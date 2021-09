Today we have photos from reader Dave, whose photography website is here. Note that he sells a different print each month. The titles (indented) are his; click on the photos to enlarge them (all photos ©DSF_ All Rights Reserved).

Sunlit Azaleas:

Botanic Spring:

Honeybeeing (Apis mellifera):

Icelandic Horse (Equus ferus caballus):

Basking Butterfly:

Floral Hoverfly (Syrphidae):

Autumn Arrival:

Japanese Maple: