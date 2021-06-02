The Jesus and Mo artist is still having problems with his/her/hir/its/their website, but there is a cartoon publicly posted this week, called “Sinai”. (Wasn’t that last week’s title?). At any rate, the Divine Duo are performing and, once again, hoist with their own petard.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ othering
June 2, 2021 • 8:45 am
Sounds like Jesus & Mo might’ve been fixin’ to cover the Canuck Five Man Electrical Band’s ’71 tune “Signs,” until they thought the better of it.