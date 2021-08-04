The newest Jesus and Mo strip, “usage”, came with this message on Patreon (though not on the normal website:
Take-away pizza it is then.
I used to be a beg-the-question pedant, but there comes a time when you just have to go with it. ‘Assumes the conclusion’ is clearer anyway.
I’m still a beg-the-question pedant, but I agree with the artist that “assumes the conclusion” (the traditional meaning) is clearer, since everybody now thinks that “begs the question” means “raises the question.” Best to not use “begs the question” then, and use either “assumes the conclusion” or “raises the question.”
And, as usual, Mo commits the very act he’s decrying. . . .
17 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ pedantry”
It’s funny, the use of something versususage of something and god forbid the utilization of something are my pet peeves. More style than anything else, I suppose.
I too find some uses of these words objectionable but, on the other hand, there are subtle differences between them. Use seems more to refer to an actual occurrence, while usage refers to such occurrences collectively. A body of uses, if you will.
I can understand how the meaning was changed or taken over for something else. It gets much more usage this way even if it is wrong.
There are some subtle but important differences, I think. Linguists take usage to refer to the whole pattern of distribution of linguistic forms in discourse. Use, however, is often contrasted with mention—this is a point that we often talk about on this site in connection with the Woketariat’s total inability to distinguish employing a term of abuse for purposes of abuse from citing that term as an instance of a term of abuse. But usage would cover both uses and mentions of the term, because the given term shows up in discourse with one or the other denotation.
Yeah, “usage” is what fellas like Fowler and Follett concerned themselves with. “Use” is what the rest of us ordinary English speakers and writers do on a day-to-day basis.
And “useless” is what a (hopefully) few philosophers do when they try to criticize a correct formal logic argument by claiming it ‘begs the question’.
Of course it does, logic in the strict sense cannot pull a rabbit out of a hat. The closer the conclusion is to implying all the premisses, rather than being just a weaker conclusion from the premisses, that seems to show it’s a better argument. So making the only premiss be exactly the conclusion itself seems to be one of these ‘best’ arguments. Clearly that’s ridiculous.
Valuable arguments in formal logic are valuable for entirely different reasons.
But in every day discourse, the original meaning of a politician begging the question is a very good point to emphasize.
I do realize I’m veering off the topic of language usage. But the Jesus ‘n Mo here brings up something else which a few may find interesting.
Mark Liberman, one of the linguists at Language Log, agrees and, to my mind, gives the most astute advice on the matter:
Liberman’s entire piece on the matter is well worth reading.
To my ear, “beg the question” and “raises the question” aren’t equivalent. The first says that anyone who hears the statement will experience a strong urge to ask the question. The second merely says the question naturally follows from the statement.
Strictly speaking, to ‘beg the question’ in its original sense should not be called a ‘fallacy’. If something very close to the conclusion is assumed as an axiom or better said, as a premiss, the logical argument is likely correct, but pathetic. Of course politicians and advertisers do that all the time, and delude tens of millions who don’t realize the pathetically useless ‘logic’ there. The perpetrators try to disguise what they are doing with vagueness and many irrelevancies.
A so-called fallacy would normally be more like either incorrect logic, or, more of interest, a use of logic to show both some proposition and its negation are deducible (so EVERY proposition in the formal logical system is). That latter is probably better called a ‘contradiction’, or better: ‘the production of an inconsistency in that theory’ than called a ‘fallacy’. Note the word “deducible” as opposed to “true”.
There is certainly much good pure logic where what is assumed seems far from the conclusion, yet correctly carried out logic produces that conclusion.
It took a few centuries of effort–but perhaps Fermat’s last theorem in number theory as deducible from basic pure logic plus number theoretic premisses is the strongest example which lots of people have some familiarity with.
There I am indirectly making a somewhat controversial implication, that really there is no boundary where pure logic ends and pure mathematics starts.
Much deeper and more interesting is Godel’s 2nd incompleteness theorem telling us that we cannot be convincingly sure that the logic plus number theory just mentioned won’t itself lead to a contradiction. We could be sure of the opposite if such an inconsistency is ever found. But I’m confident for other than purely logical reasons that it won’t happen.
‘Begging the question’ in the original sense in formal logic is an utterly useless concept within that discipline. Mathematicians are well aware of that, despite the existence apparently of an uncountable lot of philosophy professors who are utterly confused about it. I won’t name names, but happen to have some direct experience of at least 5 or 6 otherwise reputable philosophy journals polluted with that kind of nonsense in the past few decades. In many universities, they do not force even their graduate students to learn sufficient formal logic, or that wouldn’t have happened.
Sorry for the length, but this is almost a personal matter to me, and cannot be formulated without a reasonable number of sentences.
Why would that be controversial? Do you mean that people propose a precise boundary? Why?
Seems to me that “fallacy” is another word whose meaning depends on usage, and it’s not hard to see a meaning which fits widespread usage and counts circular arguments as fallacious. Namely, “fallacies” are arguments that aren’t rationally convincing. A circular argument is dialectically pointless, even though its conclusion does follow deductively.
The phrasing I always found the most appealing was locate the conclusion in the premises. It makes the point clearly, but has the slightly elevated tone that makes begs the question (in its original sense) a favorite in the groves of academe.
@Peter Hoffman: is your point this, that ‘begging the question’ isn’t so much a fallacy as it is a tautology, and that the fallacy is the downstream belief that the tautology actually established a secure conclusion?
My reply to a reply to your #3 maybe replies here also. However…
To begin I was more concerned’ about the looseness of the word ‘fallacy’.
But that segued into the difference between formal logic and everyday discourse. In the former, despite a certain amount of puffing up from philosophers, the notion of begging the question in its original sense is of virtually no interest. A logical conclusion cannot be ‘stronger’ than its combined premisses.
It is far more subtle to evaluate how good an argument is. But if the conclusion is almost obviously among the premisses, the argument itself could be just as easily false as true in whatever (non-logical!) sense false and true are intended by the arguer—there is always an unspoken, but mutually assumed, pile of side conditions. One must evaluate carefully all the premisses used, and often in a way which is much harder and more subtle than pure logic.
Because I’ve little to no formal training in logic, these sorts of academic discussions usually prompt an inquiry regarding the provision of concrete examples, so the kids at home can follow along.
For example, a debate on the Existence of God might be able to begin with an agreement that “God” will be defined as “That which, if it exists, exists necessarily.” I’m less sure about beginning a debate with “God, because He exists, Necessarily Exists.” The conclusion looks like it flew over the premises and went straight to the definition.
I suspect that any theists insisting on the second definition will end up complaining that the atheist can’t ever “get it” because they don’t even understand what God Is.
I’m yet another beg-the-question pedant, but using it with either meaning just means that you’ll annoy or confuse the other fraction of the population. Conclusion: don’t use it.
Why can’t we talk about something with a clear right or wrong answer, like its vs. it’s, so I can feel properly superior?
This lifelong Latin student is also a beg-the-question pedant. I see this issue coming from a misunderstanding of the translation into an older form of English from the Latin, petitio principii, which I might translate as “asking for (begging) the foundational principle (that which is in question).” In other words, the person committing this logical fallacy is saying in essence, “At the outset of my argument, grant me what I should prove.”