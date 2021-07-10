Reader Pradeep put up this photo on Facebook. In the picture is a snow leopard (Pantheria uncia). Can you spot it? I think you will if you look close enough (click the photo to enlarge).

Unfortunately, I can’t find the source of the photo, even using a Google image search, though there are many “spot the snow leopard” photos. If you find out, let me know so I can credit the photographer.

I’ll put up the reveal at 2 p.m. Chicago time.