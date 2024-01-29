Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to January 29, 2024, and National Corn Chip Day. I have nothing to say about them save that they’re okay with sandwiches but I prefer potato chips.

It’s also Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (like many, I love to pop those bubbles!), National Carnation Day, Curmudgeons Day (for ME!), Freethinkers Day, National Puzzle Day, Seeing Eye Dog Day, and Kansas Day (in Kansas, of course, marking the day the state was admitted to the Union in 1861).

Sadly, they’re now making new bubble wrap that ships flatter but doesn’t pop!!!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 29 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*We’re getting closer to a “hot war” with Iran. Yesterday three U.S. troops were killed and 34 were injured in Jordan, where (I didn’t know) there is an American military base. These are the4 first American combat deaths since the war in Gaza started.

Three U.S. troops were killed and at least 34 were injured Sunday in Jordan, U.S. officials said, in the first deadly military action against American service members since the war in Gaza began immediately threatening to widen the war into a wider regional conflict. President Biden on Sunday announced the deaths, saying in a statement that the unmanned aerial drone assault was carried out by “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

The names of the slain service members were withheld pending notification of their families. While previous incidents have resulted in some injuries to U.S. troops, Saturday night’s attack was the first instance of American service members being killed by hostile fire. The one-way attack drone struck the living quarters of a base, a defense official said, causing injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to brain injuries and some that required a medical evacuation. The Pentagon said in a statement that 25 service members were wounded in the attack. The number of wounded is expected to rise as more troops report injuries, said the defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity around the incident. The attack came as Jordan attempts to walk a line in the conflict, quietly partnering with the United States on counterterrorism while looking to avoid the wrath of Iran and other regional neighbors. While the defense official said the attack happened at a base known as Tower 22, in northeast Jordan near the border with Syria and Iraq, both Jordan and a senior official from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed that the attack targeted a U.S. base in Tanf, on the Syrian side of the border. Officials are trying to determine why air defense failed at known as Tower 22. The U.S. troops at the base are serving on an advise-and-assist mission with their Jordanian counterparts, the defense official said.

Here’s a WaPo map of where the drone strike took place, clearly a strategic location.

Now the headline announced that the drone strike came from “Iranian-backed militants”, that’s seemed only an unsubstantiated guess—unless you think (and this isn’t far fetched) that all militants in the area are backed by Iran. However, the NYT said this:

In a statement, the Iranian-backed militias who call themselves the Axis of Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in a remote desert area of Jordan, saying it was a “continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region.”

Our showdown with that oppressive theocracy draws ever nearer, though Iran prefers that others do its dirty work. Still, the U.S. will have to respond some way; they will not be able to remain sitting ducks in Jordan for terrorist’s drones.

*The Wall Street Journal announces, depressingly, that the IDF has only destroyed roughly 20% of Hamas’s tunnels beneath Gaza, (The Times of Israel says the destruction is 20%-40%.)

As much as 80% of Hamas’s vast warren of tunnels under Gaza remains intact after weeks of Israeli efforts to destroy them, U.S. and Israeli officials said, hampering Israel’s central war aims. Thwarting Hamas’s ability to use tunnels is the keystone to Israel’s effort to capture top Hamas leaders and rescue the remaining Israeli hostages, Israeli officials have said. And Israel has said it has conducted strikes on hospitals and other key infrastructure in its pursuit of the tunnels. Disabling the tunnels, which run for more than 300 miles under the narrow strip—or roughly half the New York City subway system—would deny Hamas relatively safe storage for weapons and ammunition, a hiding place for fighters, command-and-control centers for its leadership, and the ability to maneuver around the territory unexposed to Israeli fire, Israel has said.

If you’re an American, your hard-earned money has helped build these tunnels, along with funding terrorism in other ways. The U.S., for instance, has given UNRWA $1 billion since 2021. But I digress:

U.S. and Israeli officials have had difficulty precisely assessing the level of destruction of the tunnels, in part because they can’t say for certain how many miles of tunnels exist. The officials from both countries estimate 20% to 40% of the tunnels have been damaged or rendered inoperable, U.S. officials said, much of that in northern Gaza. Israel is “thoroughly and gradually dismantling the tunnel network,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. Israel has units that specialize in clearing tunnels but many of those troops are engineers trained to destroy them, not search for hostages and top Hamas leaders, U.S. officials said. In particular, more troops are needed to clear the tunnels, the officials said. In addition, Israel’s primary war aims—killing or capturing top Hamas leaders and rescuing the roughly 100 remaining hostages—are, at times, at odds, officials said.

The map from the WSJ. Even ten years ago, the tunnels were everywhere:

Two things is are sure; Israel is going to have to demolish all of those tunnels, and it will take a very long time.

*Black clergy have banded together to demand that Biden get a cease-fire going in Gaza, a unity that bodes ill for Biden’s re-election.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth month, a coalition of Black faith leaders is pressuring the Biden administration to push for a cease-fire — a campaign spurred in part by their parishioners, who are increasingly distressed by the suffering of Palestinians and critical of the president’s response to it. More than 1,000 Black pastors representing hundreds of thousands of congregants nationwide have issued the demand. In sit-down meetings with White House officials, and through open letters and advertisements, ministers have made a moral case for President Biden and his administration to press Israel to stop its offensive operations in Gaza, which have killed thousands of civilians. They are also calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas and an end to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. The effort at persuasion also carries a political warning, detailed in interviews with a dozen Black faith leaders and their allies. Many of their parishioners, these pastors said, are so dismayed by the president’s posture toward the war that their support for his re-election bid could be imperiled. “Black faith leaders are extremely disappointed in the Biden administration on this issue,” said the Rev. Timothy McDonald, the senior pastor of First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta, which boasts more than 1,500 members. He was one of the first pastors of more than 200 Black clergy members in Georgia, a key swing state, to sign an open letter calling for a cease-fire. “We are afraid,” Mr. McDonald said. “And we’ve talked about it — it’s going to be very hard to persuade our people to go back to the polls and vote for Biden.” Any cracks in the ordinarily rock-solid foundation of Black support for Mr. Biden, and for Democrats nationally, could be of enormous significance in November.

Well that’s a threat, isn’t it.? “Stop the war, let Hamas regain control over Gaza, continuing its terrorism, or we’ll vote for Trump.” Frankly, I’m baffled. Blacks and Jews used to be friends, but here’s a group of black pastors implicitly asking that terrorism against Israel continue—or else. As far as I can see now, almost everything that’s happening is endangering Biden’s victory. The black pastors are even more anti-Israel than the International Court of Justice, and that’s saying a lot.

*From the Free Press, a piece called, “MLK’s former speechwriter: ‘We are trying to save the soul of America’.”

And Jones is still, in his mind, having conversations with his friend, who was assassinated at the age of 39 on a Memphis hotel balcony in 1968. Especially now, as America’s racial climate seems to have worsened, despite the fact that King successfully fought to ensure all Americans are given equal protection under the law, regardless of their skin color. A poll from 2021 shows that 57 percent of U.S. adults view the relations between black and white Americans to be “somewhat” or “very” bad—compared to just 35 percent who felt that way a decade ago. Jones knows exactly what King would have felt about that. He says it out loud, and directs it to his late mentor: “Martin, I’m pissed off at you. I’m angry at you. We should have been more protective of you. We need you. You wouldn’t permit what’s going on if you were here. “We are trying to save the soul of America.” . . .“Regrettably, some very important parts of his message are not being remembered,” Jones said, referring to King’s belief in “radical nonviolence” and his eagerness to build allies across ethnic lines. “Put in a more negative way,” he added, King’s messages “have been forgotten.”

Jones raised a lot of money for the movement and helped write some of Dr. King’s iconic speeches and essays, simply because King didn’t have time. King remarked that Jones’s mental synch with him was so close that Jones was “right in my head.”

So, when asked if America has made any progress on race, Jones is dumbstruck. “Are you kidding?” he said, with shock in his voice. “Any person who says that to the contrary, any black person who alleges themselves to be a scholar, or any white person who says otherwise, they’re just not telling you the truth. “Bring back some black person who was alive in 1863, and bring them back today,” he adds. “Have them be a witness.” . . .He adds that it’s possible to read Kendi’s prize-winning book, Stamped from the Beginning, and “come away believing that America is irredeemably racist, beyond redemption.” It’s a theory he vehemently disagrees with. “That would violate everything that Martin King and I worked for,” he said. It would mean “it’s not possible for white racist people to change.” “Well, I am telling you something,” Jones adds. “We have empirical evidence that we changed the country.”

And this, relevant to the black pastors mentioned above:

He said he has seen how, days after the attack, college students—many of them black—marched on campus, chanting for the death of Israel. “It pains me today when I hear so-called radical blacks criticizing Israel for getting rid of Hamas. So I say to them, what do you expect them to do?” He continues: “A black person being antisemitic is literally shooting themselves in the foot.” Long before October 7, Jones has proudly shown his allegiance to the Jewish people: a gold mezuzah—the small decorative case, which Jews fix to their door frames to bless their homes—is nailed outside his Palo Alto apartment.

I suppose if I could bring back two people who were voices for reason, and let them comment on today’s doings, it would be Martin Luther King and Christopher Hitchens. (Third would be Thomas Jefferson.)

*And here’s biology clickbait if ever the was such a thing: a NYT piece called: “The sex-obsessed marsupials that will sleep when they’re dead.”

Scurrying along the dense brush of coastal woodlands and forests, the small, mouselike antechinus appears more unassuming than many of Australia’s marsupials. But for the three weeks of their breeding season, the males transform into absolute sex-obsessed lotharios. “They have this super bizarre breeding system, which is quite common among flies and some fish, where the males live one year, have a single shot at securing all their reproductive success, and then they die,” said John Lesku, a zoologist at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, who has spent a decade studying antechinuses. So committed to the live fast, die young lifestyle, a male antechinus even forgoes one of the most essential biological needs: sleep. In a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, Dr. Lesku and his colleagues discovered these marsupials shave off, on average, three hours of sleep per night during their mating season, with some individuals forgoing even more. Antechinuses engage in suicidal reproduction, a biological phenomenon called semelparity that has been observed in other marsupial species, like kalutas. Males are known to ramp up their physical activity during their mating season, but how their sleep quality changed — antechinuses typically sleep around 15 hours a day — remained elusive.

They couldn’t measure sleep directly, so used titers of oxalic acid and testosterone as surrogate measures of sleep. I assume they know what they were doing.

Male antechinuses lost, on average, three hours a night during their mating season. Going to 12 hours from 15 may not sound like much, but “if you were to extend your waking day by three or four hours a night,” Dr. Lesku said, “your performance at simple hand-eye coordination tasks would be reduced to the level of someone legally intoxicated.” . . .A question remains: Is this sleep deprivation a factor in the huge die-off so soon after the sowing of marsupial wild oats? It’s a hypothesis proposed based on dead male antechinuses appearing, at least superficially, like chronically sleep-deprived laboratory rats. Dr. Lesku isn’t too sure, especially now with these findings. “Three hours of sleep loss is not lethal in any animal we know of,” he said. “So what’s killing these males after one year? These males are just programmed to die, to end their evolutionary longevity after one year.”

So they don’t know if the lack of sleep contributes to death, but regardless, it’s an indication that reproduction is so important to these mammals that they spend almost all their time searching for mates.

Here’s one from Wikipedia, which notes this:

Antechinus have an extremely unusual reproductive system. The females are synchronously monoestrous with mating occurring over a short three-week period. The males experience mass mortality after mating, with male survival only observed in very rare cases.

Males can mate more than once, of course, and a single mating can last more than 12 hours. No wonder they die after their short mating season! As to why this marsupial species is so unusual, I have no idea. Here’s a photo:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains the dialogue, “Those ‘influencers”‘are very noisy and they will always shout over Hili’s reasonable statements.”

Hili: I’m thinking about a career as an influencer. A: Forget it, they are meowing louder.

In Polish:

Hili: Zastanawiam się nad karierą influenserki. Ja: Zapomnij, one miauczą głośniej. And a picture of Baby Kulka:

*******************

Two from somewhere on Facebook. First, the Ultimate Oreo (fake, of course):

This really wouldn’t bother me, but it would a lot of people:

From Stacy; the answer is obvious:

From Masih, who shows four Kurdish political prisoners to be executed on charges of “spying for Israel”. They were hanged this morning.

“We will be hanged tomorrow”.

That was the message these four political prisoners told their families in their last visit today. I call on the leaders of EU, the leaders of the free world to cease their diplomatic relations with Islamic Republic otherwise this brutal regime will… pic.twitter.com/cOPtjrPEFj — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 28, 2024

A long tweet from Bill Ackman announcing that a ton of people from Business Insider—which went after his wife Neri Oxman for plagiarism of her Ph.D. thesis after his attack on Harvard’s antisemitism and on Claudine Gay for plagiarism—are being laid off. How could Ackman accomplish this? (The tweet is very long.)

Hmm… The following Business Insider staff have publicly announced their terminations. It looks like they are laying off the entire senior leadership. The plot thickens: •Zachary Tracer (Former investigations editor and healthcare editor): Today's my last day at Business… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 26, 2024

From Malcolm; does this guy know he has a cat on his hood?

Istanbul is the center of cat distribution sytem. 🐈🐈‍⬛️ pic.twitter.com/3JxliDTHzP — Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) January 11, 2024

From Merilee: okay but not excellent imitations of politicians on DeSantis dropping out of the GOP primary:

Politicians on Ron DeSantis dropping out pic.twitter.com/qGfmMVIwEJ — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) January 21, 2024

From Barry; I may have recently posted this but, if I did, it’s worth seeing again:

Caught it midair

pic.twitter.com/ZHYfHVVT60 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 25, 2024

From Jay: Noa Tishby, an Israeli activist, interviews some pro-Palestinian demonstrators. They have no clue about the identity of the river and the sea!

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy gassed on arrival, age 1:

29 January 1941 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Arnold van Emden, was born in The Hague. In August 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in the gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/9I51NSDmv4 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 29, 2024

Two tweets from Matthew. The first is a byproduct of his upcoming biography of Francis Crick:

I have done so much work on the discovery of the double helix, but still find new things!

"Jim & I have produced a structure for DNA (if you remember what that is) which is so beautiful that we swoon every time we think about it." Crick to Trotter, 18 March 1953. pic.twitter.com/NP6BLg8j53 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 7, 2024

A woman with very high biological fitness. Six generations living at the same time!

In 1980, Record Breakers delved into a story spanning six generations as Roy Castle met the only known great-great-great-grandmother in the UK – Mrs Violet Lewis, from Southampton (born on 12 June, 1885). pic.twitter.com/qXbAaGfYK2 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) January 13, 2024