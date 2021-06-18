What is a social construct?

The literature of identity politics and social justice, with or without capitals, is full of assertions that this or that system, conception, or object is a “social construct.” This is nearly always claimed without defining “social construct,” though most of us have a vague idea that the term means something that lacks an objective reality independent of human social agreement. And it’s usually used dismissively—not to deny something like gender identity or racism—but to deny that they exist independently of human thought. That is, the claim that “race is a social construct” is taken to mean that “there is no objective reality to the concept of race, which was simply created by humans” (the usual reason is to give groups power over other groups), but nevertheless race is seen and treated as real in the same way that the idea of a monarchy (see below) is treated as real.
I decided to look up various definitions of “social construct” to see if my notion was true. It turns out that, by and large, it is, and most definitions are pretty similar. Below, for example, are four definitions with links (given definitions and glosses are indented).
Oxford English Dictionary: A concept or perception of something based on the collective views developed and maintained within a society or social group; a social phenomenon or convention originating within and cultivated by society or a particular social group, as opposed to existing inherently or naturally.
Merriam-Webster: an idea that has been created and accepted by the people in a society. Class distinctions are a social construct.Macmillan Dictionary: a concept or belief that is based on the collective views of a society rather than existing naturally
yourdictionary.com: Social constructs develop within a society or group. They don’t represent objective reality but instead are meaningful only because people within the society or group accept that they have meaning. Simply put, social constructs do not have inherent meaning. The only meaning they have is the meaning given to them by people.
For example, the idea that pink is for girls and blue is for boys is an example of a social construct related to gender and the color of items. The collective perception that a particular color can be associated with a certain gender is not an objective representation of truth or fact. Instead, it a social convention that came to have meaning within the context of society.
So I was correct: “social constructs” are ideas or objects or notions that do not exist independently of human decision making and social agreement. They are not “real” in the sense that without social agreement about what they mean, they would have no objective reality. Or so it is claimed.
Now the term “reality”, of course, is slippery. Certainly money is real, in terms of paper currency, but the agreement that it can be used to purchase goods and has ascribed value is a social construct. Even Martian sociologists could observe this, but the value of a dollar bill would have to be ascertained by observing how it’s used. And the British monarchy is real, though it wouldn’t exist without social agreement. I won’t go on in this vein, as it leads into psychological hinterlands where I would be criticized by some no matter what I said. I simply present the definitions I’ve seen above.
Now, here is a list of examples of “social constructs” along with my rough take on whether I think they really do adhere to the definitions above. You can find more examples here.
gender. Gender and gender roles are multifarious, and more are devised each day. The behaviors associated with these (e.g., “genderfluid”) do describe real behaviors, but “genderfluid” as a given category seems to me a social construct.
gender roles. Same as above, though the behaviors may stem from biology. I would have trouble, for example, with the idea that being bisexual is “just” a social construct, for it does describe people who are attracted to members of both sexes. And there may be a biological basis for this.
sex. As I’ve argued at length, sex is a biological and objective reality, in nearly all cases of animals a binary category with a strict basis resting on gamete size. So while gender may be a social construct, sex, as in “biological sex”, is not.
sex roles. This is a mixture of both an objective reality and a social construct. That is, the view that men are generally attracted to women and vice versa, a feature that has an evolutionary basis, is not something agreed on by society, despite numerous exceptions like homosexuality. And some behavioral differences between the sexes, like aggression and risk-taking, are, I think, not social constructs but partly encoded in our DNA by natural selection. Other “roles”, like guys should like blue and girls pink, are clearly social constructs.
religion. Despite the claim that people have an inborn desire to apprehend and worship divine deities or concepts, I see religion as a social construct. It may have a biological origin, as some claim (ascribing mysterious events to specific causes), but religion in the form we know it is clearly something devised by humans. I also don’t think that if we wiped out all religious sentiment from the planet, it would return with nearly the ubiquity it has today. We simply know too much about what makes things happen, and we still have no evidence for gods.
social class system. It’s an objective fact that some people are smarter than others and some make more money than others. But the idea that this makes some people superior to others is clearly a social construct, and a maladaptive one. Indian castes are similar, but have been genetically separated for so long via historical origins as well as prohibitions on intermarriage that now there are correlations between one’s caste and one’s genes.
monarchy. A social construct and, I think, another maladaptive one.
marriage. A social construct; many societies don’t have marriage in the way we know it. The rules, rituals, and laws about marriage have all been made up by society.
countries. Clearly social constructs based on human history and either warfare or general agreement among different groups of people.
money (see above).
biological species. Not a social construct in general, but a reality existing independent of humans, most obvious in sexually reproducing animals but also in many plants (animals, after all, chose to mate with members of their own species, and that choice has nothing to do with human consensus). For a full-scale justification of species as real groups, independent of human conception, see Chapter 1 of my book with Allen Orr, Speciation.
disability. Another slippery one. Clearly if someone has lost their sight or their limbs, they are not as “able” to do some stuff than people who are relatively intact, though they may develop compensatory skills (like more acute hearing in the deaf) that make them “super able” in other ways. Ergo the term “differently abled.” In general the idea that people with such losses should have interventions to compensate for them and enable them to participate more fully in society, and should have such interventions, is both an objective reality (e.g., for the blind) but also a social convention (our moral view that the disabled deserve to be accommodated).
I should add here that I see morality is perhaps the most prominent social construct, for while it’s a fact that societies have moral systems, the specific actions viewed as “good” or “bad” have no objective justification or even a label independent of human agreement.
race. This is the most hot-button of the topics, so I’ve saved it for last. Clearly race is a “social construct” if by the term you mean that “races are absolutely distinguishable groups of individuals with substantial and diagnostic genetic differences.” The old Carleton Coon-ian races of “Caucasoid, Mongoloid, Capoids, Congoids, and Australoids” have gone down the drain.
On the other hand, multi-site genetic analysis shows, in general, that humans do fall into groups largely distinguishable from their DNA, though those groups are overlapping and show gene mixing, so that many individuals cannot be said to fall into a given group. But the grouping of humans can, with fair accuracy, give an idea of someone’s geographic origins and ethnicity, because it reflects an ancient geographic separation of populations that led to their genetic differentiation. As we know, the amount of diversity within any given group exceeds the diversity between groups, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t use multiple segments of DNA, combined, to diagnose someone’s ancestry and ethnicity.
Multilocus groupings of humans, for example, show that they can be divided into various fairly distinct genetic clusters, ranging from 4-7, and which correspond roughly to areas where humans were genetically isolated (Africa, Oceania, East Asia, the Americas, etc.) In the U.S., multi-site cluster analysis identifies four clusters, corresponding to whites, Hispanics, African-Americans, and East Asians (Chinese and Japanese). Further, when you look at someone’s genetic profile and put it into one of those four clusters, and then ask them, without that knowledge, what their self-identified “race” is, the match between genetics and self-identified “race” is remarkable. As the paper of Tang et al. notes:
“Of 3,636 subjects of varying race/ethnicity, only 5 (0.14%) showed genetic cluster membership different from their self-identified race/ethnicity.”
I won’t cite other studies showing that you can identify the location of one’s genetic ancestors with remarkable accuracy. The point is that this correspondence between genes and ancestry, and between phenotype (correlated with ancestry) and genes means that “race”, while a loaded term—I use “ethnic groups” as a substitute—has some basis in biological reality and therefore is not a social construct. If the concept of “race” (or “ethnicity”, as I prefer to say) were purely an agreement of people within society having nothing to do with objective reality, you wouldn’t see the correspondence between how one identifies themselves and the code in their DNA. I hasten to add that these biological identifiers of races say nothing about hierarchies, but they are biologically and evolutionarily meaningful.
All this discussion goes to show several things. First, the concept of a “social construct” is bandied about widely, but often used either inaccurately or is not defined at all. Some things seen as social constructs, like sex and race—or species, for that matter, as some misguided biologists have asserted that species in nature are purely human-defined segments of a biological continuum—actually have an objective reality independent of human consensus. Others, like a monarchy or Mormonism, are purely the results of a human consensus. Thus you need to explain what you mean when you claim that something is a “social construct”, and explain why that concept has no objective reality but is purely the result of social agreement.
21 thoughts on “What is a social construct?”
Excellent question.
Some things come to mind :
Music
Stories
Hospitals
Schools
Fashion
War
… begging the question, what is _not_ a “social construct”?
Aside : the notion that some thing is “political” seems similar. If some important problem arose, such as a pandemic, how could that _not_ be “political”?
I would not call the sun a social construct. I am not talking about the name or the concept of a star, but the existence of the object we call the sun. Mount Everest and the Pacific Ocean also come to mind 🙂 In the end, I think we will encounter the old question of to what extent the reality of objects (and their properties) are a matter of perception.
Also, my subjective experience, my awareness, I would not call a social construct. It seems that the fact that I experience anything at all is independent of society.
Note that I am trying to use the term ‘social construct’ in a useful way. That is, I want to avoid calling everything a social construct, because then I would need another term to refer to the distinctions that I think exist.
And the airspeed of a laden swallow — African or European.
Or the example Sam Harris gives of a real fact that is (practically) un-knowable: The number of birds currently in flight around the earth.
Coins and notes are real – I can, and have, examined them under my petrological microscope and various wavelengths of visible and ultraviolet light. If there were a numismatist equivalent of Stanley Gibbons, you could go there and buy three kilos of unsorted non-Empire coins.
“Money”, on the other hand, I’m much less sure of.
I would rather expect the social anthropologists (Mr Jeans and Co.) to have a fairly precise and meaningful definition – probably ignored by the more recent band-waggoneers – since they made some effort to describe the social constructs and activities of societies from the outside.
Indeed, bimetallism and fiat currency are social constructs, although silver, gold, and paper have an objective, material reality.
Is race sufficiently “real” to be something more than a social construct?
Three quotes from expert bodies in an article by Guy P Harrison in Skeptic magazine (vol. 25, no. 3):
“All living humans are 99.9 percent genetically identical” National Genome Research Institute
“Genetics demonstrates that humans cannot be divided into biologically distinct subcategories” The American Society of Human Genetics
“Humans are not divided biologically into distinct continental types or racial genetic clusters” The American association of Physical Anthropologists
The key word in those quotes is “distinct”. Races are indeed not “distinct”, since all humans are the same species, and so human groups interbreed, all such groupings are fuzzy-edged. Nevertheless, humans today do indeed show (fuzzy-edged) shared-ancestry branching patterns.
It may be that, over time, ease of long-distance travel means the shared-ancestry branching pattern gets blurred out to homogeneity. But it is still visible today.
From the little I understand of the matter, even small fractions (say 0.01% or less variation between humans) still translates into hundreds, if not hundreds of thousands of genetic sites that can vary, because the human genome is pretty big. So there is plenty of variation to go about, even if it is only a tiny fraction of the overall human genome.* Now it also appears to be the case that in humans, this genetic variation is spread out in a pattern geneticists call “isolation by distance”, ie the more geographically distant two humans are, the more the tiny bits of the human genome that vary are different from one another (on average). So, as far as I know, although geneticists can map the origin of a human pretty well to a geographic location, and also do group them in various ways, the pattern in human genetic variation does not really lent itself to division into discrete groups.
*I think I should also caution here that *a lot* of this variation is also in sites that have no influence on human phenotype. A lot of the variation geneticists use to study human genetic diversity are in sites that are neutral and have a high mutation rate, because these make convenient markers (for example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsatellite)
Clearly race is a real phenomenon. Everyone recognizes it. The difference is recognizable across races and cultures. It is, apparently, the only thing worth considering about other humans, according to CRT.
The data on self identification and gene cluster correspondence (Tang paper) is hard to counter. People agree about the genetic origins of their race, even if they are unaware of them.
Race affects (or is defined by) the features of humans that we are most attuned to, that we focus in on most closely in our social interactions: Facial features, eyes, hair, skin. (This seems, to me, to be an indication of sexual selection.)
Now, the ranking of races is a social construct. Taboos on interracial mating/marriage are social constructs. Assigning value to race membership is a social construct.
Sure, we are all the same species, so we share a huge amount of our genes across the species. This is the expected result. It does not counter the points above.
The claim that race is entirely a social construct amounts to virtue signalling (“I’m so anti-racist that I’ll deny that races even exist!”). The idea is that if there is no biological reality at all underpinning races, then there cannot be anything other than racism producing different group-mean outcomes.
So maybe I am understanding this term better and also not that sure it is something I would use much. Makes sense that sex is not a social construct because it is an objective thing determined by science – not a group of people. I think money is the same, however it’s worth is determined by many things and can be variable. Something like bit coins in the definition of money would be more of a social construct because it is only used by certain people and not fully established as a currency by all. It’s value is even more mysterious because it takes loads of computer work to even figure out what the value is at any given time.
I like MacMillan’s definition best: “a concept or belief that is based on the collective views of a society rather than existing naturally.” It is often used to imply a few things about the construct:
1. It is completely made up and, therefore, reflects the beliefs and biases of those that created it. This deliberately ignores dependencies on other constructs, nature, and the human condition.
2. Since declaring it a social construct frees it from its links to ideas that are relatively unchangeable, or universally agreed upon, the construct in question can be readily and easily replaced by a new one, one that the declarer prefers. This is often the main objective behind declaring something a social construct.
In short, it is often an intellectual pry bar wielded by those who would like to replace a given “social construct”.
Recommended reading: Naturalistic Approaches to Social Construction: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/social-construction-naturalistic/
I have come around, with some considerable kicking and thrashing, to accept that “sex” is both an objective reality and a social construct. And which one it is depends on context. Biological sex is of course an objective reality that is defined by gonadal tissue. Males make sperm. Females make eggs. End of story. The existence of true hermaphrodites is not sufficient to upset that apple cart. The claims of some activists that sex is only a social construct are simply wrong here. The truth of biological sex has not changed one bit just because they wish it to be so.
Meanwhile language has evolved around us, and despite us, and the term is now also used as a social construct. Here, ones’ sex is what one identifies as, and it may not be in concordance with biological sex. Sex-as social-construct is also what other people expect about your sex based on how you look. The word is here has become rather muddled with “gender”, as far as I can tell. I’ve come around to accepting that this more recent use of the word “sex” must be accepted since there is no use fighting the evolution of language.
Maybe this is an example of a messy birth of a new homonym? I am not sure if homonym is the proper term for what is happening, though.
I think European-American would be better than “white”.
African American is naturally distinguishable from European-American, but racism is a social construct. Slavery, Jim Crow, employment discrimination on the basis of ethnicity are socially constructed.
I think this is the sense in which money as a social construct has interesting similarities to race as a social construct. As Aidan@2 says, cash has a physical reality: paper, coins, metal ingots, giant disks of stone, electrons on a bank computer. But the meaning of cash and its value are socially constructed, and people have to agree as part of a social contract about who owns that giant stone disk and how much it is worth, otherwise it’s just a rock.
Language is an interesting case – languages are socially transmitted and mutated but the anatomical and neurological apparatus has to provide the scaffolding with a evolutionary feedback loop possibly.
I learned that people distinguish between sex, which is biological, and gender, which is a cultural response to the biological (mostly) binary sex; so sex and gender would not be completely synonymous in that sense.
On the one hand, social constructionism is trivially true, since all social institutions, all social organizations, all social kinds, all social conventions, all social contracts, all social customs, all social rules, all social laws, all social facts, and all conceptual or linguistic representations of social or nonsocial reality are “socially constructed” in the simple sense of being man-made.
On the other hand, social constructionism is nontrivially false if it isn’t restricted to social or cultural reality and becomes “omniconstructionism” about reality as a whole, claiming that nothing is socially unconstructed, that there aren’t any objectively natural entities or natural kinds of entities.
Money is not real. Money itself is a social construct. You believe that paper currency has value, but it is a belief that you share with other people.
Coins and paper bills are real.
The value we assign them (including the value of precious metals (precious!)) is a social construct.
Race is a reality. The ranking of races and racism are social constructs.
Social constructs are also social facts – they influence not only the “discourse” but also physical reality. Nations are “imagined communities”, yet nationalism has cost countless lives. Identities are also social constructs, shaped by certain narratives, reshaped in individual minds, with different aspects being salient in different contexts. Yet identity politics has real world effects.
In my opinion few social constructs are absolutely free-floating – most do have certain elements based in observable reality. Nations, for example, were often socially constructed based on what was seen as a common history, language or culture. While this often included distortion, rewriting or the construction of certain outgroups, it could not have happened without a true core.
Deconstructing such concepts can be a very worthy cause, but only if one assumes that some constructs are “better” than others – either because the describe observable reality better, or because they do, e.g., cause less violence and increase well-being. Most ideologies (-isms) can be deconstructed academically very easily – making sure they are also deconstructed “out there”, where real people are still affected by racism, nationalism, religious identities and so on, is the much harder part.
If gender is purely a social construct, constructing it as a male/ female dichotomy is as valid as assuming there are many different, fluid gender identities. If you wish to argue that this is untrue, you have to show that your own construct is better describing reality.