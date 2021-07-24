Caturday felid trifecta: Majestic Maine Coons, the hidden world of cats, most cat friendly places in the U.S., and lagniappe

I believe I’ve featured Robert Sijka’s photos of Maine Coon cats before, but here’s another dollop of these magnificent beasts from Modern Mood.

They’re big ‘uns!

**************

Here’s a Guardian article in which six cats, including that of author Sirin Kale, are fitted with GPS collars that will track their movements. Click on the screenshots to read:

Some cats stay close to home, others go as far as 4.5 miles in a day, while still others go and beg food from neighbors. If you have a cat that goes outdoors, maybe you’d like one of those collars. Here’s what they look like on the cats:

And here’s author Kale with her cat:

*****************

From the OneVet website, we learn about the most cat-friendly locations in the U.S. Click on the screenshot:

To get the rankings, the authors used this methodology, which is deeply confusing:

To determine the best and worst cities to be a cat, we looked at the five ranking factors below for each city. We assigned weights to each factor based on their level of contribution towards a cat’s quality of life. Lastly, we calculated the sum of the nine weighted factors, which gave us an overall city score for each city. The highest possible city score was 50.

So if there are five factors and a highest weight is 2, how can the maximum score be 50 rather than 18? And what is this “nine weighted factors” when they show only five? Someone please explain this!

At any rate, what they came up with are the ten best and worst cities in which “to be a cat”. Here are the winners:

And the ten worst cities to be a cat:

There’s not much geographic sense to be made of these data; for instance, Jacksonville, Florida is a pretty dreadful place to be a cat, but Miami, Orlando, and Tampa are great places to be a cat. The overall winner, with a score of 43.47, is Miami, and the biggest loser, with a pathetic score of 5.93, is New York City. (I’m sure readers will think of reasons for these rankings.)

The article also shows the places with the most cat adoptions (winner: Denver, Colorado), as well as the place with the most pet-friendly rentals (winner: Atlanta, Georgia) all normalized on a per capita basis. Make of these data what you will.

****************

Lagniappe. Can you spot the secret cat in the Williams Tower in Houston, Texas? Chron shows it to you. The first picture is taken during normal daylight, but when there are shadows, as in the second photo, a cat is revealed. The building was designed by famed architect Philip Johnson, and I’m sure the cat was an accident.

h/t: Matthew, Ginger K.