Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ WEIT

I was chuffed to read on the Jesus and Mo page today this note accompanying the cartoon, which is titled “kind”:
This is an actual argument quoted in the comments of Jerry Coyne’s website, whyevolutionistrue.com – but it’s from a few weeks ago, and I can’t find it now. Will credit if it turns up.
I’m honored that the creator not only reads this website, but also the comments! If you know the comment the artist is referring to, put it in below. It must be a quote from some muddled theologian (or are those two words redundant?).
In the meantime, this week’s cartoon again begs the question of God’s existence in the proper sense.
This could be a reference to my comment on this post, also about a JandMo cartoon.
(Though I don’t claim any credit for it, I just reported it from somewhere else that I can’t now recall.)
I remember that, and I think you’re right. ^_^
I sent a link to your comment to the Jesus and Mo author so you can get the appropriate credit.
The commenter might have been pointing out the silliness of such a theory. I feel the need to defend commenters on this site, most anyway.
anti-J: God is all powerful, isn’t she?
M: Of course.
anti-J: So surely, if she did exist, she would not be so weak as to be unable to stifle non-believers.
Language often messes with the way we think of things because it can blur distinctions between objects and concepts. “If God exists, then He would be infinitely loving and kind” morphs into “God is infinitely loving and kind.” People who skim ideas off the top proceed from there.
Control the language, win the argument.
Russell’s example for the singular ‘the’ translated to formal logic as a definite description was
“The present king of France is bald.”
Seems like half the philosophers of language say that’s false, the other half, true.
But, your suggested conditional would be ‘If there is a present king of France, then he is bald’, and that is definitely true.
Much they write puzzles the hell out of me, the only consolation being that the worst of that writing is by people who simply know vastly less logic than they seem to believe themselves to know, IMHO, with the joke being the ‘H’. And Russell himself is one who did a great deal to advance logic, in everybody’s opinion.
Really? I thought they had abandoned logical positivism in the 1920s-40s.
I think the more common response would be “in English and other human languages, we can construct proper sentences that don’t have a real referent. Purple unicorns fly gracefully. Trump’s conscience tells him to be nice. This is one of them.”
It also does not make sense that people believe such ridiculous things like the existence of an all-powerful creator so that is proof that the creator exists.