Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ statues

Today’s Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “relics”, appears both on Patreon and the J&M website. And on Patreon is this explanation:
Today’s comic comes in the wake of British MP Naz Shah trying to piggyback a blasphemy law on to proposed legislation regarding statues.
Here’s Shah’s tweet with a four-minute excerpt of her speech in Parliament. There is no end of the Muslim drive to prevent every criticism of their religion and its founder.
Today the Government proposed a bill to protect the emotional harm connected with the damaging of statues.
If people can understand the emotional connections to statues, then they can understand the connection Muslims have with the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ #NotJustACartoon. pic.twitter.com/WIKbQNkGhG
— Naz Shah MP 💙 (@NazShahBfd) July 5, 2021
And a bit of her kvetching in the House of Commons about “hurt feelings” when the Prophet (peace be upon him) is insulted. This is an excerpt from the AA (Anadolu Agency) report:
“As a Muslim, for me and millions of Muslims across this country and the quarter of the world’s population that is Muslim too, with each day and each breath, there is not a single thing in the world that we commemorate and honor more than our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” she said.
Shah drew comparisons between the British people’s attachment to figures such as Winston Churchill and Oliver Cromwell and Muslims’ love and endearment for their prophet.
Just as this new law aims to protect historical figures of the UK, the same protection should be extended to figures and individuals that hold importance for other communities, the lawmaker stressed.
“When bigots and racist defame, slander or abuse our Prophet (peace be upon him), just like some people do to the likes of Churchill, the emotional harm caused upon our hearts is unbearable. Because for 2 billion Muslims, he is the leader we commemorate in our hearts, honor in our lives and forms the basis of our identity and our very existence,” Shah asserted.
The thing is, it’s not illegal to mock or make fun of Winston Churchill or Oliver Cromwell.
But I digress; here’s the Divine Duo:
14 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ statues”
All the repetitive, desperate “peace be upon him” stuff always reminds me of Hamlet’s mother: “The lady doth protest too much methinks.”
It is no different to “the Reverend so and so…” used for Christian (and other religions’) clerics. It reminds me of the reference to an evil soul in Spanish as “el reverendo hijo de puta”. Did I say soul…!?
I can’t recall ever seeing a statue of Mohammed.
Having said that, this new law seems like bullshit to me. vandalising statues is already criminal damage and I can’t think of anything particularly emotionally harming about defacing any statue that you are likely to find in the UK.
Indeed. As a comment piece in The Grauniad said when the bill was announced
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/15/tories-statues-safety-women-police-crime-sentencing-and-courts-bill-government
Yes, and in in the general theme of liberalism’s drive towards a less punitive-focused, more rehabilitative-focused criminal justice system, 10 years’ jail time for vandalizing a statue seems extremely excessive. How about: no jail time, pay for it, and do weekend public service (…maybe cleaning up other vandalism?) for umpteen weeks, depending on the offense. Ten years’ jail time for statue vandalism might as well be the “how to” book for turning a minor hooligan into a hardened criminal.
Jeez, last I looked there was no shortage of Brits willing to take the piss out of Sir Winston. And as for criticizing Cromwell — oh, hell, just ask the Irish.
There exists a famous bust of Beethoven. The emotional connection to Beethoven, his music, and the bust needs no explanation.
However, I personally understand that the bust is a piece of art – that is all it is – a person hewed this bust from raw material out of the earth. It is not Beethoven, nor his music. Anyone is free to be an a$$hole and drill the eyes out, slice the hair off, or toss it in the ocean, and Beethoven and his music remain unchanged.
I do not understand why this sort of thing needs such Deep Thought.
^^^ what I mean by Deep Thought : of course discussion is important. This statue thing however seems to be a red herring – a case where what it is does not match the concern… or something…
I find myself asking “so what?” to the statue stuff in the news.
I think there are some good aspects to the idea. But the law should only apply to statues of soccer players. Now Zlatan can move the statue to Manchester.
Also, there should be prison sentences for sculptors who sculpt sculptures that look nothing like the soccer players that the sculptures are supposed to be sculptures of.
with each day and each breath, there is not a single thing in the world that we commemorate and honor more than our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” she said.
Anytime I read something like this I wonder how one could live a life so dull and tedious as this.
I honestly believe that it’s time ridicule of Muslims and Islam is made mainstream and any counter violent reactions must be punished. With the left silencing any criticism of this horrible religion as “racist” must be met a counter response that punishes them for their hypocrisy. Tolerating intolerance should be in no ones interest and our rational and time wasting discussions don’t lessen the problem of global Islamic extremism. This is the time we say enough is enough to the left and those useless bunch who they’re trying to protect.
Well, calling Muslims a “useless bunch” is way, way too derogatory for me. I’d rather ridicule Islam than its adherents who, after all, were largely brainwashed into belief. It’s much kinder (and more efficacious) to criticize the bad beliefs than the people who hold them.
Don’t know about UK speech laws, but the American reply to this is pretty obvious: “Oh don’t worry, offensive speech about Mohamed will get exactly the same legal punishment as offensive speech about Churchill and Cromwell.” 🙂