Reactions to views about transsexuality and race

Although I’ve made clear that I’m in favor of civil rights for minority ethnic groups as well as transgender rights, I’ve also been critical of some of the tenets that pass for dogma in both the transsexual “affirmation” community (those who see a transsexual woman, for instance, as equivalent to a biological woman in every respect, including in sports and in women’s prisons), as well as in the Critical Race Theory (CRT) community (I’ve criticized the elimination of meritocratic measures that might hinder “equity”, as well as the constant demonization of white people and the characterization of various traits, like punctuality, as “white” rather than “black”).
I knew that holding such positions would get me called an alt-righter, a racist, and a transphobe. And indeed, that has happened, though, thankfully, less often than I expected. And I deny being any of those things.
But what has surprised me is the relative amount of pushback I get from the transsexual community versus from the community adhering to CRT or Kendi-an dogma. I would have expected far more pushback on race given its hegemony in the national discourse, and the fact that there are far more blacks than transsexuals, which would seem to imply much more demonization of perceived “anti-antiracists” than of “transphobes”.
And yet there’s no doubt that when I question whether transsexual women who have undergone no medical intervention should compete in women’s sports, or tell people to read Abigail Shrier’s book, I get far more pushback then when I agree with something that John McWhorter or Glenn Loury says. The pushback comes partly in the form of blog comments (including the really nasty ones that I don’t put up), as well as personal emails and comments in my Twitter feed. (I tend to not read Twitter comments but sometimes can’t resist.)
In other words, there’s something about criticizing of transsexual dogma that seems to raise people’s hackles far higher than criticizing some assertions of Ibram Kendi, Robin DiAngelo, or Critical Race Theory.
Now there’s room for pushback from all sides, as no one issue has to completely dominate political and ideological discourse. But I’m surprised at the greater rancor attending those who raise questions about transsexual issues than about racial issues—at least when it comes to me. Another friend I discussed this with sees the same disparity. A staff lawyer for the ACLU, for instance, has called for the banning of Abigail Shrier’s book on gender dysphoria, but nobody on the ACLU, at least as far as I know, has called for any book on race to be banned.
My question is this: why the disparity? Why are critics of so-called “transphobes” so much more rancorous than critics of Kendi or CRT? Is this just my own personal experience and not a general observation? And if it is general, why, given the relative number of people involved in both issues, why? Is there something about transsexuality that makes its advocates especially defensive or offensive?
I can’t think of a reason, so I just thought I’d ask the readers.
33 thoughts on “Reactions to views about transsexuality and race”
I guess the obvious answer is misogyny. Transsexual ideology empowers white males (as if that group needed more power) as it gives them yet another weapon with which to silence, harass and denigrate females. Questioning ideology that elicits an often violent reaction.
I’m absolutely not saying all or even most trans people are misogynist – but the vocal “trans-allies” who dish out abuse are almost always misogynists.
I don’t think the same dynamic plays out with CRT where there does seem, at base, to be a genuine desire to help a historically underpowered group – even if the methods are sometimes counter-productive.
Diotima, I agree. There is something about a male (including TW) being told “no, you aren’t welcome here (women’s sports/DV refuge/prison, etc)” especially by a female, that creates real rage in some men.
I am just talking off the top of my head — maybe it’s the TRANS part of race and gender that causes the offense and the violent reaction to it? Are people just as irritated by transracial issues as they are by transgender issues?
Aren’t transexuals the newest addition to the LGBTQ, etc., queue? They think they have to fight harder to gain the kind of acceptance now shown to the others?
My hypothesis is: The community of transsexual activists and their supporters is smaller and their activities do not have an extensive history with corresponding influence as those of the CRT community. For this reason, these people react to perceived transgressions far more loudly and aggressively.
And one more point: Possibly already the use of the word “transsexual” in this context causes the uproar. Because the activists insist that the term “transgender” should be used.
I agree with this. Basically, as a much smaller minority, with a shorter public history than many other groups, they no doubt feel that they have to be much more assertive/aggressive/defensive than many other groups, and they may have the honest feeling (rightly or wrongly) that they are less generally accepted. It’s a kind of overcompensation, coming from a FEELING of being more beleaguered. It doesn’t excuse some of the more unreasonable views and dogmas, but it can give one a bit of sympathy.
In any case, when someone stoops to calling you names rather than dealing with the substance of your points, I consider that a forfeit on their part, or to put it another way, they are praising you with faint damnations.
I agree with this, and would add a measure of ‘convert zeal’. I wonder too if there is an element of selection bias – people who read this website, people who spend a lot of time on the internet, people fighting for rights on the internet. I imagine people of color have better things to do than imagine Dr. Coyne is some kind of virulent racist. Because he’s clearly not.
“…praising you with faint damnations.”–Love it, Robert! I’m going to steal this expression from you. 😉
I think it’s both the transsexual community’s being smaller, and that there is still a level of vituperativeness and mockery directed against them in some quarters that hasn’t been tolerated in public fora against blacks since the Jim Crow era, understandably rendering them more sensitive to perceived slights.
I see the same disparity. There are many reasonable explanations for the nature and causes of transgenderism, none of which say that trans-identified individuals are lying, stupid, perverted, disgusting, or sinful. Why then is only one theory about the nature and cause of transgenderism — Gender Identity Theory — considered not just true, but so obviously true that anyone promoting and supporting a different theory is necessarily motivated by hate and a desire to wound? Why is it supposed to be phobic to talk instead about the strong influence of childhood conditioning, social factors, trauma, and common psychological disorders or differences? A “phobia” should indicate more than disagreement on causes … and classifications.
Bottom line, the fury directed against liberals comes down to one side placing a transwoman in the same category as “gay men, transvestites, and other men who don’t conform to gendered expectations “ — and the other side putting transwomen in with “black women, tall women, women with green eyes.” And no matter how much you approve and support that first class, it’s considered hateful to go against the wishes of those who insist they don’t belong there.
The pushback you’re getting?Just off the top of my head, I’ll throw out some possibilities:
Gender Identity Theory involves sweeping changes to common epistemic, metaphysical, and legal concepts, and theories which do this tend to be aggressive towards dissent. Heretics are often treated more harshly than outright infidels, therefore rational liberal objections can garner more frustration than conservative religious condemnations.
GID couples transgenderism with both homosexuality and the civil rights movement, so that failure to acknowledge that “transwomen are women” and allow them access to all single-sex spaces is similar to being against gay marriage and having different bathrooms for “the colored.” It’s equally bigoted. Whereas the BLM movement focuses more on just racism.
The popular claim that trans people will kill themselves if not validated does a lot of emotional work.
The issue is framed as allowing people the right to Know Who They Are (self-diagnose) and live freely as their authentic self while harming no one and changing nothing. I suspect a lot of the vitriol comes from advocates defending this version of the issue.
I am grateful you have received less than the expected amount of pushback. A bit surprised as well, really.
I do think that trans women in prison should be placed in prison with biological women. The idea they’d be put in prison with men seems a terrible option for them. There should be considerable openness at least to consider this on a case by case basis. I’ve known a couple, and they are no threat to women while they are also incredibly vulnerable to the worst in men.
I think Jerry is referring to un-transitioned trans-women.
https://news.wttw.com/2020/02/19/lawsuit-female-prisoner-says-she-was-raped-transgender-inmate
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/oct/11/transgender-prisoner-who-sexually-assaulted-inmates-jailed-for-life
Everyone in males-only prison is worried about being raped. The idea is to not transfer that threat to the womens’ prisons.
Unfortunately, given the nature of Gender Identity Theory, it would not be possible to consider which transwoman merits a woman’s prison — and which does not — on a case-by-case basis. The claim is that transwomen are women, full stop. It can’t be negotiated piecemeal.
Even “testosterone level” limitations in women’s sports will quite likely be thrown out eventually. Some Trans activists are complaining that it’s not fair that trans weight-lifter Laurel Hubbard — ‘assigned male at birth’ but born a woman — must have her natural hormones tinkered with. Given the theory, they are correct.
“Even ‘testosterone level’ limitations in women’s sports will quite likely be thrown out eventually.”
Which will be the death of womens’ sports.
I know I don’t need to say this to you; but what I always say is: Why do you think there are womens’ and mens’ divisions in (essentially) every sport?
Why languish as an unknown at number 200 or 500 in the world in the mens’ division when you can be on the top step of the podium in womens’? Especially since all you have to do is “say that you’re a woman”. Heck, you can just change your mind later, after the endorsement deals have paid off.
Laurel Hubbard is 43 years old and is winning recent international competitions. Current men’s heavyweight Clean/Jerk record holder is: Lasha Talakhadze, aged 27. Late 20s is when most male athletes peak.
Wait until the 26-year-old and 27-year-old trans(women) athletes start coming around,
Note that there’s no controversy around trans men competing. Which puts the lie to the claims that going through puberty as a male doesn’t improve your athletic performance, even after transitioning. If any athlete was taking PEDs for 20 years, they’d have a lifetime ban from sport.
With regard to transwomen prisoners being placed in women’s prisons it is worth noting the notorious case of Karen White:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/oct/11/karen-white-how-manipulative-and-controlling-offender-attacked-again-transgender-prison
On the same subject, in written evidence to the UK’s parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee, Fair Play for Women (FPfW) noted: “This problem has already arisen in Ireland following the introduction of a [Gender Recognition Certificate] GRC system based on self-declaration. There are currently 3 male-born prisoners in possession of a GRC located on female wings in Irish prisons. At least two of those three obtained a GRC after committing serious violent or sexual crimes but before sentencing and transfer to prison.”
During one of the spoken evidence sessions there was also a passing reference to sexual offences committed by transwomen prisoners in Denmark, but I don’t think the details or numbers were spelt out fully.
Your observation is absolutely right in my experience and opinion. I could cite numerous examples where even the most milquetoast observations (human sex is binary apart from in a vanishingly small number of intersex individuals, of which none are trans, for example) provoke a pushback that is far greater than any similar observations in other areas.
I am not sure why that is, apart from I note two things.
1) The pro trans community is very organised in places such as twitter and Reddit. They can whip up outrage very quickly and easily.
2) There is a notion that trans rights (in this sense meaning that trans people are literally the sex they claim to be, and therefore trans women can claim all of the rights put in place to protect natal women) are the new civil rights frontier.
Therefore there is a greater amount of activist energy on the subject. Race is seen as a battle that has been fought and largely won. Most people will accept the simple notion that people are equal regardless of race. Those who do not are on the fringes of society, thankfully.
I would also say that there is some kernel of truth to CRT, despite the excesses that the movement is known for.
If I were to say ‘Without systematic racism the history of the US would be fundamentally different’ I think anyone would largely see that this is a point that has some merit
If I were to then say ‘Men can become women simply by asserting that they are’ Then I doubt I would get the same response. At least i hope not.
My thoughts include the fact that no one chooses their skin color and it’s almost impossible to change it. My favorite books on race are Caste by Isabel Wilkerson and anything by Ta Nehesi Coates, whose message I take as Black people are mistaken if they can rely on White people to change the system. I have avoided Kendi as I don’t want to be instructed on my behavior, which the title of one of his books implies. I’ve lived around racists my entire life and that’s enough for me. I know what I need to do to overcome my Southern biases and I do it.
As far as transgender goes, I’m sure the history of gays being told their sexual interests were a choice and this idea held back gays rights such as marriage for years. I’m guessing the pro-trans people don’t want to see a decade or so muddling around with that idea. They want full acceptance as a new “normal” and are willing to fight opposition. My best guess.
Trans is an issue best left to biologists and the medical community. Possibly the trans community is trying to get ahead of the religious pushback which will require the full steam approach against anything that is going to slow them achieving full equality and acceptance.
This is an interesting question. Obviously, we’ve all grown up knowing about racism. Transgenderism(?) seems a lot newer. Before I graduated from college, I could count on one hand the number of people I knew (for sure) were gay. I don’t recall if I’ve ever known someone who was (openly) transgender. I remember seeing one of those Google charts that showed ‘transgender’ as a term exploding about six or eight years ago. I think I saw someone relate it to the acceptance of gay marriage, with the implication that the gay rights movement was over. (I know Andrew Sullivan thinks that the the “T” has ousted the other letters from LGBT.) Because it’s new and most of us have little experience of it, it is hard to talk about, and no one wants to appear to be biased. Therefore, we start on our back foot, and it’s easy for proponents to take the high ground. At the same time, all I can think is that, as a political strategy, Transgenderism strikes more fundamentally at the foundations of our society than Racism does, and, thus, is a more promising strategy for the Woke, the more so as they scream and shout.
My guess is that the trans community as a whole views their own position in the hierarchy of minorities as one which is far less secure than that of racial/ethnic minorities. Hence much more insecure, hence much more reactive. At some level, a lot of trans people probably believe that many more people disapprove of racial bigotry than of hostility to trans individuals. Who knows—they may be right….
I’ve noticed a couple of things myself. First, that trans women dominate the controversy. The discussion, for obvious reasons, is always about whether trans women belong in female spaces; rarely do trans men make such a fuss. Perhaps because they are not seen as potential dominators/predators. This is all above my pay grade, but my husband made a quip that stuck with me, because there is some truth to it. “That’s what men do,” he said, “We take things over.” It was meant as a joke, and yet there are undeniable biological truths. There are seminars to teach trans women how to be less aggressive and act more female. I support 100% people living as they choose. But to force everyone to pretend along when there are biological facts to contend with is asking too much IMO. We’re not seeing trans men demanding that ‘men’ be spelled differently (like womxn) or that we stop saying ‘man’ and use a euphemism in place of it (birthing people instead of women).
I think most of the demands for replacing “mother” with “birthing person” in obstetrics and “women” with “menstruators” in period products is coming from — or done on behalf of — transmen (trans-identified females.)
Exactly. Trans women being biological men, and vice versa
My take: most people realize that the extreme trans-activism stuff is just wrong. Most people think that it is at least possible that there could be differences between races of the type touted by conventional racism.
Also, mit is almost always trans women, not trans men, who are the radicals.
Another point: in contrast to all other groups, trans people want to join an existing group, rather than being recognized (or not) as being a distinct group.
Notice, too, how trans-activism has spread like wildfire across the whole world, including conservative and homophobic countries. Gay people fought hard for decades in the West to gain rights to marriage and non-discrimination in the most liberal countries, and then trans-activists come along and within fewer than 5 years, have steamrolled everyone into obeisance. It is motivated by misogyny, fetishism, science-denial, and homophobia. The more aggressive response from activists is because the propaganda around trans-ness declares that any pushback *denies their very existence*, whereas there is no such “denial” possible in the rhetoric around race. It’s an existential thing.
But also, we’re talking about biological males being challenged on their delusion that they can be women just by saying so. As a woman and survivor of domestic violence, the reaction speaks volumes about their very real male-ness. It’s entitled, coercive, gaslighting, and intending to pick a fight. If they can make you deny the evidence of your own eyes, they know they have you in their thrall, and nothing less is acceptable.
Blisteringly well put.
Dead-center of the target, Sonja.
A little-admitted goal for the “trans community” is to force the cost to be paid by taxpayers — or by insurance companies forced by government to pay out of non-discrimination.
Another is: no waiting until the person comes of age, 18, as a barrier to the legality of hormone, surgical, and psychological therapies.
These are political goals.
For anyone who holds sex as immutable and gender a personal construct, it is often objectionable to have these political positions “shoved down the throat” for payment.
Trans Activists know this is where the battle is being fought. They are neo-Marxist warriors on this front, using gender identity as a fulcrum, and willing to die on the barricades to get collective rights and a free ride. AKA: factual confirmation by the Orthodox Authority of their personal construct, and forced financing by others.
As for the disposition of minor children, for those opposed to the activist plan, legalized transition is a horrifying atrocity. In addition to having to pay for it,
They are religious (or at least ideological) zealots. There is no place in their worldview for a discussion and evaluation of factual evidence. There is either the current dogma or blasphemy.
It also seems that hyperbolic outrage is an effective tactic these days. We genuinely do not want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so they immediately go to full outrage and claim to be terribly traumatized by any statements not fitting neatly into their current set of beliefs.
Any rational person is going to fail in efforts to appease them, because many of their core beliefs are contradictory, and they change fairly rapidly. Any statement you make today, even if carefully tailored to please them, will become hateful blasphemy eventually, to be used against you.
Perhaps transgender activists see any pushback on their beliefs as more of an existential threat (so that they perceive any discussion whatsoever of the possibility, say, that transwomen aren’t women as erasing their identity) than black activists see criticism of CRT, and (over)react accordingly?
I also suspect that campaigning organisations on trans issues are smaller and fewer in number than their anti-racism counterparts, making them easier for those on the extreme end of the argument to take over. Here in the UK, one of the 14 co-founders of Stonewall, which campaigns on LGBTQIAP+ issues, has recently resigned citing the new and divisive focus on trans-rights and gender identity: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/stonewall-trans-debate-toxic-gender-identity
When one’s ideological position is factually untenable one must defend it with extreme vigor.
The relative smallness of the transgender community makes this general situation an excellent illustration of one of the central problems of social media — that it very quickly becomes impossible to gauge how widespread a response really is. When activist opinion had to be marshalled by letter- or email-writing campaigns and paper petitions, it was easy to distinguish a well-organized fringe from a genuine groundswell of opinion. But now that such storms are instantly generated on Twitter, institutions tend to respond to all of them as if they represented a wide consensus of opinion when, in reality, they may represent no greater proportion of the population than the deranged letters in green ink those same institutions used to laugh off or ignore. The technology, in other words, has caused institutions to lose their nerve and, I suspect, react more swiftly than they should, in circumstances in which their predecessors would have taken a breath, consulted and discussed a response internally and had a chance to listen to cooler heads rather than being panicked into submitting to the loudest voices.
Another problem is that in the UK many media (and other) organisations have signed up to accreditation of their “inclusive” Human Resources policies by the activist group Stonewall (under its Diversity Champions programme). Some feminists have accused this of amounting to “corporate capture” and the media organisations of being bound by biased company policies as a result. (I have no way of judging these claims either way.)
There’s a lawyer’s saying: “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts; if you have the law on your side, pound the law; if you have neither the facts nor the law, pound the table.”
The trans advocates are pounding the table.