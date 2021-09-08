Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ WEIT

I was chuffed to read on the Jesus and Mo page today this note accompanying the cartoon, which is titled “kind”:

This is an actual argument quoted in the comments of Jerry Coyne’s website, whyevolutionistrue.com – but it’s from a few weeks ago, and I can’t find it now. Will credit if it turns up.

I’m honored that the creator not only reads this website, but also the comments! If you know the comment the artist is referring to, put it in below. It must be a quote from some muddled theologian (or are those two words redundant?).

In the meantime, this week’s cartoon again begs the question of God’s existence in the proper sense.