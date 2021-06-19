Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Saturday, June 19, 2021: National Martini Day (I prefer the Gibson, a martini with pickled onions rather than olives). Do note that it’s Juneteenth, since yesterday a federal holiday passed by Congress and signed into law by Joe Biden. Here are Galveston residents (some surely former slaves) celebrating the day in Texas on June 19, 1900—35 years after the news of emancipation reached their state (see below).

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) celebrates Juneteenth, specifically the artistic contributions of African Americans.

It’s also National Eat an Oreo Day, World Juggling Day, and World Sickle Cell Day.

News of the Day:

Joe Biden is a Catholic, and that’s why he’s in trouble now. The Roman Catholic bishops in the U.S. have voted by a wide margin (73% to 24%) to draft a statement that would support denying communion to Biden because he’s pro-choice. Clearly Catholics are polarized (the NYT article notes that two-thirds of American Catholics accept transubstantiation), and I wonder whether a priest who does give Biden communion could be excommunicated.

A federal judge threw out the Center for Disease Control’s phased-in restrictions for cruises, allowing cruises to proceed with a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers. I’m not quite sure why it’s okay for companies to require employees to be vaccinated, but it’s not okay for cruise ships to require passengers to be vaccinated. The first scheduled cruise will have slightly different procedures for the two groups, including different dining hours for the unvaccinated and a fee of $126 for Covid testing of the unvaccinated.

Frank Bruni’s last regular column has just appeared in the New York Times, and bears the provocative title “Ted Cruz, I’m sorry“. (Bruni is about to take up an endowed chair in journalism at Duke University). The topic is how one (including Bruni) debases journalism to take the easy route of snide, thoughtless criticism of a political opponent (Cruz in his case). It’s not that Bruni likes Cruz; he was just ashamed of phoning in a hit piece. An extract:

But I qualified “no regret” with “almost” because there is the matter of tone. Trump’s penchant for mockery gave those of us who covered him a green light to follow suit, and I was among many who seized on that permission. There wasn’t any shame in that, and it afforded us flights of verbal fancy that plenty of readers enjoyed. But there wasn’t any honor in it, either. We sank toward Trump’s level, and he cited that descent as validation of his hostility. The reciprocal ridicule went on and on.

Will the vestiges of it pollute post-Trump journalism? My wager is yes. And it’s a sorrowful bet.

Good news for those who love to travel, especially to Paris: the EU has recommended that its 27 members gradually lift restrictions on Americans traveling for nonessential reasons (i.e., FUN). Each country, though, must decide when and how to lift the restrictions.

At last—a sensible article on food in the New York Times that doesn’t engage in snack-shaming or kale-pushing. It’s “There’s no shame in kids snacking“, though it was first published two years ago. Excerpt:

Jenny McGlothlin, a feeding therapist at the University of Texas Dallas Callier Center, said she hears two common refrains from parents about snacks: “It’s either ‘I get dirty looks when I pull out the Cheetos’ or it’s ‘I don’t ever let them snack!’ ” she said. Both responses are rooted in a culture that categorizes every food — and often, the sheer act of eating itself — as unequivocally good or bad. “Snacks” are associated with treats, and “snacking” with a kind of mindless, undisciplined style of eating, both of which, we’ve been told, are unhealthy. But it’s a mistake to write off your child’s burning desire for goldfish crackers at 10 a.m.

Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. 601,183, an increase of 301 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 3,867,805, an increase of about 9,100 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on June 19 includes:

Here’s a painting of that council. What a gala event!

1586 – English colonists leave Roanoke Island, after failing to establish England’s first permanent settlement in North America.

1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright’s rules on Hoboken, New Jersey’s Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.

1862 – The U.S. Congress prohibits slavery in United States territories, nullifying Dred Scott v. Sandford.

Scott, pictured below, was a slave who lost his case but was eventually manumitted, and the prohibition fell three years before the event celebrated as Juneteenth (today) occurred.

1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are finally informed of their freedom. The anniversary is still officially celebrated in Texas and 41 other contiguous states as Juneteenth. Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States in 2021.

1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are finally informed of their freedom. The anniversary is still officially celebrated in Texas and 41 other contiguous states as Juneteenth. Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States in 2021.

1953 – Cold War: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are executed at Sing Sing, in New York.

The Rosenbergs on their way to jail after being found guilty of spying for the Soviet Union against the U.S.

2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requested asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.

Assange is still in prison in England, still fighting extradition to the U.S.

Notables born on this day include:

1623 – Blaise Pascal, French mathematician and physicist (d. 1662)

1896 – Wallis Simpson, American wife of Edward VIII (d. 1986)

1897 – Moe Howard, American comedian (d. 1975)

His real name was Moses Harry Horowitz (changed for obvious reasons), and here he is with his famous haircut:

Chain and Flory shared the 1945 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for the isolation of penicillin and discovery of its curative effects, and both were born on June 19. The third laureate was, of course, Alexander Fleming. All three are shown below.

1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (d. 1979). Here are flat and Scruggs playing “Fireball Mail”:

1919 – Pauline Kael, American film critic (d. 2001)

1947 – Salman Rushdie, Indian-English novelist and essayist

1964 – Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former Mayor of London

Those who exhaled for the final time on June 19 include:

Barrie was, of course, the creator of Peter Pan, named after the son of family friends. He told the stories to the children in Kensington Park, where a statue of Peter Pan now sits. Barrie and the statue are shown below:

1953 – Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (b. 1915)

1953 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (b. 1918)

1966 – Ed Wynn, American actor and comedian (b. 1886)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pursuing her usual activities:

Hili: I’m very tired after the long day. A: You have to have a nap. Hili: That’s what I intend to do.

In Polish:

Hili: Po długim dniu jestem strasznie zmęczona. Ja: Musisz się przespać. Hili: Właśnie zamierzam.

A bonus photo of little Kulka:

From Nicole:

From Bruce:

From Jesus of the Day:

Titania presents a black man who isn’t a fan of CRT:

By denying that he is oppressed, this man is enacting whiteness. How can we possibly fight racism when black people won’t do what they’re told? pic.twitter.com/PmXuDYFLP0 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 18, 2021

From Simon; look at the size of that spider web! Given that every critter in Australia is venomous, I wouldn’t go near the thing:

Huge spider web blankets bushland in Australia's state of Victoria pic.twitter.com/teYqxuqCnq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. He says this about the first one, part of a thread from which I’ve extracted four tweets:

Amazing thread of a mayfly moulting. They are the only insects to moult when they have wings. First vid is sped up, subsequent vids show it in real time. Even the wings moult!

The molting wings can be seen in the fourth tweet below, and it’s a fantastic sight!

Wally the Wandering Walrus, way off course, is apparently back in the UK after a jaunt to Spain. I hope he finds his buddies!

There’s a walrus 400 yards from our front door – an absurd sentence! What an immense and intimidating creature. One of many photos taken from the kayak this evening! The Isles of Scilly – what a place 🙌 pic.twitter.com/azf8NdEzAb — Scott Reid (@stmarys_patch) June 17, 2021

I didn’t get this in time to post yesterday, but it’s only a day late:

On June 18, 1944, Swiss media released the Vrba-Wetzler report. Written by two Jewish escapees from Auschwitz, it documented the mass murder that was being carried out by the Nazis in the infamous death camp. @AuschwitzMuseum Read more: https://t.co/jZjQ4Ymx4H pic.twitter.com/yZJ60nNEqx — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 17, 2021

Clearly there are adaptive costs in other fly species that would prevent the eye from evolving to this size, but we have no idea what they are. For I’m sure it’s not for a lack of genetic variation, which is ubiquitous:

Its head is basically one giant eye. Clear advantages in terms of mate/prey/predator detection, but what are the costs? There must be some or all flies would look like this. https://t.co/MdCMWVAqDs — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 18, 2021