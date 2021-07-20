Today we have photos from reader Daniela, whose notes and captions are indented. You can enlarge her photos by clicking on them.
I hope to find you well. I’m sending you my wildlife/nature pictures, which were taken with a basic or cell phone camera. I’ll send some that I think might be interesting. I took them while on vacation in Kauai in Jun/Jul 2021.
I know you are a fan of Aloha shirts, so I’m wondering if you have ever been to Kauai. I think it was the most beautiful place I have ever seen.
There were lizards and chickens everywhere in Kauai, which was great because there were no bugs!! I was really surprised to be in a tropical paradise where I didn’t need to worry about mosquitos.
This gold dust day gecko (Phelsuma laticauda) seems to have been in some fights. I took the pictures in a restaurant where they had some plants and a fountain.
The red-crested cardinal (Paroaria coronata) was introduced in Hawaii and it is also called Brazilian Cardinal, which is funny because I’m from the Brazilian region where it occurs and I’ve never seen it before. They were very common on the island.
A brave fisherman:
Crabs. (What are those small balls?)
Brown anole (Anolis sagrei):
We took a helicopter ride where I could see the most amazing views of the Napali Coast and the north side of the island. It was totally worth it for me, we got lucky and it was a pretty sunny day with almost no clouds. The helicopter got really close to that big wall, and it seemed like we were going to hit it.
Napali Coast:
The beginning of a river:
The Cathedrals, Napali Coast:
View from Nourish Hanalei Restaurant:
2 thoughts on “Reader’s wildlife photos”
Really nice photos. I was thinking Kauai is where some of the highest annual rainfall takes place in Hawaii.
Kauai is indeed beautiful, or was when I hiked the Na Pali coast 35 years ago.
Alas, not a single one of the animals photographed belongs there. Invasives are a huge problem on all of the islands.