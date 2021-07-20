Reader’s wildlife photos

Today we have photos from reader Daniela, whose notes and captions are indented. You can enlarge her photos by clicking on them.

I hope to find you well. I’m sending you my wildlife/nature pictures, which were taken with a basic or cell phone camera. I’ll send some that I think might be interesting. I took them while on vacation in Kauai in Jun/Jul 2021.

I know you are a fan of Aloha shirts, so I’m wondering if you have ever been to Kauai. I think it was the most beautiful place I have ever seen.

There were lizards and chickens everywhere in Kauai, which was great because there were no bugs!! I was really surprised to be in a tropical paradise where I didn’t need to worry about mosquitos.