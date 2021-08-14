Conor Friedersdorf: “Solve all murders” should replace “Defund the police”

Conor Friedersdorf, a staff writer at The Atlantic, seems to specialize in stories that either contradict the woke narrative or promote civil liberties—not exactly the fare you’d expect from a liberal magazine. You wouldn’t, for example, see the article discussed here in either The New Yorker, New York Magazine, or The New York Times. But I like Friedersdorf because he writes well and, I suppose, because I generally agree with him.
The topic of his most recent column is the “Defund the police” slogan, which has proved to be disastrous for the Left—so much so that they’re starting to pretend that it’s really a Republic mantra. And about that mantra, Steely Dan said, in another context, “Only a fool would say that.” There’s evidence that enlarging police forces reduces crime, and that enlarging the police saves twice as many black lives as white lives. That’s because a disproportionately high percentage of murder victims (nearly half) are black, despite African-Americans making up only 13% of the country’s population. In view of this, and of Americans’ general repugnance to “defund the police” calls, Friedersdorf suggests another slogan.
We’ve already learned two things from the “Defund the police” campaign. First, when you press its adherents, you see that many aren’t actually calling for drastically cutting police budgets. Well, they may say they are, but when they realize the stupidity of their claim that getting rid of cops will solve the problem of crime, they quickly bring up stuff like drawing social workers and negotiators into working with the police. I have no objection to that, but there are still too many people who really want the police gone. They are morons.
Second, the people most opposed to “Defund the police” campaigns are those who are inordinately often the victims of crime: minorities. That slogan may have given Trump a boost (thank god not a big enough one) in the last election, and cost Democrats seats in Congress. As Friedersdorf notes:
The utter unpopularity of defunding the police has since become even clearer. By 2021, some of the cities that made the most significant gestures toward cuts to police budgets were reversing themselves. In March, a USA Today poll found that nationwide, “Only 18 percent of respondents supported the movement known as ‘defund the police,’ and 58 percent said they opposed it,” adding that “only 28% of Black Americans and 34% of Democrats were in favor of it.” The victor in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in June was Eric Adams, a former police officer who ran against “defund the police.” In July, another USA Today poll surveyed residents of Detroit as that city suffered a rapid increase in murders. “By an overwhelming 9–1, they would feel safer with more cops on the street, not fewer,” the newspaper reported. “Though one-third complain that Detroit police use force when it isn’t necessary—and Black men report high rates of racial profiling—those surveyed reject by 3–1 the slogan of some progressives to ‘defund the police.’”
So progressive Democrats should find themselves another slogan. Friedersdorf suggests “solve all murders”, mainly because there’s a huge and disturbing disparity in the proportion of murders solved depending on the race of the victim:
The Murder Accountability Project, a nonprofit watchdog group that tracks unsolved murders, found in 2019 that “declining homicide clearance rates for African-American victims accounted for all of the nation’s alarming decline in law enforcement’s ability to clear murders through the arrest of criminal offenders.” In Chicago, the public-radio station WBEZ’s analysis of 19 months of murder-investigation records showed that “when the victim was white, 47% of the cases were solved … For Hispanics, the rate was about 33%. When the victim was African American, it was less than 22%.” Another study in Indianapolis found the same kind of disparities.
Eliminating such disparities ought to be a priority for all Americans, including anti-racist activists. But that’s unlikely so long as Black Lives Matter leaders and their allies focus on defunding the police.
True enough. But why do these disparities exist? A true antiracist would automatically say that police put less effort into solving homicides when minorities are the victims—it’s structural racism. And that may be the case, but of course there are other explanations. In the case of gang-related murders, for instance, people might not want to reveal information about murders lest they themselves become victims. Or blacks and Hispanics might be less forthcoming simply because they don’t trust the police. Regardless, this disparity needs to be addressed and eliminated. The question is—and it’s one Friedersdorf doesn’t even ask—whether increasing police forces will eliminate those disparities, even if they solve more murders. We don’t know the answer to that, either. But surely having more police will lead to solving more murders, and it’s reasonable to assume that since half the homicide victims are black, the disparity, if not due to racist police and detectives, will at least diminish.
Despite the unpopularity of “defund the police” slogan (which goes hand in hands with the odious acronym “ACAB”—”all cops are bastards”), the progressive Left still seems to push it as a “dump the cops” demand. Here’s a bit on that:
. . . many activists are still doubling down on “defund,” whether in municipal budget disputes or interviews with national publications. Legislators on the Democratic Party’s left flank continue to press the idea at the local, state, and federal levels. The merits of defunding are still taken as self-evident in academic writing, tweets by prominent organizers, and professional PR campaigns.
On July 20, I received an email from Ronja Kleinholz, an account executive at Berlin Rosen, a large PR agency that, according to its website, has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, and represents clients including MGM Resorts, the Ford Foundation, Unicef, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Hyperloop 1. “With continued talks around addressing rising crime rates and increases in gun violence, activists with the Movement for Black Lives are available to talk about why we must refocus the conversation around defunding the police,” she wrote. “While Republicans focus on fearmongering and blaming disinvestment in policing for rising crime rates, statistics show that police don’t prevent nor stop crime—in fact, they often show up after the crime has already occurred.”
That last sentence, if it wasn’t so odious and plain wrong, would be hilarious. Police don’t prevent or stop crime? Has Kleinholz hear what happened during the Montreal Police Strike on October 7, 1969? It lasted only eighteen hours, but here, according to Wikipedia, was the outcome.
“Fires, explosions, assaults and a full-pitched gun-battle kept Montrealers huddled indoors as the reign of terror brought the city to the edge of chaos and resulted in the call for the Army help… Hundreds of looters swept through downtown Montreal last night as the city suffered one of the worst outbreaks of lawlessness in its history. Hotels, banks, stores and restaurants around the Ste-Catherine-Peel Street axis had their windows smashed by rock-tossing youths. Thousands of spectators looked on as looters casually picked goods out of store-front windows.
Sound familiar? Yes, there are morons afoot, one named Kleinholz. As for cops often showing up after the crime has occurred, that just makes me laugh. Of course they do—they have to!
So while I certainly don’t favor slashing police budgets, I’m not quite so sure whether enlarging them will “solve all murders”, or eliminate the disturbing disparities in convictions highlighted by Friedersdorf. But he does make another suggestion I’m on board with. He got the idea from Jill Leovy’s highly praised book Ghettoside, based on her crime reporting for the Los Angeles Times. And here’s the insight:
Ghettoside’s great insight is that a community can be over-policed and under-policed at the same time––and that reformers can advocate for an end to over-policing while also championing the proposition that more police resources are required to solve more violent crimes. Defund the war on drugs. Defund stop-and-frisk. But also, fund the homicide bureau and the processing of rape kits and the community-policing initiatives that help people of all classes to feel as safe in their neighborhoods as wealthy Americans do in theirs.
The absence of policing yields not a safe space where marginalized people thrive, but a nasty, brutish place where violent actors either push people around with impunity or are met with violence by someone who forces them to stop. “When people are stripped of legal protection and placed in desperate straits, they are more, not less, likely to turn on each other,” Leovy wrote. “Lawless settings are terrifying; if people can do whatever they want to each other, there are always enough bullies to make it ugly.”
Even with the help of the best PR firms, “defund the police” has little future as a successful slogan or governing program. And I remain a proponent of many other criminal-justice-reform initiatives, like 8 Can’t Wait, with their data-informed emphasis on best practices for local police departments. But at a moment when fear of violent crime is understandably increasing, especially in cities, it might be that the most urgent argument reform advocates can now make is also a political winner: Stop over-policing, but stop under-policing, too. Stop frisking people for furtive movements or arresting people for having a joint, but start funding homicide bureaus adequately and allocating police resources to prioritize the need to solve every murder. Close racial disparities in clearance rates. Black lives matter, so “Solve All Murders.”
I agree 100%, but what he’s recommending here is not exactly “solve all murders”, but “divert police resources from victimless crimes to homicides”. We’ll never solve all murders, but that would solve more of them. The question remains, though—will racial disparities disappear when more murders are solved?
h/t: Enrico
9 thoughts on “Conor Friedersdorf: “Solve all murders” should replace “Defund the police””
One of the most vociferous defund supporters is Cori Bush, US Congress Representative from St. Louis area.
As you may know by now, there is a notorious recent video of her saying essentially “private security for me, zippo for thee”. And I just saw this article…..which links to that video.
“Two St. Louis City sheriff deputies were fired after working security for Congresswoman Cori Bush. Now, one of them is defending himself, saying his firing was unfair.
Bush was on CBS last week defending her use of private security, saying “I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do.”
Recent federal filings show she’s spent $70,000 in campaign funds since taking office for private security services. Back in April, Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and other notables took a tour of the city’s jails. News 4 obtained surveillance video from the tours and along with all others, two security guards were there to protect Bush: Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson. ”
https://www.kmov.com/news/two-st-louis-sheriff-deputies-fired-after-working-private-security-for-rep-cori-bush/article_cfb56cb0-fbd8-11eb-868d-17cf595fe7b0.html
I’ve been watching with interest the response of police & law enforcement to my state’s new police reform laws. In short, the police are now only allowed to respond to active criming. The different departments have been releasing statements to the effect of, “Well, this is what you wanted. Good luck with that.” Mental health crisis? Not the police. Suspicious person (who is not doing anything illegal)? Not the police. And I think I’m okay with this. We’ve the mechanisms in place for referring mental health and health crises to appropriate non-police departments. Now, whether we will adequately fund them is yet to be seen.
–
We also passed a law banning open carry at permitted demonstrations that went into effect in May. Yesterday, there was a sizable anti-mask, anti-vax demonstration at the Capitol campus. People were open carrying. One observer called the state patrol and the city police to report. He was told that he should call 911 instead. 911 told him it was still legal to carry – but it is most certainly not. So in a sense, I feel the police are rebelling by abdicating their responsibilities to punish the voters from curtailing their reach.
–
All that to say, I don’t know what the answer is.
What state is this?
Sorry, should have included that – Washington.
Though it seems that the NYT have given a column to John McWhorter. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes.
By the way, this, on “systemic racism”, is worth a listen.
“Defund the war on drugs”.
How is that going to help, when it is the illegality of drugs that causes almost all of the problem? The real question here is how much would crime, violence, and gun violence be reduced if drugs were made legal, and the profit impetus for drug and gang violence disappeared?
I don’t know what the official figures are for all three issues, but I am pretty sure that the vast majority of gun violence in the US is drug/gang related. I would be shocked to find out that general crime and violence was not similarly-caused. If we want to reduce our policing problems, then we must determine whether a plan to legalize drugs and ensure they are freely and cheaply available is, in fact, an optimal strategy.
In 2019, the last year for which I’ve looked at the records, two-thirds of approximately 35,000 deaths by firearm were suicides. Of the remaining, two-thirds were gang and drug related. That’s roughly 8,000 lives that could be saved by ending the war on drugs. That doesn’t take into consideration the harm due to families being torn apart because fathers are incarcerated for a victimless crime.
“Defund the war on drugs. Defund stop-and-frisk. But also, fund the homicide bureau and the processing of rape kits….”
This gets to the heart of the problem. Yes, there are some bad cops but the root cause is too many laws against victimless crimes. Legalize drugs and treat addiction as an illness, not a crime. Release everyone incarcerated for possession or sale to adults and expunge their records. Given that minority communities are disproportionately impacted by these arrests and convictions, that would put a lot more fathers back home with their kids, significantly improving their chances of success.
And a lot more potential POC able to vote.