Stuff that’s gotten more expensive

There’s not much news to post about during this Memorial Day weekend, so here’s a small kvetch about consumer prices.
We all know that gas has gotten more expensive, and in Chicago, City of the Big Gas Prices, petrol is inching up towards $4 per gallon (yes, I know that sounds cheap to Europeans). Gas prices in May were up 22% from a year ago. (I remember fondly when gas was 19¢ per gallon; but of course I couldn’t drive then.)
Here are a few other things that I notice have risen substantially in price during the pandemic:
a.) Meat (this is reported on the news as due to a shortage of meat-plant workers and truck drivers). I don’t eat much meat these days, but I do like my weekly or once-every-ten-days steak. (Duke Ellington had steaks every day, and often tucked a steak sandwich in his pocket.) The small T-bone I bought yesterday was normally $16/pound for choice grade, but it was on sale for $6.99.
b.) Grocery prices in general. As CBS News reports:
Demand for groceries rose 11% because people hunkered down at home, putting pressure on suppliers, which drove up food prices.
“This’ll start changing as people shop less at grocery stores and as they go out more to restaurants,” said Feler, who doesn’t think it’s the start of an inflationary period. “This is very different than 1970s. Consumers have a lot more power these days.”
But consumers can still expect basics like toilet paper, diapers and toothpaste to cost more. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola announced that they are increasing prices because they’re paying more for raw materials in short supply.
As I’ve said before, toothpaste is one of the great ripoffs for the American consumer. If you can get Pepsodent for $1 per tube, which you can, then equivalent toothpastes, which can cost three or four times as much, are true ripoffs. Now, of course, I use a special and expensive prescription extra-fluoride toothpaste for my aging choppers, so the days of Pepsodent are gone.
Bob Vila gives a list of ten grocery items with the biggest price increases during the pandemic, with some suggested alternatives. Among the overprices goods are canned tuna, dairy products, cereal, and fruit & veg. Can you believe that I paid 88¢ for a single green pepper yesterday? I wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t have a hankering for tortilla, refried beans, and sauteed green pepper.
c.) Haircuts. Before the pandemic I would pay $22 for a haircut and $20 if I got it on Tuesday (“cheap day”). When I got one yesterday, it was $30. That is at least a 36% increase in price. (The tip was correspondingly increased as well.) I’m not sure why the price increase, unless it’s to make up for money lost during the pandemic when barber shops were closed. Is this true for other readers who visit the tonsorial parlor? (Yes, I know that women have to pay more for haircuts, which I regard as a reprehensible act of shaking down that sex.)
But at least I look reasonably unshaggy:
d.) Stamps. The U.S. Postal Service is about to increase the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents, an increase of 5.5%. Stamp prices keep going up faster than the cost of living, despite the increasingly poor quality of USPS delivery. Were I smart, I’d buy a few hundred dollars of “forever stamps”, which have no printed value and are good for first-class letters forever. But something seems wrong about spending so much money on stamps at one time. The Post Office seems to be run by a bunch of chowderheads and I’ve noticed that for some reason Post Office employees seem to be mean.
What have you found that is overpriced these days? I can understand some explanations as reasonable, for example the rise in meat prices, but other stuff, like my haircut, seems like simple price-gouging, with the pandemic being a reason to raise prices in the hopes that people will ascribe it to the virus.
46 thoughts on “Stuff that’s gotten more expensive”
New numbers from the National Association of Home Builders shows that since mid-April of 2020, lumber prices have risen by 130%, and those increased costs have increased the cost of single-family homes more than $16,000 on average. It’s even worse in areas like Boise, Idaho, where new houses grow like mushrooms and demand is high.
There is a dire housing bubble across all of Canada right now pushing people out of home ownership (and into the street most likely because rental prices are high too) so even little towns seems mall 900 foot homes go for upwards for $500,000, The government doesn’t seem to want to take counter measures so this is going to get messy.
Similar in the USA. Supply-demand issue. Very little was built 2008-(?)2015.
I have never seen anything quite that crazy in the U.S. You are saying 900 sq. ft. home? That is really small. $500,000 – that’s around $555.00 per square foot. $150.00 per Sq Ft is considered high end here.
My apartment in Bristol was more expensive than that in a per square foot cost and it’s not particularly expensive for what it is and where it is by UK standards.
More expensive than what? The cost I put down – $150 per or what her cost per sq. ft. would be $555.00
The expensive one.
Frankly, I don’t see how anyone can buy a house at that price except the rich. If I bought a half million house here in Wichita, Kansas it would be around 3600 – 3800 square feet of house. Probably 4 bedroom/ 3 bath minimum.
Houses are crazily expensive in the UK too. I live in one of the more attractive cities in the UK and my flat is located in a particularly nice spot. I’m located right next to the SS Great Britain and a 5 minute ferry ride to the Bag of Nails. Prices vary throughout the UK quite considerably, but where I live, a footr bedroom house, if you can find one, would cost considerably more than $500k, or £500k for that matter.
I imagine the same applies to some parts of the USA. Do you think prices in San Francisco or New York City are similar to those in Wichita?
The big banks in Canada all increased bank fees or minimum money to keep in an account before getting these bank fees. They were outrageous especially since banks have made huge profits during the pandemic while many others are suffering financially so bank fee increases will hurt. There is a lot of criticism about it. Thankfully, I don’t bank with these institutions and left one of them (where I had had an account for some 45 years as I opened it when I was a child) when they jacked up how much money had to remain in a chequing account before bank fees for every single thing were charged.
I bet this has a strong geographic dependence, as well as season.
My haircuts are costing the same as before the pandemic. But I’m tipping more out of gratitude for not having to cut it myself.
A year ago, I sent $100 to my hair stylist, as her business had just stopped. I told her it was a pre-payment. Later, she told me that I was one of only 2 of her regulars that did so, which surprised me–she’s single mom with a kid, and was having to find house-cleaning jobs to make up for her loss of skilled income. Last year really sucked.
We used to joke about rising prices using beef tongue as our standard — “Have you seen the price of tongue lately?” until it pretty much disappeared during the pandemic. This may be one cause: “Japan’s Newest Food Trend: American Cow Tongue.”
I used liver for same. Now difficult to find and when found out of range.
I haven’t paid for a haircut in probably 40 years. My wife does it for free.
Ditto, though only about a decade in my case. I never liked getting my hair cut – I look back on my “freak flag” years fondly.
My last haircut was just before 1970 with one exception: I let my son’s girlfriend make a mess of it once and only once. So I already almost won this contest— >52 years. Way back then, long hair seemed to be a sort of sign of anti-Vietnam war attitude, though short hair wasn’t the opposite analogue. It still seemed awful long around 1983 when a university pic still used was taken. That included also a beard from 1971 to about 1991. Then I noticed the little jowls, but too late, it’s cut.
Oh, and gas prices. It was about 25 cents a gallon when I started driving (late ’50s) and I still remember the shock when we first encountered 40 cent gas (near the Grand Canyon, as I recall, so we attributed the high price in part to ripping off the tourists).
Remember gas wars, when two gas stations across from each other would try to undercut the other guy. I recall getting gas for as little as $.18 a gallon in the late 1960s.
It sounds like house prices in the US are crazy at the moment – my sister put her house on the market in Oregon in the past couple of weeks. On the very first morning she got an offer about $35k above the asking price, and things have gone steadily upwards from there.
I would also include housing prices as they are going up a bunch everywhere. The price of everything that goes into building one as well. If you live in one have you notice the price of everything – an electrician, a plumber, air condition/heating man. And as those housing prices go up, so do those property taxes. Auto prices also going way up and becoming scarce due to shortage of computer chips. I pay three times as much in property taxes now as rent I paid on an apartment 45 years ago. I paid about $150 for my first used car in 1966 and I pay $30,000 on a car now without even thinking about it.
I have cut John’s hair for all of the 41 years we’ve been together. Two years ago I bought a hair clipper and set of combs, and learned to cut my own. It paid for itself in two haircuts, so now I’m ahead.
I don’t buy milk, for obvious reasons. (I hate the taste of store milk anyway.) The restaurant is having to pay more for meat, dairy, and produce, and also stuff like paper products and takeout utensils and packaging.
My biggest beef is with the price of disposable protective gloves, which we use in both the dairy and the restaurant. Before the pandemic, they were $8.00 for a box of a hundred gloves. They are now around $28.00 per box, and I’ve seen some priced at $38.00 a box! Talk about price gouging.
Slightly off topic: It really irks me when I hear Republicans object to raising the minimum wage by saying that if we raise the minimum wage, businesses will have to raise prices and they will lose customers. You never hear them making the same objection when other prices go up, only when it involves actual people. I’m sure that the companies that manufacture those gloves are not passing any of their increased profits on to the little people who actually make them. Upper management is benefitting, so it must be OK, even if businesses have to pass the costs on to their customers by raising prices.
BTW, the Federal minimum wage for tipped workers is still $2.13 per hour.
I am old enough to remember hair cuts for 50 cents. Now I pay $20 plus a tip. What is that, about 4000 percent increase.
But the cost of living, with all these raises in prices will negate any uplifting life style in the new minimum wage advances.
Fluoride :
My teeth would occasionally hurt while brushing after eating fruit. I recently started deliberately using fluoride mouth rinse at 0.02% fluoride ion (0.05% NaF). It seems to have made the pain reaction during brushing go away.
I have to see how the peaches do with the season approaching – those can be killers.
Movie theater tickets
Movie theater food/drink
Movie theater food is not only overpriced, but crappy. I bring my own (but nothing that makes disturbing crinkly noises).
It never ceases to amaze me that cinemas sell food and drink that is noisy. Even the cliché – popcorn – really shouldn’t be eaten in a cinema.
Lumber in the US. Up 3X to 4X what it was last summer. I about fell over when I bought 200 ftXft of cedar siding to repair our house a month ago. $700.
This is primarily due to COVID/border issue and supply chain problems. This should clear up in the next year. Demand is up too, so prices will remain relatively high.
Houses: Way up in price. Supply and demand issue. And low interest rates. We didn’t build during the great recession and now we are seeing the results.
Now that lockdown is being eased I went out for a steak dinner. The chef came over and asked how I’d found my steak. I said that I just looked at my plate and there it was, next to the potatoes!
Don’t blame me, PCC(e) asked for jokes in an earlier post today. He didn’t say they had to be good. 😁
It’s fresh produce that is most noticeable for me. Lettuce is usually around a buck for a head of leaf or Romaine at this time of year, and it’s still $2.50 right now. Peppers, too, as PCC noted, are ridiculous right now.
I went to the PO a couple days ago to buy two books of stamps. I asked the clerk for “forever stamps” and she said that’s the only kind they sell anymore.
The barbershop where I go, haircuts were 25 bucks before the pandemic and $25 after — which is cheap in this town. But it’s a small, old-fashioned place, hidden away down an alley. It’s the spittin’ image of the barbershop my dad used to take me to as a kid. Got the same rotating pole with colored stripes outside, the same hairy-armed, tattooed guys cutting hair inside. Except these guys are Cuban instead of Italian, and on the radio they listen to rap and heavy metal instead of Vic Damone and Perry Como.
I build my own PCs. Computer component prices started to rise during the pandemic as more people worked and met online and the flow of computer hardware from China and other Asian countries slowed. High end graphics card prices are outrageous. An Nvidia RTX 3080 gaming card lists at just under $700. None of the major dealers have them in stock and if you can find one on eBay or elsewhere, you will pay over $2,000 for it. I have seen listings as high as $3,000. These prices are mainly due to bitcoin miners snapping up graphics cards by the case as soon as they become available. These folks will pay whatever it costs to keep their bitcoin farms operating at maximum. Even used graphics cards that are two or more years old now sell for double or even triple what they cost new.
Yeah, the GPU shortage is crazy. When I heard last year that the 3000 RTX series was due to come on the market, I told a pal that I would sell him my 1070 (fine for Minecraft!) when I bought a new 3070. We’re both still waiting, with no real hope of getting new cards anytime soon. Maybe next year?
It was so bad, that I was considering having one of the custom PC companies build me an entirely new system so I could get an RTX 3080 at something near list price. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed. The builders are now charging scalpers’ rates for the high end GPUs. I recently managed to find a Radeon RX 6700 XT for a not too scary price (I needed the upgrade to run DaVinci Resolve and render video at a reasonable speed). Custom PC builders are now asking $400 above what I paid for the same card. I hear prices won’t come down for at least another year.
I don’t know anything about computers but there is a parking lot at MSU that has hundreds if not thousands of GM cars, new, sitting there because they can’t get the sim cards.
The GPU shortage has nothing to do Bitcoin anymore. The computing power necessary to mine Bitcoin has long since exceeded what GPUs can provide. Bitcoin miners use rigs made of custom ASICs. The GPU shortage is because of other cryptocurrency. You can still mine Etherium with GPU based rigs, for example.
Besides the GPU shortage caused by cryptocurrency mining, there’s also a general chip shortage that does seem to be caused by the pandemic. Last year practically all the fabs in China shut down for a period, and we’re still feeling the effects.
I do not understand money or cryptocurrency.
Is the idea that one computer guesses another computer’s random number generator output, and that number therefore becomes worth something?
That’s not far off the truth. The energy cost of guessing the random numbers for Bitcoin is roughly the same as all the electricity in Argentina. Cryptocurrency has become a disaster of epic proportions.
– It is an environmental catastrophe
– it’s caused a shortage of high end graphics cards
– It’s the only reason computer ransomware is practical
– Lots of people are going to lose their shirts gambling on it.
I think GPUs are being driven higher by a number of influences that don’t affect CPUs. AI and games need faster, bigger GPUs more than faster, bigger CPUs.
Car rentals are through the roof. You could rent a decent car for twenty bucks pre lockdown. I just paid $70 for a compact! Seems they got rid of a lot of their inventory, so now they don’t have enough.
A good counterpart to this topic might be “stuff that is still reasonably priced or has gotten cheaper”
Kitty litter and cat food. Litter now runs $20 for a 14# box. I remember 99¢. Cat food $49 for 15.5#. Granted I feed good stuff but still…
I know that women pay more for women-targeted beauty products that are otherwise similar to cheaper male products, but I always thought that paying higher prices for getting their hair cut was justified, based on their desire for fancier hair styles than men. I’m assuming it’s fair if you look at what they charge on a time basis. It also takes more skill than the average man’s haircut. I assume women rarely say “Just a little off the top, please.”