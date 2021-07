I’m still in a bit of a malaise after Dick Lewontin’s death, so posting is light today. And there’s not much to say, anyway. So here: have a shot of one of Coco’s lively trio of ducklings. Coco is a great mom, and usually keeps the three very close to her. This one got away for a short while, and is peeping for Mom.

They reunited seconds later. Isn’t it adorable? Today they’re two weeks and two days old—past the most dangerous age. More photos and video soon.