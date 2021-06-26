Caturday felid trifecta: Public cat-shaming of a cat burglar; Revisiting a cat pub; a new Netflix film on cat people;

From msn lifestyle we have a good example of Cat Shaming. Click on the screenshot:
Excerpts:
- Kate Felmet put up a yard sign calling out her cat as a thief for stealing from her neighbors.
- Next to the sign, Felmet hung all the stolen items, such as gloves and belts, on a clothesline.
- Felmet said she had united more than a dozen items with their original owners since making the sign.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Kate Felmet used to go door-to-door making “apology rounds” to her neighbors in Beaverton, Oregon, when her cat, Esme, would steal their gloves, face masks, and other items she could fit in her mouth, she told Insider.
But recently, Felmet found a better way to deal with her klepto cat.
Esme has been bringing Felmet at least one item a day since she first started going outside in the summer of 2019. At first, she brought birds and bits of trash.
“My mom is an avid bird-watcher and was quite distressed, so I began to praise Esme for anything she brought me that wasn’t a bird,” Felmet said. “Each time she brings something, she comes to the back door and yowls in a very distinctive and harsh way until I come to tell her she has done a good job.”
Clearly the praise for non-bird items has increased the tendency of this cat to purloin others’ possessions!
Esme has brought home many weird things, Felmet said. But in April, she seemed to be focused on gardening gloves.
“One week in late April, she brought two pairs per day,” Felmet said. “At the end of the week, I had 14 pairs, and I thought that if I didn’t do something about it I’d be swamped by the end of the summer.” That’s when she decided to make the sign and place a clothesline in her front yard holding all the stolen items.
Since then, Felmet estimates she has united 10 pairs of gloves, several masks, and a running belt with their original owners: her neighbors.
Photos of Esme from a similar item on Insider. During the pandemic, Esme brought home face masks—one day she brought home 11!
**************
In 2015 I posted about The Bag of Nails, “cat pub” in Bristol, which featured fifteen cats roaming among the customers, which proved a huge draw. I even offered a reader a free autographed copy of WEIT if he or she would go to the pub and get themselves photographed with a pint and a cat. Reader Andy won; here’s his photo:
When the pandemic closed the pubs, I worried about the Bag of Nails and especially its kitties, but I see that it’s back in business, complete with moggies. A new article in Gastro Obscura (click on screenshot) assures me that all is well, and pints are being quaffed again in the presence of cats despite a temporary closure for five more days.
Excerpts and photos:
The Bag of Nails pub, by the Floating Harbour in Bristol, England, is commonly known as “Bristol’s Cat Pub.” But landlord Luke Daniels would like to make clear that this is a pub with cats, not a cat pub. He rejects any comparison to cat cafés, the trendy coffee joints where in-house felines are the main attraction. He maintains that the pub’s main attractions are the decent pints he pulls, his superb collection of vinyl records, and numerous board games available to patrons. The cats, he says, just happen to live there.
Daniels is a typically Bristolian character, and the interior of his pub is just as outspoken as he is. On one column, a famous handwritten sign is covered in rules such as “Racists, etc can just sod off!” and “If you don’t like Johnny Cash, shut up or go away.” He’s equally proud to be a pub landlord, cat lover, and the owner of an impressive beard. (Together with earning the moniker of Cat Pub, the Bag of Nails also won the title of ‘Beard Friendly Pub of the Year’ in 2016.)
Note that this is a free house, so there will be a changing assortment of beers. I hope they have Landlord!
But then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Many British pubs, the Bag of Nails included, stayed closed for more than a year because of lockdown restrictions. “It has been a hard 14 months, with barely any income but bills still having to be paid,” Daniels says. This April, he had to resort to crowdfunding to keep his pub and the cats alive.
But they’re back. Yay!
To his shock, patrons from Bristol and beyond rallied to the rescue, raising more than £20,000 in a matter of days. “I am so grateful to the public for donating,” Daniels says feelingly. “I managed to pay the rent for the first time in a year.” Not only could he feed the cats and pay their vet bills, but he even had enough money to redecorate.
With pubs in England reopening for business this spring, the Bag of Nails and its resident felines are ready for visitors once more. Christina, a visitor to Bristol, sidles up to Sally the cat while sipping a pale ale. “I love the pub’s atmosphere, the music, and especially the board games,” she says. An answer that Daniels would be happy to hear. Yet Christina then goes on to confide her real reason for visiting. “I came,” she says, “for the cats.”
So if you’re near Bristol, get yourself to the Bag of Nails and have a good pint or five. (The pub’s Facebook page notes that one of the staff contracted Covid-19, so the pub will again be closed until July 1.)
*************
And there’s a new Netflix film: “Cat People”. Somebody watch it; here’s the trailer, with the YouTube notes below:
Dogs may get credit for being humanity’s best friend, but to many people cats are just as much our loyal partners — even though if you asked cats they might not admit it! CAT PEOPLE explores our fascinating relationship with cats through the lens of some the most remarkable, and surprising “cat people” in the world, defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures.
h/t: Divy, Ginger K
2 thoughts on “Caturday felid trifecta: Public cat-shaming of a cat burglar; Revisiting a cat pub; a new Netflix film on cat people;”
Bristol is a great city – will have to try to visit the Bag of Nails!
I was under the impression that a harbour had water in it and objects, mainly boats, floated on the water. What is a floating harbour?