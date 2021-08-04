Censorship in the US vs. back in the USSR

There’s an article worth reading in a recent issue of Areo Magazine. It’s by Izabella Tabarovsky, a former immigrant from the Soviet Union identified as “a scholar with the Kennan Institute (Wilson Center) and contributing writer at Tablet” (see also here).
Although the article seems to be about censorship in America and its comparison with the censorship in the U.S.S.R. experienced by Tabarovsky before she came to America, it’s really more about censorship culture: the political and sociological climate in the U.S. that makes people afraid to speak out.
But it begins by comparing Soviet government censorship of books like Doctor Zhivago and The Gulag Archipelago with information “bans” in the U.S., or the downplaying of what Tabarovsky considers important stories by the mainstream media. Official Soviet censorship, says the author, severely stunted her cultural awareness, so when she came to American she began a binge of reading novels, watching movies, and absorbing other information that she couldn’t access in the U.S.S.R., including political information like the nature of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. She’s a lot more aware now and with a much richer background of culture, but still chafes at the American form of censorship:
Over the past year, as I have watched instances of American censorship multiply, and extend to speech, books, movies, opinions and plain facts, memories from those early years of my American life, when I first began to grapple with the consequences of living under censorship, have resurfaced. I have been flabbergasted to watch the staff of publishing houses become enraged over the publication of authors they disagree with, designate those works as harmful and demand that they be “cancelled.” I have been utterly perplexed to discover that some California schools have banned venerable classics such as Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, because of concerns about their use of racial slurs and stereotypes. Of course, we don’t want children to read racist literature. But believing that these particular works propagate racial hatred requires the same mental contortions that Soviet censors exercised when they laboured so hard to imagine all the ways a work of art might lead citizens astray.
Now you can argue, and Tabarovsky realizes this, that “censorship” by publishers, libraries, and schools isn’t at all like Soviet censorship. After all, children can still get access to these works, though they can’t read them and discuss them in schools. That wasn’t true in the USSR. And while it’s true that some books by American authors simply don’t get published because they’re ideologically unpalatable, there’s always self-publishing, and most “rejected” books eventually get published somewhere. But I think most of us can agree that it’s worth reading the three books she mentions, for they’re only banned for one reason: the use of the “n” word. I strongly believe that they can still be taught with sensitivity and awareness of the racial climate obtaining when these classics were written. Let’s face it: banning these books does not eliminate children’s exposure to racism and racial slurs, and there is much in these novels that is good.
As I said, Tabarovsky realizes the differences between Soviet and American censorship:
Of course, America is not the Soviet Union, and American governmental bodies aren’t the ones doing the censoring. Nor have the clampdowns on dissent been all-encompassing. But they are still enormously effective, partly because so many groups and individuals now depend heavily on privately owned internet platforms to reach their audiences. The conservative social media platform Parler was effectively silenced when Big Tech wiped it off the internet. The New York Post’s audience was massively curtailed when Twitter froze its account in response to its publication of a damaging story about Hunter Biden on the eve of the US presidential election. (Twitter then tagged the story as “harmful” and joined Facebook in preventing people from sharing it.) For a year and a half, people were ridiculed and kicked out of polite company for suggesting that Covid-19 may have originated in a lab in Wuhan as social media muzzled debate on this crucial subject. Today we are learning that this is a highly realistic hypothesis.
Actions like these have far-reaching consequences. Suppressing stories of national significance doesn’t stop them from continuing to develop and affect people’s lives. Soviet censorship didn’t stop Soviet troops from being maimed, murdered and defeated in Afghanistan. The untold stories of Stalin’s repressions came back to haunt us decades later—and still haunt many of us today. American activist journalists and politicians who are now engaged in shaping narratives to benefit their end of the political spectrum should worry that their reading public will later get blindsided, suddenly finding things out that they had previously been prevented from learning. For example, how does it serve the Democrats if those who voted for their candidates continue to believe that last year’s Black Lives Matter protests were “mostly peaceful”—the received dogma that by far outweighed scant reporting on how badly they affected immigrants and minorities? How does it benefit their party to ignore the fact that it is minorities again that are most likely to suffer from the thinning police presence in some cities as a result of those protests? How does it help the Democrats to fail to say out loud that their party’s racialized messages don’t necessarily resonate with members of racial and ethnic minorities? Have they considered that these stories might come to light at a politically inconvenient moment, such as the eve of some future election?
And she still feels that Americans aren’t sufficiently aware of the perils of censorship and “the absolute value of free speech.” With this I agree. During every orientation period of students entering American colleges and universities, or even earlier, there should be a unit on free speech. I am not aware of any of these, though there are plenty of other topics on which new students get indoctrinated, particularly in maters of racial sensitivity and sexual harassment. Those are fine, but please add a bit on the First Amendment or the Chicago Principles!
Here’s another comparison I found instructive, and we all know about stuff like this:
A couple of weeks into last summer’s protests, I got a message on Twitter from someone I followed but had never interacted with. She summarized her (incorrect) assumptions about my political beliefs, then told me that she had scrolled through several weeks of my Twitter feed and noticed that I had failed “to voice outrage about police brutality or the death of yet another unarmed Black individual.” (“Please correct me if I’m wrong,” she added.) She concluded with a brief lecture on the politics of the moment and exhorted me to join her in condemning white supremacy.
This message stunned me. It was the first time since I’d left the USSR that someone had demanded that I engage in ritualistic political expression. In its author’s brash and invasive tone I heard the voice of Soviet communist league activists who believed they had a right to demand that everyone around them march to the same tune. But there was more to it than that. The message felt intimidating. All around me, people were losing jobs, careers and reputations for what was characterised as voicing wrong opinions, sharing wrong content or failing to convey enough enthusiasm for the new, still nameless ideology that was now sweeping through our lives. A long forgotten fear crept up my spine. My great-grandfather had been murdered by the NKVD in 1941 because of four short phrases he’d used over the course of eight months, which a friend reported to the police. I knew how easy it was to weave together a destructive narrative about a person using disparate pieces of information.
Tabarovsky’s first instinct was to explain herself and apologize, to reveal that she was a Jew and wrote about the Holocaust, which are her bona fides, but she decided that wasn’t the way to go: she was not going to let herself live in fear.
Her message becomes clearer when she goes after “cancel culture”, using as an example the attack on Steve Pinker that I wrote about in July of last year, when a big group of people circulated a petition to strip Steve Pinker of his honor of being a fellow of the Linguistics Society of America. That petition is still online, and has now been signed by 638 academics. But as I showed in my post about this fracas, the entire mess was generated by a few Pecksniffs, out for blood, taking five tweets and one passage from Pinker’s work out of context and distorting the whole shebang to make him look like a racist and sexist. He is neither. And of course that campaign went nowhere.
At least the signatories gave their names, but, as Tabarovsky reports, the New York Times approached the signers, including some well known people, and nobody wanted to comment on the record. This is from the NYT article:
The origin of the letter remains a mystery. Of 10 signers contacted by The Times, only one hinted that she knew the identity of the authors. Many of the linguists proved shy about talking, and since the letter first surfaced on Twitter on July 3, several prominent linguists have said their names had been included without their knowledge.
Clearly a bunch of yellowbellies—at least the ones who did sign the document. Now Pinker notes that, as a tenured Harvard Professor, he’s not in any danger. It’s not people like Pinker whom we’re kvetching about being “canceled”. Instead, it’s the 62% of Americans who “say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive.” How can we have a national discourse, how can we engage in discussion of sensitive issues—which are often the most important ones—if nearly two out of three people are cowed into silence?
Tabarovsky is confident that “censorship culture” will come to an end, as it largely has in Russia. I’m not as sanguine, for I want it to end in my lifetime, and I don’t have long before the Earth reclaims my clay.
In the meantime, Tabarovsky does have some good advice, based on her experience in the USSR, on how to combat the climate of censorship:
So it is on all of us to do what we can to resist this culture, no matter how pervasive and intimidating it feels.
How can you do this? Master your fear: if you are reading this from the US or elsewhere in the democratic west, remember that you are a free person living in a free country. Become well informed: read across the aisle. Question everything—especially if it comes from a source whose ideology is close to your heart. Assume that the other side holds grains of truth—and look for them. Add shades of grey to your thinking on every issue. Align your speech with your true self: resist falling into lockstep. Refuse to speak in slogans. Do not say things you don’t mean. Say only things that are true for you in the moment. Do not let others dictate what you should think or feel. And, for heaven’s sake, sign only those group letters that you are ready to defend personally, and on the record.
I’ll add this: USE YOUR REAL NAME. Stand behind the things you say by showing who said them. It is cowardly to to sign group letters anonymously.
19 thoughts on “Censorship in the US vs. back in the USSR”
This is indeed scary stuff. Of late I have been carefully noting when reporters include in their reports phrases such as “according to a source who requests anonymity,” or “according to (unnamed) sources close to the President,” or “according to staffers,” or “my sources tell me,” … etc. One hears from these “unnamed” sources all the time, every day in fact, from every news outlet, mainstream and fringe. Rather than gloss over the nature of the source and accept the rest of the statement as true, as I may have in the past, I now treat the statement as suspect a priori—even if it comes from a news outlet I trust(ed). Since most news outlets have a recognizable agenda, why should we trust? Sadly, we shouldn’t.
I know longer accept unnamed sources, or decontextualized quotes. Or videos for that matter. See Bari Weiss’s “The Real Story of ‘The Central Park Karen'”.
I believe the policies of many news organizations expressly forbid using anonymous sources except under the most pressing and important circumstances, or to keep crime victims anonymous at their request.
There are general journalistic guidelines as well as publication rules on the use of anonymous sources. It’s a question of whether they are following them. Remember when the NYT got rid of the Public Editor in 2017? This is the kind of thing that role policed.
“It is cowardly to refuse to sign group letters anonymously.”
Wait, I think that may have one too many, or one too few, negatives for what you intend.
I have an issue with the insistence on “us[ing] your real name.” The use of a *nom de plume* (although some would insist that *nom de guerre* is the more accurate term) has a long and honored history since LONG before Samuel Clemens became Mark Twain.
I have never hidden the fact that my real name is Terence Geoghegan. I’m a lawyer in Ventura, California. There, see? You want my phone number or email address or whatever, just google my name.
I have used my *nom de guerre/plume* for over twenty years, because as a ranking official of the International Taekwon-Do Federation (and a VP of the U.S. affiliate thereof), I have a duty to the organization (which involves a LOT of young children) to retain a certain persona. Politically neutral, among other things. So I don’t post anti-Trumputo rants and libertarian screeds and filthy jokes and atheist diatribes on social media as TG; I do ALL of those things and more as Brujo Feo. Everyone in my world understands the importance of maintaining that separation, no matter how artificial it may seem.
There are lots of instrumentalist arguments to be made for free speech. Censorship (even of “misinformation”), though, strikes at the heart of democracy. If you feel that certain people shouldn’t know certain things, you are saying that they are not capable of being independent citizens. (You may say we already do that with classification of documents. Yes, we do. I would argue that that power has been abused heavily by the government not just to keep secrets from other nations or to protect citizens information, but merely to shield officials from embarrassment and oversight.) That the government is encouraging this should be enough to forfeit confidence in our governors. If you believe in democracy.
While Tabarovsky makes some good points, her examples of the New York Post, Parler, and the early reaction to the lab origin story are poor choices, IMHO. The New York Post is a worthless rag, Parler is a Twitter look alike for conservatives that had zero chance of going anywhere, and the early suppression of the lab origin story was solely because those that were pushing it had no evidence and purely political motives. Perhaps she needs to do some more reading.
As I see it, the biggest problem with these righteous-seeming attempts at censorship, preventing kids from reading the n-word for example, is that they will create censorship mechanisms that would eventually be co-opted by those with more malicious or self-serving intent. Once a censorship board is established, its membership and guiding principles are very likely to suffer mission creep. Better to not have the mechanism in the first place.
Additionally, there really is almost no chance that Covid-19 “may have originated in a lab in Wuhan”. Much more likely, it originated with workers getting contaminated while *collecting bats in the wild for study*. Possibly, the contamination happened when the animals were being unpacked after transport, but even if that happened inside a lab building, it’s misleading to say “it originated in a lab”. That phrase is just agitprop by the usual suspects.
Right, but it is still a reasonable subject to discuss. My point is that those that came out against it early were largely countering conspiracy theorists lacking evidence. It was still taken seriously as a possibility then and now. It bothers me that so many on the Right are calling “I told you so” on this issue. They (and we) still have no evidence.
Censorship on social media is a tricky topic. Without moderation, a social media site can quickly degenerate into a cesspool that hardly anyone wants to visit. I note in this regard that GETTR, the social media site recently launched by Trump’s on-again, off-again spokesman Jason Miller — which advertised itself as anti-censorship — has been inundated by posts from ISIS, including decapitation videos.
And Trump himself was recently offered an ownership stake in Parler by the Mercer family, but the deal fell through when Trump — free-speech proponent that he is when it comes to Twitter and Facebook — insisted that all criticism of him on the site be censored.
Hats off to Izabella Tabarovsky. To the list of books countering the current wave of woke-Stalinism in academia (such as “Coddling” and “Cynical Theories”), I would add Heather MacDonald’s excellent
“The Diversity Delusion”, which I have just read. BTW, the label of woke-Stalinism is entirely fitting,
given that the denial of biological sex is part of the woke package, just as the denial of chromosomal inheritance was part of the official line imposed on Biology in the USSR in the 1940s and 50s.
But what these books lack is a sociological analysis of HOW something like the Lysenkovshchina became so widely (and weirdly) influential in our academic sphere. There is no dictator at the top imposing these doctrines, no NKVD arresting its opponents. Yet a wave of hysterical conformism has swept academia, with scholars dutifully and ignorantly signing statements denouncing colleagues, just as was often done in the old USSR. What is the mechanism of this Stalinism without Stalin?
Some Marxist sources (such as the World Socialist Website) ascribe it to a devious plan by the ruling, investing/managerial class to distract public attention from economic power realities. This might seem too conspiratorial, but—hmmm—at least it has some explanatory power. Another
theory might be psychiatric: the return of a repressed disposition toward the lynch-mob mentality among pseudo-intellectuals. A related theory (which I favor) focusses on the mentality of the opportunists in Russia who flocked to the Bolshevik Party after it seized power, and who flock anywhere to any gimmick for seizing status in academic and other institutions. In any case, the subject merits serious psycho-sociological analysis.
Latest news in UK cancel culture is someone sacked for posting on social media (quite separately from any work-related activity, and re the relaxation of lockdown):
“Thank f*** our pubs open up today. We cannot let our way of life become like some sort of Muslim alcohol-free caliphate just to beat Covid-19.” (paywalled link)
Because of the Big Lie performance by our X president we had an insurrection and nearly a take over of the government. Yet most people seem perfectly happy to just live with that fact. And also the fact that this continued fraud and lying about the 2020 election several states have now passed legislation making it much harder for many to vote. Even including taking over election results they do not like and adjusting them. As this action moves forward we are at great risk of losing our democracy. So the most important important and critical part of our existence as a free country with a free press, the ability to hold free elections are at great risk. So far I do not see the masses rising up to confront this propaganda and the big lie. It is working perfectly and very well may work. So the complete lack of censorship in a free society may be what brings it down. Every person’s free speech is in great danger and it is primarily due to our inability to censor speech. There are currently more than 74 million Americans who enable the big lie and help to promote it. Many of them are our congressmen and local politicians. All of them from one party.
Of course, many people do object to the Big Lie and the state legislation it has inspired. As far as the “masses rising up”, where do you suggest we go? What should we do about it? There are plenty of efforts to fight these laws. Our hope is that they are successful. I don’t think we are at the point where we need to be demonstrating in the streets. Of course, I don’t live in a red state.
By the masses I mean the supposed larger population of democrats & independents compared to that 74 million in the cult of Trump. I don’t know what you mean by efforts to fight these laws. There are demonstrations and lots of talk but i see nothing to overturn these laws. Even the events used in Texas are only a delay of the inevitable. We have specific democrats in the Senate and in the White house who refuse to get rid of the filibuster. So there is no way to actually do anything about these laws and this trend unless the democrats are willing to remove the filibuster. You also don’t think we are at the point where we need to be demonstrating in the streets. I remind you the 2022 election is about one year away. If nothing is done with the voting suppression by then, it may be game over. Once they have the house and the Senate, it makes no difference who is in the White house. Currently there are a couple of people in the Senate writing up a new voter rights bill. That is good, they needed to do this. But it goes nowhere in this Congress under the current filibuster rules. Most other legislation goes nowhere as well. For years the republicans have been operating with no rules. The democrats still seem to mostly go by the rules. Guess who wins?
” It’s not that we’re on the verge of Red Dawn. But after a generation of forgetting, we have few cultural T-cells left to recognize coercive unanimity, punitive group think, and other warning signs when they appear in the body politic. It seems only those who experienced the Cold War or lived through communism firsthand have the cultural memory to worry about the current moment.” See
thoughtful article at: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/communism-mary-mycio .
