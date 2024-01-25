The Students for Justice in Palestine vow to continue violating University regulations

Yesterday I mentioned a letter I wrote to the Chicago Maroon, the University’s student newspaper, emphasizing that while the Students for Justice in Palestine has a right to express their hateful rhetoric on campus (it’s free speech), they must also abide by campus regulations about the nature of demonstration. The prohibitions, which SJP has violated, include these mentioned in my letter:

At the end of last year, the organization and its umbrella group, UChicago United for Palestine (the latter not a recognized student organization), have repeatedly violated the University’s Protest and Demonstrations Policy, including by engaging in demonstrations during prohibited hours without permits, deplatforming a group of peacefully assembled Jewish students, sitting-in in campus buildings, disrupting classes using loud megaphones, and blocking access to buildings. While these actions have led to some arrests, the legal charges have been dropped. This still leaves the possibility of institutional punishment, but whether the University will pursue the charges, or what the punishments will be—if any—are never disclosed to the University community. Unless punishments for such violations become public (names need not be given), there is no deterrent to illegally disrupting University activities. Punishments for other prohibited behaviors, like sexual harassment and assault, are publicized in a yearly report, so why not trespassing?

The connection between UChicago United for Palestine (UCUP) and SJP isn’t completely clear to me, but UCUP was described by the South Side Weekly as “a coalition of campus groups that includes CareNotCops, UChicago Students for Justice in Palestine, and the National Lawyers Guild at the university.” SJP describes itself on the university website, as a branch of a national organization:

Subject: Students for Justice in Palestine Description: Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, and community members at colleges & universities throughout the US. SJP UChicago is a chapter dedicated to raising awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people on the UChicago campus, as well as throughout the United States, and advocating democratic principles to promote justice, human rights, liberation, and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

Thus UCUP includes SJP, and both organizations comprise University students. Thus both groups must conform to the University’s Protest and Demonstrations Policy. They have violated this Policy repeatedly, and just vowed that they will continue to do so.

On December 9, 26 UCUP students and 2 faculty members were arrested, after being warned, for conducting an illegal sit-in in Rosenwald Hall. For some reason, the charges were dropped against all the demonstrators. There still remains the possibility of University discipline, but whether these students actually will be subject to the disciplinary procedure is a mystery I can’t get clarified, despite having made inquiries. And this is despite our own President’s statement about disruptive demonstrations and protests that include this:

We have policies and processes for guiding community norms, reporting instances that require investigation, and disciplinary action when needed. Our Dean of Students in the University will share more about those policies and processes with students later today.

Apparently, the University community is not allowed to be informed of whether discipline is imposed upon students who violate the Protest and Demonstrations Policy. If it isn’t, then there is absolutely no bar for students to continue violating university regulations, disrupting University activities, blocking university buildings, shouting down other protestors, and so on.

It’s the University’s responsibility, I believe, to let us know if disciplinary action is indeed taken against protestors who violate University regulations, and then let us know the outcome (names need not be given), just as they do with other violations, including sexual harassment and assault. After all, the students on December 9 were charged with “criminal trespass”.

Now UCUP and the “National SJP” have exulted on their instagram page that not only were the charges dropped, but they will continue to engage in illegal activities. Here’s what’s from the Instagram post below.

Note in particular the statements, “WE REJECT THIS. we know that it is imperative to disrupt business as usual.” This is an arrant threat these groups will continue their illegal activities that disrupt campus, and it’s just one more reason to consider barring SJP (and UCUP, if it’s barr-able) from campus. Instead of saying they’ll abide by the protest regulations, groups brag brag that they will continue violating them

Our administration appears to ignore that these illegal activities are publicized, that they disrupt the education we’re supposed to be proffering to students, and they constitute a reason why parents, particularly Jewish ones, might not want to send their kids here. SJP and UCUP are tearing the campus apart with illegal protests, and I call on our administration, while adhering to our Principles of Free Expression, to enforce the University’s Protest and Demonstration Policy.

Here’s the Instagram post issued by UCUP and SJP, which includes a request for donations to cover the “court fees” levied on the demonstrators.