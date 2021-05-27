Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called, “Sinai,” came with the email messages below:
You’re getting this strip much earlier than the rest of the world today, as network problems are preventing me from posting to the main site and sending out emails. Long-time readers may recognise this is a resurrection of an old strip from 13 years back.
. . . Today’s strip is a resurrection from 2008, as long-time readers will recognise. In the original strip, I neglected to link to the inspiration. It was this article, which presents a speculative but not implausible hypothesis.
Not implausible?!!! Here’s a screenshot of part of the article:
Benny Sharon is clearly a philosopher rather than an empiricist! Here’s the cartoon, and it’s rare because it includes the f-word! (This is a screenshot because, although I’m a patron, I couldn’t get access to the cartoon.)
h/t: Mark
13 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ drugs”
Where might one score some ayahuasca?
Asking for a frien … oh, hell, asking for myself. I’ve given the other psychedelics a try; why not ayahuasca?
As an octogenarian Noble Lit laureate says, “everybody must get stoned.”
Yes- but is’nt that so you would feel so all-alone?
Insert: Not- between feel and alone.
Not. Would not feel. –Iz it me or is it WordPress? I blame WordPress. That’s the ticket.
“I just need that extra lift sometimes.” Mo was said tô be quite proficient at fasting. If my own experientes of being “hangry” more than a few hours are any indicator,, I see how nutritional deficits could also affect perception. Hunger plus a myriad of exposures to toxins from molds ln foodz (ergot) plus numerous “intentional” self- medicating items could explain some visual and auditory ” encounters with gods” (profit motives notwithstanding).
I think the evidence is fairly good that Moses is a legend. If you can’t show that he existed, the rest is moot.
By the way, whatever problems the author had with posting are now resolved.
https://www.jesusandmo.net/comic/sinai/
The question at hand is less about how bombed, lubricated, stoned or ‘shroomed world leaders of ancient history and intermediate-age legend were ; the question should be about how many of our current crop of maniacs at today’s helms have been drinking at the reindeer’s stream, licking toads, tooting roaches and gargling the falling-down water.
Elon – what do you thi … never mind.
Maybe Moses was on the same stuff as John when he wrote Revelation…
I originally read that as “on the same stuff as John when he wrote Revolution” and thought, wow, how long a list you lookin’ for? 🙂
You know it’s gonna be all right.
LOL. Yes, John’s head must have been spinning when he came up with Revolution 9.
It reminds me of the Cheech & Chong bit — I used to be all messed up on drugs until I found the Lord. Now I’m all messed up on the Lord.
I’ve sometimes wondered why Moses seems to be
drinking something different. He is not having what Jesus and Mo are having.
I always enjoy “Jesus and Mo”, but they don’t always make me laugh. This one made me laugh!