Bezos’s “Blue Origin” flies into space today: 9 a.m. Eastern U.S. time

Just a reminder that Jeff Bezos’s “Blue Origin” space launch, designed to reach just beyond the 100km altitude that marks the “edge of space” (62 miles), is planned for this morning. Liftoff is scheduled for 0900 Eastern U.S. time (0800 Chicago time at the west Texas launch site), with live coverage beginning at 0730 Eastern Time (0630 Chicago time) at the link below.
There will be four people on board: Jeff Bezos, his younger brother, an 82-year-old famous female aviator (Wally Funk), and an 18 year old paying passenger selected in an earlier lottery.
The entire mission will take about 8-10 minutes and is a standard one-stage booster rocket with crew capsule that separates from booster when the booster engines cut out a couple of minutes into the flight. The capsule continues on in a parabolic trajectory to just above the 100km high Karman altitude, giving 4-5 minutes of weightlessness to the crew. Both vehicles continue trajectories back to Earth with the booster landing upright for re-use and the capsule hitting down on the desert floor close-by under parachutes. All is done autonomously; there is no pilot.
Be aware that times may change. Bat adds this:
But we have to remember that these are scheduled times for a very complicated process. Even scheduled airliners run late on occasion. So there is every possibility of a hold in the count or a scrubbed mission. In their April launch which carried out the full mission but sans crew, there were several holds in the countdown. They do have an escape system for the capsule in case of a booster failure.
Update: Anne-Marie sent a cartoon that appeared in La Presse, a French-Canadian newspaper this morning. (Serge Chapleau is a famous artist/cartoonist.) Yes, the booster and capsule does look like that. Translation: “Jeff Bezos presenting his souvenir poster of his first space trip.”
It is all being covered on TeeVee as well. Take your pick. Rich tourist in space. The plan is to send six paying customers per trip. That’s 6 times $250,000.
This a somewhat dangerous undertaking. I am bothered about the light banter taking place at t minus 10 or so minutes by the blue origin hosts
Looks like a perfect flight.
The announcers were every bit as annoying as sports announcers.
I watched on CNN – Anderson Cooper and a couple of others. Much better coverage without all the talk.
So it’s all over now. The total trip up and back was 11 minutes. The booster was back on the ground in 7 minutes. Looked like the altitude was around 350,000 feet.
It seemed a nominal flight.
When did “nominal” change its meaning?
It seemed like an expensive roller coaster ride.
It’s always nice to know what entertainments the Tom Buchanans of the world are up to when not attending the lavish parties thrown across the bay in West Egg.
Whew! Well done blue origins team! Looking forward to pictures of dark sky and earth curvature which i hope they saw and memorialized while they were floating around.
Watched it. Although the passengers were effusive on their return, what they were undoubtedly thinking is “Wow! That was so short!”
Why am I underwhelmed? Did not Joe walker reach the 100 km with the X-15 in 1963? (as mentioned in a recent post here), 58 years ago. Not to mention Yuri Gagarin in a Vostok orbiting the Earth in 1961 or Alan Shepard Jr short dip into space in a Mercury a month later, both more than 60 years ago.
I’d give the honour of the first ‘manned’ space flight to the hapless doggy ‘Laika’, who died during return.
It was underwhelming though a good thing overall. I am much more interested in SpaceX launching its new Starship into a semi-orbital flight in a month or two. Yesterday, they performed the first static fire of its booster. It will be the first fully reusable rocket to reach orbit and also the largest. Blue Origin has their own big rocket but it’s way behind schedule.