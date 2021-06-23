5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hypocrisy

  2. Of course, Allah isn’t the only one to pull the “deliberately sealing the hearts of unbelievers” trick. As Exodus X tells us, Jesus ‘ dad does the same thing: “And the Lord said unto Moses, Go in unto Pharaoh: for I have hardened his heart, and the heart of his servants, that I might shew these my signs before him”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply