch about any of the above. I’ll throw out a few questions, but you can bring up whatever’s on your mind. Remember, be civil, even if you disagree vehemently with someone.
Nearly everyone agrees that Biden is a damn sight better than Trump as President. But is he performing as you expected? (He promised “bipartisanship”, but that’s not on, and probably not his fault.) Did he take a bad hit with the chaotic exit from Afghanistan? Is he even trying to be bipartisan, and is that a worthwhile goal?
Will Biden run again in 2024? He seems to me to be getting a bit wobbly (he’s 78 now, and would be 80 if he runs again).
And what about Kamala Harris? The VP is traditionally the next candidate after the incumbent President is out, but we haven’t heard much from her. She’s always there standing behind Biden during his announcements, but what has she done? She was given a big job—handling the situation at the southern border with Mexico—but I don’t think she’s done squat. Will she even be a valid candidate if Biden bows out in the next election? If not, who’s a good choice?
Do you think Trump will run again?
What will our relationship be with the Taliban, now that they’re in charge in Afghanistan? Will they forment terror against the U.S., or will they, hoping for economic perks, be “nicer”. (As you know I think that they, being Islamists, won’t change a bit, for they’re wedded to their religious dictates.)
Will they approve booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna? If so, will you get one? What about the idea that we should sacrifice our third shots for people in poorer countries where very few people have been vaccinated?
Finally, are we going to see more school closures this fall and winter?
That’s just off the top of my head, and th- th- that’s all, folks!
6 thoughts on “Discussion thread”
Not sure if we can pin Afghanistan withdrawal entirely on him, but for the moment the buck does stop at his table. Taliban’s start hasn’t been great. Not one woman in the cabinet, woman civil service staff being told to stay away from office. It may all be downhill from here.
The Taliban put out this statement with regard to women attending University and College:
“All female students, teachers, and staff must wear an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that covers the hair, body, and most of the face, according to the extensive document issued by the Taliban-run Education Ministry on September 5. The garments must be black, the text added, and women must also wear gloves to ensure their hands are covered.
Classes must also be segregated by gender — or at least divided by a curtain — according to the order, which added that female students must be taught only by other women. But it added, though, that “elderly men” of good character could fill in if there were no female teachers.”
So, that will be comfortable while you are trying to learn and take notes. Gloves for fuck’s sake!
If only De Sade were still with us. . .
I’m very unimpressed with Kamela Harris. She strikes me as not very bright with an absence of backbone. I’d like to see either Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar run. Buttigieg lacked experience last time and Klobuchar is smart and crosses the aisle and gets things done.
I saw that Chris Christie is making noises about running. I’d like to see him on the GOP ticket. He definitely faltered during Bridegate but overall I think he’s quite bright and and not afraid to make tough decisions.
Saying Biden is responsible for Afghanistan is about like saying Nixon was responsible for Vietnam. Actually it would be a lot closer to name Nixon for his part in Vietnam. The cost of all our undeclared wars from Vietnam forward would be almost impossible to add. If we just concentrate on the latest and longest, Afghanistan, the estimate is something over 2 trillion dollars. I run into people all the time today that remain ignorant even about Vietnam and that was a long time ago. I registered for the draft during that conflict in early 1968. I did that because the law required it. If you actually want to learn something about Afghanistan I recommend you read the Afghanistan Papers, copyright 2021. I won’t spoil it for you but just list one event that you probably do not know.
In December of 2001, a conference was held in Bonn, Germany to establish a governance plan on Afghanistan. The United Nations held this with a group of Afghan power brokers, diplomats from the U.S., centrial asia, and Europe. Hamid Karzai was named as interim leader but not much came of this meeting because of one thing. The Taliban was not invited. So you see, early in this conflict the time arrived to end it, more or less but stupidity prevented this happening just as it did for the next 20 years.
Very impressed with Biden’s foreign policy. The MSM has really become a reliable barometer, any time the pan something, 99% likely to be a good decision, every time they promote something, its usually something so stupid that a psychopath like Pol Pot had to discontinue it.
I can’t believe the coverage on Afghanistan, it was W.’s mess, the fact that we had troops there for 20 years means whatever was supposed to happen didn’t (e.g. failed using military force to freeze an unsustainable status quo), and getting out of any country is a mess. We should be grateful that there haven’t been more causalities.
On the MSM, its fun to see people like Wolfowitz predicting China sailing into the ME because of the pull out (even if they don’t have a blue water navy). As if its that hard to look up how many air craft carriers China has. . .