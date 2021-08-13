The marvelous beaver

This is a wonderful ten-minute BBC Earth summary of the life of the beaver, narrated by David Attenborough. There are two species of this rodent: the North American beaver (Castor canadensis) and the Eurasian beaver (C. fiber).

This is about the North American beaver, as European beavers are very rare, and almost went extinct. One of the best parts of the video is the footage from the first installation of infrared cameras inside the beaver lodge, showing them being active in winter (they also have some muskrat freeloaders). I also like their underwater “refrigerator” where they store their food (in winter: tree bark and cambium, the growth layer inside the bark). In general, they’re herbivores, but they store trees in winter for food by sticking them into the lake bed.

Beavers have so many diverse adaptations that they’re worth marveling at, and also wondering about their whole lifestyle got started. After all, their famous behavior is the creation of lakes and ponds by damming up streams with wood, and how the hell did that get started? And their complicated dams! (I suppose Eric Hedin, unable to figure it out, would say that beavers are proof of God.)

There must be hypothetical scenarios for the gradual evolution of beavers and their behaviors from other rodents (their closest living relatives are gophers and kangaroo rats), but I don’t have time to look it up. (A kindly reader can oblige).