Caturday felid trifecta: Majestic Maine Coons, the hidden world of cats, most cat friendly places in the U.S., and lagniappe

I believe I’ve featured Robert Sijka’s photos of Maine Coon cats before, but here’s another dollop of these magnificent beasts from Modern Mood.
They’re big ‘uns!
Here’s a Guardian article in which six cats, including that of author Sirin Kale, are fitted with GPS collars that will track their movements. Click on the screenshots to read:
Some cats stay close to home, others go as far as 4.5 miles in a day, while still others go and beg food from neighbors. If you have a cat that goes outdoors, maybe you’d like one of those collars. Here’s what they look like on the cats:
And here’s author Kale with her cat:
From the OneVet website, we learn about the most cat-friendly locations in the U.S. Click on the screenshot:
To get the rankings, the authors used this methodology, which is deeply confusing:
So if there are five factors and a highest weight is 2, how can the maximum score be 50 rather than 18? And what is this “nine weighted factors” when they show only five? Someone please explain this!
At any rate, what they came up with are the ten best and worst cities in which “to be a cat”. Here are the winners:
And the ten worst cities to be a cat:
There’s not much geographic sense to be made of these data; for instance, Jacksonville, Florida is a pretty dreadful place to be a cat, but Miami, Orlando, and Tampa are great places to be a cat. The overall winner, with a score of 43.47, is Miami, and the biggest loser, with a pathetic score of 5.93, is New York City. (I’m sure readers will think of reasons for these rankings.)
The article also shows the places with the most cat adoptions (winner: Denver, Colorado), as well as the place with the most pet-friendly rentals (winner: Atlanta, Georgia) all normalized on a per capita basis. Make of these data what you will.
Lagniappe. Can you spot the secret cat in the Williams Tower in Houston, Texas? Chron shows it to you. The first picture is taken during normal daylight, but when there are shadows, as in the second photo, a cat is revealed. The building was designed by famed architect Philip Johnson, and I’m sure the cat was an accident.
I think the person who wrote that article doesn’t understand statistics at all:
“With 642 cat adoptions per capita in 2020…”
Is everyone in Miami a crazy cat person?
I should begin by stating that while I am a lover of animal life, I am primarily a lover of dogs, especially the sporting breads. However, I have known two Maine Coon Cats in my life, both owned by my mother-in-law, who retired with her first Coon Cat in Boothbay Harbor Maine, about 8 miles from the Capt. Samuel Clough house in N. Edgecomb Maine. It is here that local legends and stories are told that link Maine Coons with the royal cat line of Queen Marie Antionette. Go to Wiki to see that story.
I will admit that I loved those two cats, both named Katie. I suppose the reason for that was based upon the fact that those cats, who were in my life for nearly 30 years between the two of them, loved my three Golden Retrievers that overlapped their lives. These cats were more like dogs in my view, and were both incredibly large. While they were gentle giants, they always made it clear that they owned the turf in their home, and did not hesitate to “attack” my dogs when they overstepped some invisible boarder. The attacks were more show than anything, and no animals were ever harmed. Around 2002, I gave Katie II the nick name “Al Katie”, as she made a real game out of terrorizing the two Goldens she got to know. She had hiding places all over her home, and would wait patiently for my dog to pass by and then leap out and scare the crap out of them. She then would follow them as they ran to a safe space, where she would then rub up against them and make it all better. Countless times we found them curled up together for an afternoon nap.
My wife inherited her mom’s home a few years ago, and Katie II had lived with my wife’s mother in her last years in the assisted living home right on the Edgecomb, ME town line. When my mother-in-law died we went to the home to collect Katie, but the care givers pleaded with us to let Katie stay, as she had become the “house cat” for so many of the residence. The decision was easy, and she lived on for another 2 years.