Well, this Eurasian blue tit (Cyanistes caeruleus) didn’t actually construct a nest and lay an egg in 8 minutes: that’s the length of this video. Nevertheless, it’s mesmerizing, and will impress you with the architectural skill and the diligence of these birds.
One thought on “Empty nest to egg in 8 minutes! An efficient Blue Tit”
That’s a much lengthier nest building process than I had imagined – and a lot of material being brought back and then apparently discarded in the early days. Diligent birds indeed – and yes very mesmerising.