Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ skin

Hats off to the Norwegian women’s handball team.
The article, from BBC Sport, reports that, in the European beach handball competition, the Norwegian women refused to wear the required bikini bottoms in a match against Spain, opting for shorts instead (see photo below, with Norwegians in red and Spanish in black). The Norwegian team was fined €1500 for disobeying the rules.
Men, of course, can wear shorts; here’s the difference in the traditional outfits for men vs. women. Is there any reason to mandate this difference save to allow male viewers to ogle female bodies?
Likewise, Germany’s female gymnasts wore unitards instead of the traditional leotards. Here’s a photo showing the traditional vs. unitard outfits in the German gymnastics Olympic trials:
Male gymnasts, of course, can dress more modestly, like this:
Now a few readers have said that, for them, a plus of watching women’s beach competitions or gymnastics is the chance to see skin. But ask the women: I bet they generally don’t like it, and some certainly don’t like it, preferring to have their talents rather than pulchritude on display. And there’s no excuse for mandating skimpy outfits for women. Uniforms should be regulated, of course, but designed not to expose bodies, but for comfort and to facilitate performance.
But I digress. Here’s Mo doubly upset by the “shameless display of female flesh” in the Olympics. And, of course, he’s hypocritical in his cognitive dissonance.
I think women athletes oughta be able to wear any damn thing that makes them comfortable while competing. (But, FWIW — and I ain’t sayin’ it’s worth anything, or is any of my beeswax — I find the shorts worn by the the Norwegian women’s beach handball team just as fetching.)
I got no problem with a sport authority organization setting uniform rules. But a rational basis for them would be nice. Something tells me the women athletes weren’t consulted much on these…and obviously the men’s vs. women’s differing rules on shorts is entirely unnecessary.
Agree with you on the Norwegian shorts. They’re not particularly less form-revealing. I bet they didn’t go with full-on boxers because they figured those would get them disqualified.
I whole-heartedly agree with Prof. Coyne. I am a woman, and I have always felt uncomfortable that female athletes are forced to show more skin than male ones.
Could go back to the original rules:
All athletes competed naked
Wrestlers and pankration (a sort of mixed martial art which combined boxing and wrestling) competitors fought covered in oil
Corporal punishment awaited those guilty of a false start on the track
There were only two rules in the pankration – no biting and no gouging
Boxers were urged to avoid attacking the on-display male genitals
There were no points, no time limits and no weight classifications in the boxing
Athletes in the combat sports had to indicate their surrender by raising their index fingers – at times they died before they could do this
Boxers who could not be separated could opt for klimax, a system whereby one fighter was granted a free hit and then vice-versa – a toss of a coin decided who went first
Been cruisin’ the hotspots in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, have ya Steve? 🙂
Well, he has no mention of the most important clothing advantage: shoes.
It’s not easy finding athletic wear as a regular woman either. I recently wanted some baggy shorts to work out in and it took quite a bit of looking to find any. Men shorts are easy to find. Women’s shorts are hard to find as they are all skin tight and above even mid thigh. Same with if you are looking for tops – mostly tight and sleeveless where men have t-shirts. Women already have body image issues. They are not going to work out and be healthy if they have to wear revealing clothes, especially if they aren’t in perfect shape.
Apparently, some female athletes express a preference for the “skimpy” uniforms based on comfort, functionality, etc. E.g., in gymnastics, in beach volleyball. So it might be problematic to call their own choice of attire sexist. What is more obviously sexist is outright forbidding the modest style option that the males enjoy..
Is ogling a bad thing?
I’ll let the women weigh in on this one.
Modern fashion and style is riddled with contradictions. Athletic wear is no different. Double standards are everywhere.
Generally, women’s clothing seems designed to be less functional (i.e. more “stylish”) and more revealing, whether by showing more skin or hugging the figure more. On the contrary, men’s clothing is often quite bland, less revealing, and more “functional”.
Also, it seems like there are far more choices for women’s clothing than men, at least based on the amount of real estate given to women’s fashion in stores and shopping malls compared to men.
Some women love this state of affairs, as they enjoy more stylish clothing and love to take advantage of the variety. Further, many women enjoy leveraging their sexual power with revealing clothing. However, other women despise this environment, and would love to just adopt a “uniform” of three or four plain, baggy garments like so many men do, and be done with thinking about clothes all of the time!
And on the flip side, some men might like to go around the gym wearing yoga pants, a move that would be considered very odd (at least in North America were I live). Around here, it’s baggy shorts for you bud!
For swimming costumes, it used to the be the men that walked around the beach demanding that women show as little skin as possible, and enforcing draconian rules about how much skin above the knee could be revealed. So it became a symbol of female empowerment for women to wear a bikini. But today, bikinis are being seen by some as exploitive and evidence of the patriarchy!
For men and women competing in the same sport, I see no reason for large differences in uniform style. Male and female soccer players wear very similar style uniforms, so why should any other sport be different? Sports organizations have a right to set uniform standards, but those standards should be similar for men and women.
The difference in build quality is quite stark. Men wear clothing that feels like a suit of armor compared to the flimsy and thin material that women are obliged to wear. I bet theirs costs more too. It’s like a covert Sharia law.
And then there is the button thing. On shirts, the buttons are on opposite panels so that women have to button their shirts with their left hand, while men can use their right hand. The reasons are ancient and quirky, and is a classic example of a palimpsest.
Female beach volleyball players have several options regarding what they wear, but their uniforms must be coordinated. April Ross and Alix Klineman of the US beach volleyball team said this week they prefer to wear bikinis because they are the least restrictive regarding play and best at shedding sand. They helped to design their bikinis so they don’t ride up, provide support, etc. I note also they played in a heavy rain, a wet bikini would have the least weight.
I agree that other sports like gymnastics show way too much skin and should be uniform for men and and women (see what I did there?).
Yep, beach volleyball relaxed rules a while back; see Egyptian team, But other teams seem to stick with traditional wear.
Hey, I enjoy a bit of male skin also. Good strong muscular bodies- Mmmmm. No fatty bulges either.