Readers’ wildlife photos and video

We have a Saturday potpourri of videos and photos today, with all contributors’ captions indented. Click on the photos to enlarge.

First, a bunneh from Graham Martin-Royle:

As you’re getting short of photos I thought I’d send this one in. Prey animals quite often freeze when they think they’re in danger in the hope that they don’t get spotted (I know you know this, I’m just trying to explain this photo). This rabbit saw my friend and I approaching in this dry gulley in southern Utah, back in 2018 and froze, allowing us to get up pretty close. Can you spot the rabbit?

Visiting foxes from Randy Schenck:

First, an adult in April:

Jerry, Foxes in the front yard about 7 am. today. There were three all together, two adults and one about half grown. Wish I could have gotten a picture of all three but no luck. Not a good window looking out front for photos. This is urban Wichita, Kansas.

So all three foxes were back today, May 1, 2021. Arrived about 7 am and stayed maybe ½ hour. This is probably because we put out some food (five big dog biscuits) for the foxes. The first two photos are of the pup or smaller fox. The second photo also shows he is carrying one of the dog biscuits. Having the food out there really did the trick and we will probably try again tomorrow.

A balancing rock from Bryan Lepore:

I am sharing a photo of Balance Rock in Pittsfield State Forest, MA (easy to read about on the Internet). I am sharing this because the rock is amazing, and also because photos I found on the internet are rather weak :

And from Bryan Tarr: a mother and ducklings in Poland. This warms my heart; I wish only that my own ducklings were so well behaved. I count ten.

I had the good fortune to see a mother with her ducklings recently, this time in Radzyń Podlaski near a small stream. I managed to grab my phone just in time to catch the second half of their hurried journey past me.