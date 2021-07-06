Harvard announces Lewontin’s death

Here’s the announcement sent to all on the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences email list (my own memorial for Dick is here).
It’s so like Harvard! What on Earth is “the fourth instant”, though? (I’m too lazy to look it up.)
And he was 92, so it is technically correct to say that he was in his 93rd year. “Your obedient servant”? I suppose this is the boilerplate announcement for a Harvard faculty death.
>>>What on Earth is “the fourth instant”, though.
It’s a very old-fashioned way of saying “the 4th of the current month”. I was going to call it an old-fashioned *business-letter* style, but evidently it can serve for formal occasions as well.
The “definitions of time frame terms in newspapers” section of this page:
talks about the use of instant (often abbreviated inst.) for the current month, as well as ultimo (ult.) for the previous month, and proximo (prox.) for the following month.
Speaking of ancient phrasing, that web page had me look up just what precisely was to be understood by “… the fond couple repaired to the hymeneal altar, and were made happy”, from the end of an 1807 newspaper story titled “In haste to get married”.
Yes. Also, instant here is not a noun but a postpositive adjective. An example analogous in construction and register, and slightly less obscure, would be “on Monday next”.
Apparently it means on the fourth day of the current month, i.e., July 4.
A lovely tribute yesterday, btw.
I had to look it up. I guess I should have just come to the comments!
“Fourth instant” sounds over-the-top pretentious.
You see it a lot in old death notices, obits, newspaper accounts, etc. Often abbreviated as “inst.”
If you think that that is pretentious, recall that, in the old days, addresses at Harvard were held in Hebrew. Latin, and ancient Greek.
When I was a technical writer, I would sometimes go a few years without updating my templates. Harvard has me beat by a few centuries.
All the old-fashioned language is very familiar to me from reading Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey/Maturin novel series (set in the early 1800s).
Seems like a boilerplate form. Quite well done.
Reminds me of the legal template verbiage associated with a British petition, which invariably concluded—and which apparently is still used by the tradition-minded:
‘And your petitioners, as in duty bound, will ever pray’.
It also sometimes showed up in American petitions, even in postcolonial times. Lovely, in a very strange way. Something grand and stately about that style, and I guess that’s the point that Harvard is trying to make sure you get in using that kind of register in their announcements: at Harvard, everything is elevated, Sunshine.
Harvard needs to update their “Faculty Obituary.dotx” file.
Even the Phantom of the Opera signed his letters with the formal “Your obedient servant…” at least in the musical) which couldn’t have been less true! Then again, he was a fictional (and insane) character, and the story was set in the 1880s. Harvard has no such excuse. Small wonder people find them so irritating, so often. Or, perhaps, I’m the only one.
It would be much better if it were signed, “Yours etc., Claudine Gay, in a white wine sauce with shallots, mushrooms and garlic.” But I guess it would be disrespectful to Professor Lewontin (I don’t know if he was a Monty Python fan), so maybe it’s best not done that way.
Wow, pretentious much, Harvard? I should think that a Marxist like Lewontin would find it ironic that the university’s announcement of his death comes off as though issued by some royal court’s palace crier.
The quaint boilerplate wording makes him part of a long tradition of bygone Harvard luminaries whose death was announced the same way. Reading the reactions here, I was reminded of John McWhorters “Doing our own thing”, where her describes (and laments) the loss of formal and poetic registers of the English language.
We Brits of a certain age came across and used ‘inst’ and ‘ult’ until relatively recently. It was standard businesese beloved by bank managers and solicitors as in “Thank you for your letter of 4th inst'”. And woe betide you if you did not know the difference between ‘inst’ and ‘ult’ for ‘O’ level Englsh language.