Take this quiz: Which of six new political parties do you belong to?

The New York Times’s opinion section has started a new series whose purpose is outlined in the article below by
But America is not young anymore. Whereas it was once spry and excitable, it is now creaky and soft. The country that passed Prohibition and created Social Security now spends decades dithering over how large a role the government should play in health care. The country that went to the moon shrinks at the challenges presented by climate change. Its bold and expansive political imagination has atrophied.
There are, of course, reasons for this settling. As the historian Daniel Immerwahr argues in a guest essay, hard partisanship makes it difficult to create coalitions for sweeping changes. Wars, which once smashed through gridlock, no longer lead to collective action.
Not all of the big changes were completely — or even ambiguously — good. The economic boom of the industrial age was fueled by the blood and sweat of exploited workers; the country’s westward expansion came at the expense of Native Americans. But America in its youth was a country confident and unafraid to confront the future. What if it could recover that spirit of invention and restlessness, the risk-taking that formed this country? What would it change? What could it be?
This is the idea behind Snap Out of It, America!, a new series from Times Opinion. It will present not a single, cohesive vision but an array of ambitious ideas from across the ideological spectrum to revitalize and renew the American experiment.
The series will come out every Wednesday
Now the fun part: a quiz! Yesterday, as part of this series, the Times decided to revitalize America by imagining not two but six political parties falling on a two-dimensional plot of social conservatism and economic conservatism. There’s a brief intro of the seemingly thin rationale at the screenshot below:
America’s two-party system is broken. Democrats and Republicans are locked in an increasingly destructive partisan struggle that has produced gridlock and stagnation on too many critical issues — most urgently, the pandemic and climate change.
There is no reasonable or timely way to fix this broken system. But there is an alternative: more parties.
It is not so hard to imagine a six-party system — and it would not even require a constitutional amendment.
The description of how to get to such a system is below. But first, whether you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent (or other), in the 20-question quiz below, you can discover which new party would be the best fit for you.
Now that’s gonna work. We’ll have the Christian Conservative Party, the Patriot Party, the American Labor Party, the Growth and Opportunity Party, the New Liberal Party, and the Progressive Party.
Which one would you belong to given your social and political views. Click on the screenshot below to take the 20-question quiz. At the end it will slot you into one of the six parties and tell you a bit about it. If you want to skip the quiz and read about these imagined parties, just go here.
Here’s the first of 20 questions; many of them are about race:
I took the quiz twice independently several hours apart, and both times fell into the same party. (I didn’t remember my answers to the first round.)
This is a description of that party:
The New Liberal Party is the professional-class establishment wing of the Democratic Party. Members are cosmopolitan in their social and racial views but more pro-business and more likely to see the wealthy as innovators.
Its potential leaders include Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Eric Garcetti and Beto O’Rourke. Based on data from the Democracy Fund’s VOTER survey, this party would be the best fit for about 26 percent of the electorate.
I guess I can’t be unhappy with that, as I’m on the liberal side of both economics and social attitudes. Still, I don’t know what this means, what I’m supposed to do about it, or how I can use my slot to revitalize America.
Of course you’ll want to know where you fall, too, so comment below and we’ll put a quiz here showing where readers fall.
I’m guessing we aren’t going to see many Christian Conservative Party voters in this poll.
Amen!
If this is not achieved by a revolution that might become violent, it may be achieved by starting a third party that has an agenda with two main points:
– proportional representation in parliaments (county, state, federal). I think many people are fed up with the extremists on both sides, and want more choice.
– getting judges and lawyers out of the political process. Laws must be made by parliaments, executed by governments, and implemented by judges. People should be fed up with the inaction caused by litigation.
The party should implement these changes and issue new elections. It seems impossible under the current circumstances. But starting a political reform party would be the first step.
“People should be fed up with the inaction caused by litigation.” When Richard III said “Let’s kill all the lawyers,” he wasn’t suggesting that as a positive step towards better government, but as the removal of an impediment to his ambition. What is litigation except an individual trying to secure his rights? Who else is going to look out for them? Not the government; it has big plans, and your pesky rights are an annoyance.
I do not think that the political system is so bad over here. Some things may be better in the US, but most countries in Europe have a better functioning political system than the US. I would say, the US political system is an evolutionary dead-end, broken beyond repair, captured by special interests. As Fukuyama said, the success of the United States was not the result of its political system (to put it mildly). Copying a political system may be a way out. Perhaps, you do not like democratic decision making, and prefer the dictatorship of the Supreme Court?
The first sentence of this post was dropped somehow. It was: I live in a European country.
It says I’m closest to the New Liberal Party, but where my dot appears on the graph looks just as close to the American Labor Party. (Maybe the spirit of my late father, a long-standing union man, was using me as an amanuensis.😉) Anyway, I’m now interested in Lee Drutman’s book and am thinking of getting involved with FairVote again. https://www.fairvote.org/
That’s where I wound up, too, and probably for the same reason.
Similar, I ended up the same distance from the New Liberal and Progressive parties. Apparently I’m more socially conservative than the Progressives and less economically conservative than the New Liberals. Given that most self proclaimed progressives don’t seem to like me much once I start saying things like, “where’d that come from?” or “that’s not what the evidence suggests,” I’m not convinced of this test’s accuracy.
Most of the questions are formulated such that the available answers just don’t work for me, and I suspect for many other people too. It’s an exercise in choosing which of the available answers is the least bad rather than which accurately represents my view on the issue the question is trying to probe. Par for the course for these sorts of tests.
+1
I don’t have a subscription to the New York Times (and never will) so I can’t take the quiz. Please remember that not everyone has the same subscription list, or any paid subscriptions at all.
As a paid subscriber, I get a couple of free shares per month. Try this link. Don’t be put off by the long and winding URL; it’s the code to the unlocked article.
Quiz: If America Had Six Parties, Which Would You Belong To? https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/09/08/opinion/republicans-democrats-parties.html?unlocked_article_code=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACEIPuonUyYiZ_tU1Gw5CRWySB4B991re1L-XkPs7nn74LS-TDixP1_kfB4mL8kHWIKZuYtw4xT2HX5pZOaUzRfFpiO9DOkgnAy-Znqy5orVXaSMktdD0GWIww5_XVLsk8CHnKTHnd-ohmeWz-hmKa2b1XPTehWkrcQ80vZszdwqg3yBZw63OEPVnmYUrhYdXDZt4QDgGYymOrqOoX004YIPaG0mavgomWOhZWSXRlcqe498DdQZVC1HBSxBv8Dp2qYMcaJ5MYvGJf1N3c9H-gL4SFmVjMIyoYpU3TITVnLlu2qXfjgQmco9A-F0BPF5oq714HA
I used this link. Thanks!
I did too! Thanks Another New Liberal
You can. I don’t have a subscription either. However you may not think it’s worth your time.
You need to create an account/login with password. Then navigate your way through about 3 screens of “are you sure you don’t want to upgrade to our much superior pay service?” Then you can see this quiz and other articles they give out free.
I don’t have a subscription either, but I find that opening any nytimes.com link in an anonymous/private browser window fools the web server into thinking you’ve never been to the site before, and showing you pretty much any content. It has the additional benefit that your browser doesn’t become infested with cookies from nytimes.com.
I took this quizyesterday and also got closest to New Liberal Party. However, when they tell you the percentage of people who voted similarly, it shows the highest percentage from the South, which cannot be valid.
Yeah, that stat about the South had me scratching my head, too. But then I got to thinking about why Beto O’Rourke, a Texan, is listed as a possible leader of this party. Maybe it’s because the large cities of Texas are becoming stronger bastions for Democrats. Maybe we’re on the verge of a tipping point where Texas and Georgia do flip solidly blue. Maybe, too, hell will freeze over.🥶🤔
I suspect it’s because the majority of liberals in the South would identify most strongly with the “New Liberal” ideas, while liberals in other regions would identify with the other options in greater proportion.
— Molly Ivins
Good quote, Ken. Speaking of Beto, Texas, and liberals, I’ve been thinking about Molly and Ann Richards, too.
I came a bit closer to “Progressive”, but I don’t take this too seriously, especially given the absence of questions on foreign policy, Max Boot, the WP columnist came out in the same area, but I know that he and I differ on a lot (I’m a life-long Democrat; he’s a never-Trump Republican),so I suspect we would rarely vote the same way.
I am a Canadian Citizen, but not born here. I usually vote Liberal both provincially and in federal elections.
I took the vote for a joke and to be fair a lot of the questions are not that relevant to Canada, notwithstanding I ended up close to the “Patriot” party,Phew!
I fit closest into the New Liberal Party according to this quiz. Farther left on the economic scale, but about the same axis on the social scale. I tend towards the “left libertarian” in most quizzes like this.
Well, somehow this life-long atheist should be a member of the Christian Conservative Party. I am not convinced that that is a good label, since the only obvious religious question was on abortion, and I said it should be legal in all cases. I am inclined to think that the “christian” label is intended to be invidious. I also question the meaning and weight given to “somewhat disagree” vs. “somewhat agree” on some of these questions: Don’t they mean the same thing?
The quiz didn’t ask me any questions about religion. On the assumption that the questions are the same for everybody, they have gone purely by your political preferences.
I’m a few mm SW of you, Jerry. Smack dab in the middle of the lower left quadrant.
I can’ take the quiz since I gave up on my NYT subscription quite some time ago. However, I have little doubt that I’d be closest to the New Liberal Party, probably just ever so slightly right on the graph of where PCC(E) is, based on my results on previous such tests. I won’t muddy YOUR quiz results with my presumed results, however.
I did it in a private browser session, signing up with a throwaway email address.
Smart
New Liberal, but I’m very close to the center of the triangle formed by New Liberal, Progressive and American Labor.
fwiw, this was precisely my placement too.
Progressive, but similar placement.
New Liberal. I’m marginally less socially conservative but significantly more economically conservative than Jerry.
https://sincereflatteryblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/screenshot-2021-09-09-at-16.36.21.png
Six parties are great and all, but that only makes sense in a parliamentary democracy, which we are not.
I’m not sure I understand why your republican system would preclude a multi-party system if there was a proportional representation scheme.
Well, it’s basically impossible in our first-past-the-post system, yeah. Even if six parties are theoretically consistent with the Constitution, the winner-take-all methods of electing Congresscritters guarantees a race to the two-party bottom.
Having six (or more) political parties would have many virtues. First, as the quiz illustrates, it would more closely approximate the actual views of the electorate, a more democratic arrangement than the US duopoly. Second, it would impose on US government the exotic concept of coalition, so common in the Nordic countries and Israel, and so alien to the thinking (sic) of Mitch McConnell and his like. Third, related to the last, it would diminish the trend, now so drastic in the Republican Party, to subordinate all matters of governance to naked power politics and demagoguery. Fourth, it might enable electoral law changes toward proportional representation, which is already commonplace in much of the civilized word (not, of course, the US).
Not being a communicant of the NYT, I am barred from the quiz. But my
guess is that I would end up in the exact center of the cross-hairs, where no political party at all is shown. This location might correspond to something like Macron’s En Marche, Center Partiet in Sweden, or Yesh Atid in Israel.
New Liberal, and I’m not even a US Citizen.
It emerged this week that Boris Johnson’s former Svengali, Dominic Cummings, has designs on your political system. He thinks that for only a small investment of a couple of million dollars it would be possible to find a candidate to beat Trump in the Republican primaries, beat Biden in 2024, and take an axe to USG bureaucracy, including abolishing the Pentagon. Lucky you.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1485900/joe-biden-news-us-president-remove-from-office-dominic-cummings
(Apologies for posting a link to the Daily Excess: it’s the only one I could find that isn’t behind a paywall)
New Liberal here.
Ezekiel Kweku sure glosses over a lot of US history in aid of some catchy prose. For starters, he overlooks that this nation has been riven by a civil war, the backlash against the New Deal, and a pair of Red Scares — not to mention the cultural tumult of what looms in the public consciousness as “The Sixties.”
As a Brit I enjoyed that but there were a number of questions that are just not an issue here (abortion for example) but for what it is worth I am a New Liberal (which matched my UK Liberal Democrat credentials!)