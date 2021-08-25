Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “ton”, came with this Patreon note:
You never see these tête-à-têtes between Jesus and the barmaid, when Mo is down the mosque and Jesus is having a crafty pint.
The Divine Duo finally agree not only that God (or Allah) works in mysterious ways, but also that He/She/It imbues us with delusions to keep us following the faith.
5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ confirmation bias”
Heh.
I remember having a long discussion with a Catholic who asserted that the Miracle of the Sun in 1917 at Fatima was strong evidence for the existence of God. A large crowd of devout worshippers had gathered due to a prophecy and presumably witnessed the sun “dancing” around the sky. Multiple witnesses and ‘an atheist reporter who converted on the spot’ — answer that!
When faced with the obvious counterpoint that the sun could not possibly have behaved in such a fashion without 1.) everyone around the world noticing and 2.) the destruction of the solar system, the pious apologist admitted that yes, it must have been a delusion — from the entire crowd! God sent a delusion as evidence of His Presence! It’s a miracle!
Everyone eventually ended up agreeing that you’d have to already be Catholic to find that compelling.
Heh indeed. I’ve always said, that was a seriously lame miracle! Maybe after expending the effort necessary to fool the faithful sungazers, it was too much for the BVM to intervene in WWI, or prevent the Spanish Flu. All She seems to have accomplished is to make the whole idea of miracles into an object of derision.
I think my favourite-ever such line went (uttered without irony):
“God wouldn’t be mean enough to allow me to believe in him if he didn’t exist!”
That is truly brilliant.
Re the Fatima ‘miracle’, Joshua said to the Lord “O sun, stand still over Gibeon, O moon, over the Valley of Aijalon” nothing particularly new under the sun, methinks.
Reminds us of Lamartine’s: “Ô temps, suspends ton vol” . The question that immediately comes to mind is: “for how long?”
🙂