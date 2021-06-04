Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday! Which seat can you take on this June 4, 2021? It’s National Cheese Day, which reminds me of this famous skit. Poor cheeseless Cleese!
It’s also National Doughnut Day (now you’re talking!), National Cognac Day, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and two great holidays in one: Hug an Atheist Day and Hug Your Cat Day.
Wine of the Day: Lord knows what possessed me when I laid out two double sawbucks and a fiver for this wine, but I sure don’t regret it. It’s one of the finest Cabernets I’ve ever had, and, after a week or so of eating no meat, as well as eating very little in general, I defrosted a big T-bone steak and then craved something big and gutsy to wash it down.
This was just the ticket. It was HUGE: dark purple, jammy and plummy, smooth as a duck’s bottom, and even a tad sweet. I probably drank this puppy a few years too early, as it appears to have ages to go. I suspect it will be much better on the second day, but we’ll see. At any rate, after a lot of duck farming and its attendant tsouris, I deserved a treat. This is a very special wine, and if I were constrained to drink only one California cabernet for the rest of my life, this would be the one.
News of the Day:
Famed criminal attorney F. Lee Bailey, whose clients included O. J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, Sam Sheppard, Capt. Ernest Medina, and the Boston Strangler, has died at 87. Read the New York Times obituary about this colorful man. Here’s one bit:
He was a riveting courtroom performer, a stocky badger-like man with a cleft chin, intimidating blue eyes and a widow’s peak that refused to recede with the rest of his hairline. He had the ventriloquist’s trick of directing questions at the witness box but throwing his points at the jury box. He had an actor’s voice, by turns bullying, cajoling, sarcastic or sympathetic, searching for seams of doubt. Under his reductions, a prosecutor’s “fact” could be whittled down to a probability, then to a mere possibility or just a silly idea.
Do read the NYT’s story of Tomoaki Kato, an accomplished surgeon in New York who contracted Covid-19 and came close to death many times. Nobody thought he would make it, but he did, and is now back doing his good work. Read about what he learned from his experience.
According to yahoo!finance and other sources, Google’s head of “diversity strategy”, Kamau Bobb, is a rabid anti-Semite, once posting on Twitter that Jews “have an insatiable appetite for war and killing.” And that’s only part of his idiocy. Google, who fired James Damore, will of course keep Bobb on, just moving him off the diversity team. (h/t Ben)
The Biden administration is taking flak for its failure to have yet put the portrait of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a pledge it made a while back. (Tubman was of course a black abolitionist who rescued many from slavery.) This failure to follow through is mysterious for a “can do” administration. As the Washington Post reports,
Despite the growing national push to honor the contributions of women and people of color — and Biden’s personal promise to do so — Tubman is still not set to appear on the $20 by the end of Biden’s first term, or even a hypothetical second term. If the current timeline holds, it will have taken a full 16 years to realize the suggestion of a 9-year-old girl whose 2014 letter to then-President Barack Obama publicly launched the process.
That strikes some as an embarrassment.
A big cat kerfuffle in Scranton was reported by WPTV in Philadelphia. A tailless cat was reported as a bobcat in a Scranton high school, causing evacuation of the school. It turned out to be a regular housecat, and was chipped. Kashi, who was missing for three months, will be returned to its staff. (h/t: Paul)
Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 595,935, an increase of 428 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 3,717,731, an increase of about 10,200 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on June 4 include:
- 1411 – King Charles VI granted a monopoly for the ripening of Roquefort cheese to the people of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon as they had been doing for centuries.
- 1561 – The steeple of St Paul’s, the medieval cathedral of London, is destroyed in a fire caused by lightning and is never rebuilt.
Here’s St. Paul’s when it had a steeple:
- 1783 – The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrate their montgolfière (hot air balloon).
- 1896 – Henry Ford completes the Ford Quadricycle, his first gasoline-powered automobile, and gives it a successful test run.
Here’s Henry Ford in his Quadricycle in 1896:
- 1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.
- 1913 – Emily Davison, a suffragette, runs out in front of King George V‘s horse at The Derby. She is trampled, never regains consciousness, and dies four days later.
Here’s the famous video of Davison being hit by the King’s horse, and after that a photo of her:
- 1917 – The first Pulitzer Prizes are awarded: Laura E. Richards, Maude H. Elliott, and Florence Hall receive the first Pulitzer for biography (for Julia Ward Howe). Jean Jules Jusserand receives the first Pulitzer for history for his work With Americans of Past and Present Days. Herbert B. Swope receives the first Pulitzer for journalism for his work for the New York World.
- 1919 – Women’s rights: The U.S. Congress approves the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.
- 1939 – The Holocaust: The MS St. Louis, a ship carrying 963 Jewish refugees, is denied permission to land in Florida, in the United States, after already being turned away from Cuba. Forced to return to Europe, more than 200 of its passengers later die in Nazi concentration camps.
Here are some of the refugees, and many of these surely died in the camps. The note above doesn’t mention that the ship was also turned away from Canada.
- 1975 – The Governor of California Jerry Brown signs the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act into law, the first law in the U.S. giving farmworkers collective bargaining rights.
- 1986 – Jonathan Pollard pleads guilty to espionage for selling top secret United States military intelligence to Israel.
Sentenced to life in prison for passing documents to Israel, Pollard served 30 years before he was freed and eventually emigrated to Israel. Here’s a photo of him stealing classified documents. Pollard is the only American ever given a life sentence for passing classified information to a U.S. ally.
- 1989 – The Tiananmen Square protests are suppressed in Beijing by the People’s Liberation Army, with between 241 and 10,000 dead (an unofficial estimate).
- 1998 – Terry Nichols is sentenced to life in prison for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.
- 2010 – Falcon 9 Flight 1 is the maiden flight of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40.
Here are some highlights of that flight:
Notables born on this day were few, and include:
- 1926 – Robert Earl Hughes, American who was the heaviest human being recorded in the history of the world during his lifetime (d. 1958)
No longer: Hughes is only the 12th heaviest human to be recorded. You can see the record holders here; the current #1 is Jon Brower Minnoch, who weighed 1,400 lb (635 kilograms or 100 stone). He died at 41. As one expects, most of the record holders died in their thirties or forties.
- 1937 – Freddy Fender, American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)
- 1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer-songwriter and actress
- 1975 – Russell Brand, English comedian and actor
Remember when Brand was married to Katy Perry? That was a marriage doomed to dissolution:
Those who ceased respiring on June 4 were also few, and include:
- 1922 – W. H. R. Rivers, English anthropologist, neurologist, ethnologist, and psychiatrist (b. 1864)
Rivers is famous for treating cases of “battle fatigue” (now PTSD) at Craiglockhart (near Edinburgh) during WWI. One of his patients was Siegfried Sassoon. Read Pat Barker’s Regeneration trilogy for a fascinating look inside Rivers’s treatments and the lives of his patients. I can’t recommend this series highly enough; one volume won a Booker Prize. Here’s Rivers:
- 1968 – Dorothy Gish, American actress (b. 1898)
- 2014 – Don Zimmer, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1931)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej tries to discourage Hili from hunting:
Hili: Something is there.A: Live and let live.
Hili: Tam coś jest.Ja: Żyj i daj żyć.
A meme from Nicole (likely a conservative cat):
A tautological sign (unless you’re a zombie) from Barry:
From Jesus of the Day:
A tweet from Ginger K.:
From @attysia: “Whisky's 10 second "workout" 🥊🥊🥊” #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/LagU2Z0i0S
Tweets from Matthew; I may have posted this one before, or perhaps the cat was in the left box:
A rare photo of Schrödinger's cat 📸 🐈📦 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jT4NPLRzr3
I would absolutely love to have this duck bracelet? Isn’t it gorgeous? And it was worn by a Pharaoh!
Ducks, depicted more than 3,000 years apart ~ gold bracelet, probably worn by Ramses II, with deep blue of lapis lazuli framed by twin long-billed ducks at top & fanned duck tail below (photo Mazzatenta, https://t.co/6mKFjoGVYV) ■ Joseph Crawhall’s White Drake, 1895 pic.twitter.com/L9njii4FJI
Naval kitteh!
August 1943 at the British naval base at Scapa Flow, Orkney, and aboard HM Godavari, the ship's mascot, a Persian kitten, finds a quiet spot in a special hammock. pic.twitter.com/vlSizz6coz
Matthew calls this “an oldie but a goldie”:
This dog and deer racing each other in the backyard is just what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/nKFWP7of2A
I don’t agree with Itzhak here, as you’re diluting the pure meat flavor with a bunch of junk. Note the confirmation bias: he “proves” he’s right by tasting his own steak!
Itzhak Perlman swaps out his violin for his grill and shares his best steak marinade recipe: https://t.co/PI0jGO753p
This is perfect:
Pretty sure I've found the 18th century version of that meme pic.twitter.com/7GdKZEyQoC
This is what’s known in the trade as a “groaner”:
a horse walks into a bar and says to the barman, "on a right angled triangle with sides x, y and z, if x and z are perpendicular which side is opposite the right angle?", and the barman says "y, the long face"
17 thoughts on “Friday: Hili dialogue”
$45, right?
Also the groaner doesn’t work because faces are for three dimensional objects.
Yes: US$45.
So far as I’m aware, hugging a cat is simultaneously hugging an atheist—one who does not believe in God. Interestingly, despite the symmetry of the semantics of simultaneously, hugging an atheist is not simultaneously hugging a cat.
My observations of cats suggest they don’t believe in God, they believe they are God.
On the wine: Any well-made cabernet sauvignon should go at least 20 years in bottle (some much longer).
Cedar and vanilla bean indicate time in new oak. Decanter states, “oaked”. Maybe 15 months in oak? At a 2015 vintage: Bottled in roughly early 2017, so more or less 4 years in bottle. Very young for this type of wine.
Described as “modern style” so made to appeal early, I would guess.
No cabernet sauvignon has any chance of lasting 20 years in my house.
Ha! A wonderful example of theory vs application.
Ceiling Cat made wine because he loves us and wants us to be happy…and NOT to have to wait 20 years for it.
But the pleasures of drinking aged wine are well worth it (depending on one’s age! I’ve stopped laying down wine). We are currently consuming 2007 Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, which I laid down in 2009. it is drinking spectacularly, though it could go 10 more years, maybe longer. A mere 12 years’ of cellaring!
(Our cellar conditions are not ideal. We opened a bottle of 1996 Haut Brion (my last one! 🙁 ) earlier this year and it was just very slightly past-prime, though still divine. 23 years in my cellar.)
According to John Cleese’s autobiography “So, Anyway”, his family surname originally was “Cheese”, but it got changed somewhere along the way!
The fact that Tubman is not yet on the 20 dollar bill should not be a knock against Biden. Let’s not forget that the idea was proposed toward the end of the Obama administration. Once Trump was President, I knew it would not happen. This is Trump’s fault. He had 4 years to get it done. We all know why it didn’t happen. Don’t criticize Biden for not having it done in little more than 100 days.
Exactly: Pandemic relief, filling cabinet posts, promoting vaccination, getting the economy rolling again, restoring our international connections, war in the middle east, pulling out of our longest war in history (Afghanistan). What are these compared to who’s on the $20 bill?
C’mon, Joe! Get your priorities straight! 😀
Something I meant to put in my first post but forgot.
The decision not to rebuild the spire of Saint Paul’s turned out to be a good one because the entire building was razed to the ground in the Great Fire of London only 105 years later. The building that now stands on the site is not the one in the picture above, but Christoper Wren’s domed masterpiece (as opposed to that one, which was a doomed masterpiece).
Well said.
And St. Paul’s is certainly a masterpiece (not that anyone needs me to tell them that).
http://www.berettaconsulting.com/barbarossa/WT_Big_Show/18%20UK%201/WT%202100%20267-10%20UK%201991%20St%20Pauls%20Cathedral.jpg
http://www.berettaconsulting.com/barbarossa/WT_Big_Show/18%20UK%201/WT%202100%20266-35%20UK%201991%20St%20Pauls%20Cathedral.jpg
I think the article on the $20 bill would have been more useful with a focus on the problems of rolling out new currency, rather than implying that people are dragging their feet. This is a terrible set of partial quotes: “Lew said the process was ‘mind-numbingly slow,’ but said some of the technical challenges are ‘real’ and cannot be rushed.” Did he really say or imply that some of the challenges weren’t real?
Since I made it late to the morning thread the other day, I hope you won’t mind me bringing up the controversy over Naomi Osaka’s decision to not speak with media, and her subsequent fine by the WTA.
I say the following of someone who has been a huge fan of Osaka since before she turned pro and I have suffered from significant mental health issues over the years. (Side note: I will never, ever forgive Serena Williams for what she did to Osaka when she lost to her at the US Open, ruining the moment a young girl must have dreamed of all her life by allowing the crowd to continuously boo her rather than trying to quell them at any point and leaving Osaka crying from emotional pain instead of joy. I will continue to root against Serena in every match she plays until the day she retires).
At first, I wasn’t sure about my feelings regarding this kerfuffle, but I eventually ended up agreeing with the WTA the more I thought about it. I completely agree with the WTA’s position. First and most importantly, if they allow one player to refuse media appearances, then they must allow all players this right of refusal. This could potentially have a devastating impact on the sport. One of the biggest reasons a sport like tennis continues to grow in popularity is because of its players. Too many players opting out of post-match interviews (which usually only take place when they win and are only a few minutes long), press conferences, and general interviews would not be good for the sport. It would result not only in less exposure for popular players, but also for the sport in general, as there would be far fewer articles written about it and media coverage of it. Players’ words create stories and other content like video that can be disseminated throughout the world. Furthermore, it’s by far the best way for people to get to know them, and Osaka’s media appearances are a large part of what endeared her to me and to fans in general.
Second, the popularity of women’s tennis helped make Osaka a multi-millionaire by the age of 20. I don’t think it’s unreasonable for short media appearances to be part of the contract for participating in a professional sport and making so much money doing it. Osaka signed a contract that contains a clause requiring her to do something that is rather easy and that helps the sport make the money it pays her, and she has an obligation to fulfill that contract.
Third, I don’t think the fine is unreasonable. There must be some kind of punishment for the breach of contract; otherwise, the WTA would be tacitly granting players the right to refuse media appearances. The actual amount of the fine might as well be pennies to someone who makes as much as Osaka, but it should continue to go up if she repeatedly breaches her contract.
That’s all. I’m still a huge fan of Osaka’s. I think she seems like a lovely person and I really enjoy watching her play. But would I think so highly of her if I never heard her speak publicly? Would she be as popular as she is if that were the case? Absolutely not. She has helped the sport grow by showing her seemingly good nature through media appearances. I would have absolutely zero notion of who she is beyond her play without her speaking to media. Her personality is part of what endeared her to me, though it was her play as a junior that first brought her to my attention. But the people who pay attention to junior tennis is a very small number.
“Poor cheeseless Cleese!”
Well, goodness sir, what about poor ‘ol Wensleydale – I mean, was he even expecting someone to be packing heat?! Surely the bouzouki player deserved it more!
…. I remember the Salad Days show and sketch….