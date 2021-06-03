I beseech you, o my readers, to send in your photos, as the tank diminishes. Do I have to beg? Very well, then: access to this website will always be free, so couldn’t you part with a few photos just to spice it up?

Enough. Today we have some nice photos of antelopes taken by John O’Neall. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

You requested more wildlife photos and I have a lot [JAC: send them, please!]. You already posted some of my African bird pix a couple years or so ago. Here are some nice antelopes. This guy is a Defassa waterbuck (Kobus ellipsiprymnus defassa). Nogorongoro Crater

We saw lots of wildebeest (Connochaetes taurinus), but only this time did they dance for us. This guy was leaping into the air and cavorting like mad. Some sort of mating thing? Ngorongoro Crater.

Two male impalas (Aepyceros melampus) engaged in social grooming — licking. Impalas were the most frequent antilopes we met, then gazelles.

These are the cutest—a Klipspringer (Oreotragus oreotragus) couple standing, as it seems, on their toes., northern Serengeti NP

Loved these tiny dik-diks (Madoqua kirkii), about 30-40 cm short. Serengeti NP

Grant’s and Thomson’s gazelles (Gazella granti and Gazella thomsoni), the latter with the black stripe on their sides, also smaller; Serengeti NP.

Common waterbuck (Kobus ellipsiprymnus defassa), with white, semicircular stripes on the rump, Tarangire NP

And a bunch/herd/gaggle/whatever of impalas (Aepyceros melampus) at a watering hole. Tarangire NP