Scientific American (and math) go full woke

As we all know, Scientific American is changing from a popular-science magazine into a social-justice-in-science magazine, having hardly anything the science-hungry reader wants to see any more. I urge you to peruse its website and look for the kind of article that would have inspired me when I was younger: articles about pure science. Now the rag is all about inequities and human diseases.
In the past couple of months, there have been some dire op-eds, and here’s another one—not as bad as some others, but (especially for a science magazine) riddled with unexamined assumptions. Click on the screenshot to read it. Apparently the “racial reckoning” that began last year has now crept into mathematics.
After reading it, I have two questions: Is mathematics structurally racist? And why has Scientific American changed its mission from publishing decent science pieces to flawed bits of ideology?
The article, of course, claims that mathematics is a hotbed of racism and misogyny, which explains why there are so few women and blacks in academic mathematics.
The article begins with stories of thee women mathematicians, all of whom report that they felt discriminated against or at least looked down upon. All of them have academic jobs, two as professors and one as a postdoc. I don’t doubt their stories, but what we have are three anecdotes. At face value, they show that there is some racism or sexism in academic math, but these are cherry-picked anecdotes that demonstrate little except that, like all fields, math is not entirely free of bigotry. I also procured two anecdotes with no effort. First, I asked one of my female math-y friends, Professor Anna Krylov, a theoretical and computational quantum chemist at USC, who deals extensively with mathematicians, if that had been her experience, and she said what’s indented below. (I quote her with permission; we’ve met Anna before.)
I was often a single women in a room — but so what? It did not turn me away from the subject I was passionate about. I experienced some forms of discrimination throughout my career and can tell stories… But — as McWhorter often says — “there was then and there is now”! These anecdotes [from Sci. Am.] are blown out of proportion and completely misrepresent the current climate.
She also worried that these narratives, which don’t resemble her own, cultivate a victim mentality in women. (Anna is no anti-feminist, either: she helped initiate a protest against an all-male speaker agenda at a chemistry conference.)
Anna also mentioned another female math professor in the U.S. who agrees with her own experience. So we have two anecdotes on one side, and three on the other. (I have to add that, as I’ve said before, I myself felt inferior and suffered from “imposter syndrome” for several years in graduate school, constantly thinking about dropping out. But I finally realized that I could find my own niche.)
Author Crowell also gives two examples of undeniable racial discrimination against black mathematicians, but those took place in the early 20th century and in the Fifties, and it’s undeniable that at that time there was academic racism. But, as Anna said, “there was then and there is now”. If we’re to accept that mathematics is now structurally racist and misogynist, with an endemic culture of bigotry that leads to inequities, we need to do better than that.
So beyond the academic data, the article adds this:
Racism, sexism and other forms of systematic oppression are not unique to mathematics, and they certainly are not new, yet many in the field still deny their existence. “One of the biggest challenges is how hard it can be to start a conversation” about the problem, Sawyer says, “because mathematicians are so convinced that math is the purest of all of the sciences.” Yet statistics on the mathematics profession are difficult to ignore. In 2019 a New York Times profile of Edray Herber Goins, a Black mathematics professor at Pomona College, reported that “fewer than 1 percent of doctorates in math are awarded to African-Americans.” A 2020 NSF survey revealed that out of a total of 2,012 doctorates awarded in mathematics and statistics in the U.S. in 2019, only 585 (29.1 percent) were awarded to women. That percentage is slightly lower than in 2010, when 29.4 percent of doctorates in those areas (467 out of 1,590) were awarded to women. (Because these numbers are grouped based on sex rather than gender, that survey did not report how many of those individuals identify as a gender other than male or female.)
This is the Kendi-an idea that inequities in achievement are prima facie evidence of bias. But if you think about it for both women and African-Americans, that need not be true. This is a true case of begging the question: assuming that there is structural racism and misogyny in math and thus the lower representation is simply its result.
The problem with this, as we’ve discussed before, is that there are reasons for these inequities beyond structural racism, so you can’t just assume its existence.
Regarding women, we’ve learned that the sexes differ in interests and preferences, with men being “thing people” and women being “people people” (these are of course average differences, not diagnostic traits!). As Lee Jussim points out in a Psychology Today op-ed, on the advanced high school level, men and women do about the same in math, but women do better than men in demonstrating verbal and reading skills. That itself, combined with different preferences, causes inequities. As Jussim writes,
This same issue of differing interests was approached in a different way by Wang, Eccles, and Kenny (2013). Disclosure: Eccles was my dissertation advisor and longterm collaborator; I am pretty sure she identifies as a feminist, has long been committed to combating barriers to women, and is one of the most objective, balanced social scientists I have ever had the pleasure to know.
In a national study of over 1,000 high school students, they found that:
1. 70 percent more girls than boys had strong math and verbal skills;
2. Boys were more than twice as likely as girls to have strong math skills but not strong verbal skills;
3. People (regardless of whether they were male or female) who had only strong math skills as students were more likely to be working in STEM fields at age 33 than were other students;
4. People (regardless of whether they were male or female) with strong math and verbal skills as students were less likely to be working in STEM fields at age 33 than were those with only strong math skills.
Thus inequities in academic math may be a matter of differential preferences or other factors not reflecting bigotry. And this may be one explanation for why, although Sci. Am. notes that only 29.1% of doctorates in math were awarded to women in 2019, Jussim shows that over 60% of first time graduate enrollees in math and computer science are women. That bespeaks a very high attrition rate among women—something that needs to be seriously addressed. But again, the go-to answer is not automatically “misogyny.”
As for African-Americans, yes, there’s way too few doctorates awarded in mathematics. To me this does bespeak racism, but racism in the past, not necessarily now. The situation is that due to inequality of opportunity, blacks almost certainly lack easy entry now into mathematics studies. This is a narrowing of the pipeline from the outset that needs to be rectified. But again, the figures do not show that the low output at the pipeline’s terminus is due to racism.
As to what happened to Scientific American, well, it’s gone the way of all the science journals. It is doing performative wokeness.
One more item: Have a look at MathSafe, an organization hired by the American Mathematical Society to police meetings like beagles sniffing out impurities. It’s as if we are no longer adults who can police our own behavior at meetings, and need to pay others to do it for us.
h/t: Anna
The truth is that, in the physical sciences in English-speaking academia today, there is strong bias and discrimination in favour of advancing women and blacks.
And, on a similar theme to this article, this week’s Nature has a woke article: “too many scientists still say Caucasian”, arguing the usual “race is entirely a social construct”.
Race cannot be a social construct so long as you can predict somebody’s “socially constructed” self-identified race with near perfect accuracy using a couple hundred DNA markers.
Also, AI can detect race in medical X-rays.
Also, of course, if we consider people descended from typical multi-generational families resident in, say, Iceland, Japan, and Ethiopia, none of us would have the slightest difficulty in telling which was which.
(Apart from the woke, of course, who would pretend they couldn’t tell and would deliberately get it wrong to try to make a point, just as they’re now pretending that they cannot tell men from women except by asking about pronouns.)
The whiteness of mathematics would come as a surprise to some Islamic mathematicians: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mathematics_in_medieval_Islam
Of course, they built on Greek maths (which in turn was likely inspired by the Babylonian and Egyptian civilizations) and Indian mathematics, too. I suppose by focusing on “modern mathematics” and ignoring that it was built on these earlier foundations the article hopes to avoid that particular minefield?
Sexism in mathematics indeed has ancient roots, although some notable contributions were nevertheless made by women in the field – even in antiquity.
The key to contemporary, woke discourse is in one phrase: these narratives “cultivate a victim mentality”. Victimania. is obvious in the now commonplace, boilerplate usage of the words “harm” and “healing” in comically inappropriate contexts, applied to micro-discomforts that are often imaginary. We lack social-psychiatric insight into why the cultivation and sanctification of victimhood is so attractive to the rising generation. Jon Haidt’s steps in this direction strike me as too superficial. This cultural shift into incessant hand-wringing and hypochondria must have deeper causes, but what are they? Could they be only part of a generalized untergang des abendlandes?
That’s a very interesting result, that women tend to be more likely than men to have [good math skills AND good verbal skills]. So maybe the reason there are more male pure math people is that they have nowhere else to go…
In my experience, my friends who were pure mathematicians in college and grad school had more unusual and perhaps less socially well adjusted personalities than those of any other fields (with physics, my own field at the time, a close second). Most of them (myself included) would not do well in any field that involved extensive interaction with random people.
I think that’s generally the idea: a male has a COMPARATIVE advantage in math careers than in all careers, some of which involve verbal skills and writing,
First, on Scientific American — I stopped subscribing decades ago, because there was too little of interest to the avid scientist. The retirement of Martin Gardner was probably the trigger. My guideline used to be that if there is one good article, plus the Martin Gardner column, then it was worth the cost. Gardner’s retirement changed the equation.
On racism in mathematics — there isn’t any, as far as I can tell. Yes, there are some racists, as in any other field. But their number is too small to matter.
It’s true that there are few black mathematicians. But that’s a different problem entirely. The best mathematicians start out young, with nurturing at home. In our culture, there is enormous economic discrimination against blacks, and most black families do not have the economic where-with-all to support that early nurturing.
To my shame, I only know Martin Gardner from the foreword he wrote for a book on mathematical magic tricks (Magical Mathematics: The mathematical ideas that animate great magic tricks by Persi Diaconis and Ron Graham – highly recommended if you like that kind of thing).
You are right that economic disadvantage is likely important, but it cannot be the whole story since there are plenty of kids born into relatively poor circumstances in India and China (which are still poor countries compared to the US or Europe) who turn out good at maths.
“why has Scientific American changed its mission from publishing decent science pieces to flawed bits of ideology?” — clicks! Soon they’ll have a centerfold nude.
That gives “scientific model” a whole new twist, Rick!