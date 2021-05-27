Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ drugs

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called, “Sinai,” came with the email messages below:

You’re getting this strip much earlier than the rest of the world today, as network problems are preventing me from posting to the main site and sending out emails. Long-time readers may recognise this is a resurrection of an old strip from 13 years back.

. . . Today’s strip is a resurrection from 2008, as long-time readers will recognise. In the original strip, I neglected to link to the inspiration. It was this article, which presents a speculative but not implausible hypothesis.

Not implausible?!!! Here’s a screenshot of part of the article:

Benny Sharon is clearly a philosopher rather than an empiricist! Here’s the cartoon, and it’s rare because it includes the f-word! (This is a screenshot because, although I’m a patron, I couldn’t get access to the cartoon.)

h/t: Mark