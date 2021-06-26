Caturday felid trifecta: Public cat-shaming of a cat burglar; Revisiting a cat pub; a new Netflix film on cat people;

Kate Felmet used to go door-to-door making “apology rounds” to her neighbors in Beaverton, Oregon, when her cat, Esme, would steal their gloves, face masks, and other items she could fit in her mouth, she told Insider.

But recently, Felmet found a better way to deal with her klepto cat.

Esme has been bringing Felmet at least one item a day since she first started going outside in the summer of 2019. At first, she brought birds and bits of trash.

“My mom is an avid bird-watcher and was quite distressed, so I began to praise Esme for anything she brought me that wasn’t a bird,” Felmet said. “Each time she brings something, she comes to the back door and yowls in a very distinctive and harsh way until I come to tell her she has done a good job.”

Clearly the praise for non-bird items has increased the tendency of this cat to purloin others’ possessions!

Esme has brought home many weird things, Felmet said. But in April, she seemed to be focused on gardening gloves.

“One week in late April, she brought two pairs per day,” Felmet said. “At the end of the week, I had 14 pairs, and I thought that if I didn’t do something about it I’d be swamped by the end of the summer.” That’s when she decided to make the sign and place a clothesline in her front yard holding all the stolen items.

Since then, Felmet estimates she has united 10 pairs of gloves, several masks, and a running belt with their original owners: her neighbors.