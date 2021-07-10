Saturday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on cat Sabbath: July 10, 2021: National Piña Colada Day. I am still recovering from my dunk in Botany Pond yesterday, and have to apply antibiotic cream to my scalp laceration twice a day. But it was all worth it: I’d do anything for my ducks!

News of the Day:

Prizer’s claim that their COVID-19 vaccination might need a booster since immunity to the virus begins wearing off after 6 months may be premature. Both the CDC and FDA says that conclusion is premature: Americans do not, they said in a joint statement, need a booster at this time, even if (like me) you were vaccinated 6 months ago. Sit tight till the data come in.

Fully a third of Americans, however, have declared that they won’t take the vaccination, most because they have false beliefs about it. What a world!

This is great news: China has declared that the wild population of giant pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleucans) has become so large—1800 individuals—that the species can be upgraded from “endangered” to “vulnerable”. Five years ago the International Union for Conservation of Nature already made that upgrade, but the Chinese took issue at the time. Now China is on board, and may thousands of giant pandas bloom!

The Race of the Billionaire Space Moguls has become petty, with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic craft set to take off on Sunday, heading up to 56 miles high, just above the boundary that American recognizes as “space”. Jeff Bezos, however, argues that his “Blue Origin” spacecraft, which flies nine days after Branson’s is more “official,” since its 62 mile altitude (100 km) crosses the the Kármán line, “the boundary of space recognized by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), a Swiss organization that sets global rules for air sports.” Bezos and Branson have even dueled on Twitter about it: how ridiculous can you get? It goes to show that even if you have a billion dollars, you still need to lord it over someone else.

Reader Barry sent a great example of pareidolia from the BBC:

Neptune seems to have made an appearance on the East Sussex coast during a storm.

The sighting of the “face” of the Roman god of water was captured by BBC photographer Jeff Overs in Newhaven on Tuesday.

He took the picture as waves crashed over the harbour wall during the storm. Stop what you’re doing right now and read this great NYT article, complete with videos, about the wonders of cuttlefish, my favorite mollusc. Read about how they passed the marshmallow test, and how they’ll squirt you if you’re too slow giving them food. Click on the screenshot and see the wonders of this creature; the piece is written by Veronique Greenwood.

Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 606,198 an increase of 224 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,036,353, an increase of about 9,300 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on July 10 includes:

Fillmore, our least known President and the last member of the Whig Party to occupy the White House.

1890 – Wyoming is admitted as the 44th U.S. state.

1924 – Paavo Nurmi won the 1,500 and 5,000 m runs every hour at the Paris Olympics.

Here’s a brief video of “The Flying Finn” at the 1924 Olympics. Winning those two races with only an hour’s rest is a fantastic feat!

What they mean is that there was only an hour between these two races!

The Monkey Trial! Two photos below, one of Scopes in 1925 (center) with one with two of the opposing lawyers, Clarence Darrow (left) and William Jennings Bryan (right)

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

Howard Hughes in 1938, before he went nuts:

1942 – World War II: An American pilot spots a downed, intact Mitsubishi A6M Zero on Akutan Island (the “Akutan Zero“) that the US Navy uses to learn the aircraft’s flight characteristics.

Here’s the “Akutan Zero” being loaded onto a barge. It was reconstructed and flown by American pilots, which helped the U.S. figure out ways to defeat this deadly plane during WWII.

1962 – Telstar, the world’s first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

Remember the eponymous song by the Tornados? It also came out in 1962.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. As many as 60,000 people attend.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

This was a mission of the French government, sad to say. The ship, as is meet, is now an artificial reef for diving. Here’s the wreck:

The U.S. won 5-4 after no points were scored in regular time; here’s a video of the highlights. Remember when Brandi Chastain pulled off her shirt? Watch on Youtube by clicking the words below.

2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 “Special Edition” cars will be exhibited in a museum.

Here’s the very last Beetle, a car beloved of hitchhikers in my college years (a VW Van was even better), as owners of these cars tended to be young folks who would give you a ride.

Notables born on this day include:

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564) [13]

1802 – Robert Chambers, Scottish geologist and publisher, co-founded Chambers Harrap (d. 1871)

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German brewer, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (d. 1913)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

Proust! Can you summarize him?

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

She was the daughter of the governor of Texas, and no, she didn’t have a sister named “Ura Hogg”.

1897 – Legs Diamond, American gangster (d. 1931)

Like most of his fellows, Diamond died early—shot at age 34. He’d survived four shootings before that, and became known as “the clay pigeon of the underworld”:

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

Here’s Williams playing on Duke Ellington’s famous song, “Concerto for Cootie” (1940); it’s one of Ellington’s best songs from the best era of his band:

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

Those who closed their eyes for the last time on July 10 include:

1851 – Louis Daguerre, French photographer and physicist, invented the daguerreotype (b. 1787)

1884 – Paul Morphy, American chess player (b. 1837)

1989 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (b. 1908)

2015 – Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor (b. 1932)

From the 1965 movie “Dr. Zhivago”. Yuri (Sharif) reunites with his great love Lara (Julie Christie):

