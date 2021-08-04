Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ pedantry

The newest Jesus and Mo strip, “usage”, came with this message on Patreon (though not on the normal website:

Take-away pizza it is then. I used to be a beg-the-question pedant, but there comes a time when you just have to go with it. ‘Assumes the conclusion’ is clearer anyway.

I’m still a beg-the-question pedant, but I agree with the artist that “assumes the conclusion” (the traditional meaning) is clearer, since everybody now thinks that “begs the question” means “raises the question.” Best to not use “begs the question” then, and use either “assumes the conclusion” or “raises the question.”

And, as usual, Mo commits the very act he’s decrying. . . .