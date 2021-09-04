Caturday felid trifecta: Four-eared cat finds forever home; international cat idioms; “more than one way to skin a cat”; and lagniappe

Meet Yoda, the four-eared cat that has two functional ears and two tiny ones behind them, which aren’t used for hearing. Though the article at I Love My Cat says this may be a genetic mutation, we won’t know unless Yoda has offspring or grand-offspring that are interbred.

The English in the article isn’t great, and in fact is a bit confusing. For example:

Yoda was adopted by Valerie and her husband two years ago after visiting a bar near their home in Chicago. As the couple saw Yoda, they immediately felt in love with him. They quickly asked the owner to adopt him and named the cat Yoda, after the pointy-eared Jedi knight in Star Wars.

Who visited the bar? Yoda or Valerie? And who adopted him—the bar or the couple? (I omit the misspelling.) These are cases of unclear antecdents. Regardless, Yoda’s an adorable moggie and lives near Chicago. Why haven’t I seen him?

You can see why he’s called Yoda:

Yoda lives in Downer’s Grove, a suburb of Chicago. Here’s a video of him:

****************

Here’s an article from Mental Floss (click on screenshot) giving ten international idioms about cats.

Here they are with explanations. My favorites are #6 and #9.

**************

Finally, Grammarphobia explains the phrase “Skinning a cat”, always used in the phrase “There’s more than one way to skin a cat,” which in turn means, “There’s more than one way to accomplish this task.”

As the site recounts, it began with the phrase “Skinning a flint,” which meant an impossible task, and is the source of the word for a miser: “skinflint”. How did “cat” get in there?

Then, in the UK, a “flint” became “cat,” presumably because it’s hard to skin a cat, and catskins are pretty useless:

In the 19th century, other versions of the “skin” phrase began appearing. A miser, seeing to get the last atom of use out of a useless thing, would “skin a louse” (1803), “skin a flea … for its hide or tallow” (1819), and finally “skin a cat.” Here’s the earliest “cat” version in the OED: “I was … brought up amongst fellows would skin a cat” (from Davenport Dunn, 1859, by the Irish novelist Charles James Lever). We found this parsimonious example in a travel guide: “A certain American once said, that to obtain money a Natalian would skin a cat” (South Africa: A Sketch Book, 1884, by James Stanley Little).

Finally, for unknown reasons, this transmogrified into the meaning we have today, and this happened in America:

Meanwhile, the notion of skinning cats underwent a change in American usage. A new expression, “there is more than one way to skin a cat” (and variants) came to mean “there is more than one means of achieving a given aim,” the OED says. This is the earliest example we’ve found: “At any rate, thought I, there’s more than one way to skin a cat” (from The New York Transcript, reprinted in The Indiana American, Brookville, Jan. 15, 1836). The question here is whether the miserly expression “to skin a cat” was the direct source of “more than one way to skin a cat.” There’s no way to know for sure, but our guess is that the first one influenced the second. We say this because similar proverbs of the “more than one way” variety—and all meaning that there are different means of accomplishing the same goal—existed before cats became part of the expression.

There’s more, especially if you want to read about d*gs:

***************

Lagniappe: Mary, Queen of Scots made an embroidery, perhaps the only one that exists. And it’s of a cat! Here’s a video about it. Just click on the blue “watch on Vimeo” button.

The embroidery. The video tells you what the cat represents.

h/t: Ginger K., Malcolm