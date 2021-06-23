Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “exactly,” came with the email note:
Today we leave the seedy world of contemporary discourse and return with some good old-fashioned blasphemy.
And Jesus has a good point:
5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hypocrisy”
No wonder “The Artist” maintains anonymity. Wise man.
Or woman.
S/he isn’t anonymous – they are Mohammed Jones. 😉 https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_and_Mo
But that is a pseudonym.
Of course, Allah isn’t the only one to pull the “deliberately sealing the hearts of unbelievers” trick. As Exodus X tells us, Jesus ‘ dad does the same thing: “And the Lord said unto Moses, Go in unto Pharaoh: for I have hardened his heart, and the heart of his servants, that I might shew these my signs before him”.
Ouch!