CRT in schools endorsed by four U.S. mayors, including Chicago’s

Reader Luana sent me this tweet from conservative Christopher Rufo, and, as usual, citing conservative media to liberal readers on my site, I have to make sure that what’s reported is real. Well, it is; you can find this statement on the U.S. Conference of Mayor website. The statement is signed by the mayors of Louisville, Kentucky; Boise, Idaho; Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois: a strange melange of mayors, though Portland doesn’t surprise me. Neither does our own mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who is black and gay, and getting woker all the time. I’ve enlarged the statement below so you can see what the mayors are endorsing:
BREAKING: The mayors of Chicago, Portland, Louisville, and Boise have officially endorsed critical race theory in public schools and promised to drive "the implementation of CRT in the public education curriculum" across America.
Enlarged. I’ll give my take below
This statement surprised me with its vehemence: it could have been written by a bunch of disaffected students at any woke school, though its “demands” apply to public school education.
The first half of the statement characterizes Critical Race Theory the way many people understand it these days. Although these look like statements of fact, most of them are contestable. That includes the first claim that race is not biologically real and “is not connected to biological reality.” Well, the conception of distinct races that are very different genetically, having individually diagnostic genetic traits as markers, with everyone belonging to one race or another, is not true, but as I explained in an earlier post, if the concept of racial groups or ethnic groups was purely a social construction, we would not find this:
As I said, there are groups within groups. Even within Europe, as a paper by Novembre et al. reported, using half a million DNA sites, that to place 50% of individuals could be place within 310 km of their reported origin and 90% within 700 km of their origin. And that’s just within Europe (read the paper for more details). Again, this reflects a history of limited movement of Europeans between generations. Finally, in terms of “self identification”, Tang et al., using just 326 markers, performed a genetic cluster analysis and identified four groups that matched nearly perfectly with the “racial” self-identification of people given four choices (white, African-American, East Asian, and Hispanic). Here’s what they found:
Of 3,636 subjects of varying race/ ethnicity, only 5 (0.14%) showed genetic cluster membership different from their self-identified race/ethnicity. On the other hand, we detected only modest genetic differentiation between different current geographic locales within each race/ethnicity group. Thus, ancient geographic ancestry, which is highly correlated with self-identified race/ ethnicity—as opposed to current residence—is the major determinant of genetic structure in the U.S. population.
That is, there is almost perfect correspondence between what “race” (or ethnic group) Americans consider themselves to be and the identification of groups using observed genetic differences. Because these are Americans, and move around more, the genetics reflect ancestry more closely than geography, though in Europe geographic origin is also important.
The fact that you can predict the self-identification of 99.86% of Americans as to one of four “major” racial groups from just 326 genetic markers shows that the four racial groups named above do have a biological reality in their genetic differentiation. They are not simply “social constructs”.
As far as the other tenets are concerned, I would take issue with the claim that system racism is both ubiquitous and embedded within the legal system (where?), and that basically everybody is a racist. Of course there’s still racism—nobody denies that. But its pervasiveness is a matter of argument, not an assertion of fact.
The idea that it the idea of meritocracy is racist, as is the idea that people should be colorblind (Dr. King, you’re a racist!), are arguable, and I would argue strenuously that we cannot jettison a meritocracy so that all racial groups can have equal achievement. It is not meritocracy that propagates inequality, but the holding back of groups by history and culture.
Finally, in tenet #4 you see the common claim that “lived experiences” should trump data, denigrated here as “deficit-informed research”. Storytelling, while it has its uses, is no substitute for sociology. And storytelling is not a solution, but a weak form of data.
(I’ll mention in passing that Jews are omitted form the list of the oppressed, though on a per capita basis they suffer more from hate crimes than any of the other groups named.)
The document then addresses the achievement gap between races (which, remember, are social constructs), but that gap does need to be addressed. The inequality of ethnic and economic groups in America is embarrassing and intolerable. To reduce it, the mayors propose a change in curriculum to make it more inclusive, which is fine, but then the group decries a “deficit-oriented instruction that characterizes students of color in need of remediation.” But didn’t they just imply that by saying that there are racial inequities and education gaps?
I have no opinion on dress codes; as far as I’m concerned, students can wear what they want so long as they aren’t naked and any mottos on their clothing don’t violate the First amendment. And yes, #5 and #6, about inequality in school funding and quality, are an important part of narrowing the education gap—you know, the one that the mayors say isn’t real.
Finally, at the end, the five mayor resolve that CRT be implemented in the public education curriculum, as well as devising “access to equitable programs that reflect history, decrease achievement gaps, and better ensure that BIPOC students receive resources to ensure their success upon the completion of their primary education.” But these two solutions are not at all the same thing. The implementation of CRT as outlined in the statement is divisive and will marinate the students’ education in racial conflict. The second, reducing inequality of opportunity, is an admirable program.
Sometimes I get the feeling that people like these mayors want race to be the center of all education in schools, so that every subject in public classrooms, including math and physics, must be infused with CRT-informed lessons. I don’t have to tell you that such a program would not bode well for the “success” of students of any race.
If you wanted to reduce “claims of meritocracy” to its logical absurdity, everyone could do absolutely nothing, and then the outcomes would all be the same.
Yep…that’s one way to “decrease achievement gaps.” Let’s just not hold anyone to any standard at all and see how that turns out–it’s a lot easier than investing in communities and creating jobs with living wages.
Slightly off-topic but I know it will interest Jerry, as it’s his alma mater. An acquaintance of mine is considering an online master’s degree at W&M. As part of her application, they gave her an ‘equity advancing’ question. Can’t remember from talking with her about it if it was “how have you used your experience in the past to promote equity” or more like “how do you plan on using the degree you’re applying for to promote equity”, but the wokeness has reached the ‘Burg!
Hmmm, the ‘whereas [lots of stuff] therefore be it resolved [action]’ language of the statement could signal symbolic support rather than any practical support. I’ll believe they really intend to promulgate CRT when they allocate city budget to it.
Do they even have much say? I thought most school curricula were state-wide. A mayor doesn’t get to do squat about state-wide mandated curricula standards except implement them.
Why do the hard work of actually improving intercity schools, when you can make hollow pronouncements about CRT?
As Rufo tells us, grade school educators can no longer answer the CRT question with an incredulous “Of course we don’t teach CRT. Ha ha, that’s so silly! CRT was something that was invented in law schools decades ago. We’re just teaching US history a little more honestly than before.” It seemed like a lie to those of us that are following CRT but it clearly took in the liberal media or they were in on the ruse all along. Now that it is out in the open, perhaps we’ll see a huge backlash. It will be “Defund the Police” once again.
I’m confused. If we’re not supposed to characterize students of color as in need of remediation (“X is failing trigonometry and would benefit from a tutoring program”) AND we’re not supposed to confirm narratives of the ineducability of students of color (“X would not benefit from a math tutoring program because X is a student of color”) then what, specifically, is being recommended?
It’s all very well to say “Dismantle the System” but in the meantime X is failing trig and that’s just not very useful.
One good thing? Well, students, and so teachers, will refuse to study this nonsense and constantly critique the “knowledge” the syllabuses contain, to the point where this crap will disappear from the classroom.
See also non-racist science and mathematics, which, like language lessons, will remain supremely important.
Why waste your time learning this pseudo-religious drivel when calculus needs parsing?
I suspect many parents of school-aged children will have some whereases and therefores of their own.
Interestingly, the list of sponsors has now been removed from the resolution, though archive.org still shows it.