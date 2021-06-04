Do I have to stand on my head to get people to submit photos. In less than a week, sans help from reader/photographers, this feature will disappear. But perhaps people wouldn’t mind. If you want it to continue, do send in your good wildlife/street/travel photos. Thanks!

Today’s photos come from reader Bob Fritz, whose captions and IDs are indented. Click on the screenshots to enlarge.

Some photos from Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Southern California. Fresh and ocean water mix here to provide a marshland that attracts many migratory birds. The area was previously home to a gun club that erected a dam back in 1899 to block the ocean in order to attract more freshwater ducks for hunting (horrors!). Fortunately the club is long gone and work began in the 1970s to restore the wetlands to their natural state. Here is a sampling of a few of the birds that frequent the reserve. Taken with various cameras over many years. Black-crowned Night-Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax):

Juvenile Black-crowned Night-Heron: