Reader Enrico told me that Sarah Silverman hosted Jimmy Kimmel’s show twice this week (they used to be a couple). Even though I’m no longer as smitten with Sarah after I discovered that she endorses BDS, I still had to watch the four clips on YouTube. Here’s one of them.
The one below was fairly good, though I thought the segment with Louis Virtel was pretty weak and not funny at all. But I greatly enjoyed “the greatest plague facing our nation,” which turns out to be PODCASTING. It begins at 8:20. (Siverman does, by the way, have her own podcast!)
It does seem that everyone who used to write prose (with the exceptions of Dawkins and Pinker) has turned to podcasting, and, as you know, I can’t listen to them. They go on for hours, and yes, I know that some of them are absorbing. But the turn to podcasting has to reflect things like people’s increasing need to multitask rather than read (which you can’t do while cooking), itself perhaps a result of Internet-lowered attention span, and maybe to the fact that it’s simply easier to do a podcast, especially if it involves a conversation, than to write something substantive.
Sarah’s right: everybody’s getting into the game. Bari Weiss, for example, seems to have abandoned writing on her Substack site and gone to podcasting. The pieces on her site are all written by others. The result: I don’t get the chance to read her, and I don’t listen to her. And if lots of good writers transition to podcasting, well, the quality of writing will go down.
But I still love Sarah—all Jewish boys do.
The other three videos of Sarah hosting for Kimmel are here, here, and here.
12 thoughts on “Sarah Silverman hosts Jimmy Kimmel’s show, disses podcasting”
I don’t like listening to podcasts that are solo, either. They are boring and self-indulgent in many cases. I do like podcasts with good interviews. Julian Vigo has a decent podcast at Savage Minds, for one. Even though I have some disagreements with some of her POV’s she has good guests and asks good questions. Podcasters need to realize that a podcast, like a radio show, needs to avoid dead air.
I like Sarah for the most part. I haven’t listened to her podcast, though. But her standup is fun.
I’ve always been a fan of Sarah (the BDS stuff not withstanding), and thought she was hilarious. In a recent standup special, however, I was really disappointed to see that her material had devolved into what I call “shock” comedy, where the comedian simply gives incredibly graphic descriptions of sex acts (and their by-products). I’m no prude — far from it — and I’m a frequent patron of comedy clubs and R-rated comedians, but I always thought that the laughter generated by that type of shock humor is simply nervous laughter elicited from the surprise of hearing those graphic descriptions. it doesn’t seem to me take any cleverness or creativity to come up with that type of material. Sadly, it seems to me that there has been a trend toward this type of material by a number of comedians, perhaps because its easy.
I have to agree with you. I spew out enough vulgarity, obscenity, sacrilege, and just plain cussin’ here in my own space. Some things are just best left to the imagination in the public arena.
Still, I sure do like Ms. Sarah.
Isn’t podcast just another name for talk radio.
I agree. I don’t like podcasts. Print is so much easier to consume. It’s also faster, since I can read faster than a person usually speaks.
I don’t listen to podcasts unless there is also a transcript available. I perhaps miss some interesting things – but there is so much else out there.
A lot of us goyish boys do, too — although my current crush in this regard is the lovely and talented journalist and legal commentator Ms. Emily Bazelon. Doesn’t hurt that she’s the granddaughter of the late liberal icon, and former chief judge of the second highest court in the land (the DC Circuit), David Bazelon. (Yes, I know she’s married; I’m not looking to break up her happy home, simply to admire from afar.)
So you are looking for some legal assistance?
The videos she did with Matt Damon, and that Kimmel did in response with Ben Affleck, are hilarious.
A dissenting Jewish vote on Sarah:
Not every Jewish man loves Sarah. Some of us prefer Illiza Schlesinger: just as smart, just as pretty and much less woke.
I love podcasts, but you probably have fewer mindless tasks than I. However, each time I click on a story, expecting text but getting video or audio instead, my soul puckers just a bit more.
I’ve started listening to the podcast, Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett where they interview guests on the show. I mostly like it because it’s funny. The only thing I don’t like is there are ads that they do themselves but you can skip through that.