Reader Stephen called my attention to the app that everybody needs—except atheists, who need a “just thoughts” app.
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Reader Stephen called my attention to the app that everybody needs—except atheists, who need a “just thoughts” app.
5 thoughts on “A brilliant idea: the Thought and Prayers App”
Awesome.
I bet every Republican congressman and senator has already downloaded it!
Ah, yes, the assumption that God favors his children in proportion to the number of friends that they have.
I didn’t know that god has a smartphone!
As always, it’s always about the money. $39.95 a month is just the app you need.
That’s as good as for free! Awesome!