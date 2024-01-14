Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the sabbath for goyische cats: Sunday, January 14, 2024, and a nice food holiday: National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, Don’t forget that it must be on rye with hot mustard, and accompanied by a Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray Tonic:

Da Nooz:

*The US and British strikes on the Houthi’s military sites in Yemen, which made the terrorist group vow retribution, have turned out to be pretty much of a bust.

The United States-led airstrikes on Thursday and Friday against sites in Yemen controlled by the Houthi militia damaged or destroyed about 90 percent of the targets struck, but the group retained about three-quarters of its ability to fire missiles and drones at ships transiting the Red Sea, two U.S. officials said on Saturday. The damage estimates are the first detailed assessments of the strikes by American and British attack planes and warships against nearly 30 locations in Yemen, and they reveal the serious challenges facing the Biden administration and its allies as they seek to deter the Iran-backed Houthis from retaliating, secure critical shipping routes between Europe and Asia, and contain the spread of regional conflict. A top U.S. military officer, Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of the military’s Joint Staff, said on Friday that the strikes had achieved their objective of damaging the Houthis’ ability to launch the kind of complex drone and missile attack they had conducted on Tuesday. But the two U.S. officials cautioned on Saturday that even after hitting more than 60 missile and drone targets with more than 150 precision-guided munitions, the strikes had damaged or destroyed only about 20 to 30 percent of the Houthis’ offensive capability, much of which is mounted on mobile platforms and can be readily moved or hidden. . . . Finding Houthi targets is proving to be more challenging than anticipated. American and other Western intelligence agencies have not spent significant time or resources in recent years collecting data on the location of Houthi air defenses, command hubs, munitions depots and storage and production facilities for drones and missiles, the officials said.

I’d say destroying 25% of an enemy’s capabilities in one set of strikes is a pretty good job, but perhaps the NYT likes to point out American problems because it’s not unsympathetic to the Houthis, just as it’s not unsympathetic to Hamas (I’m partly kidding here). Yes, we got the Houthi’s low-hanging fruits, but I doubt that we and our allies are going to let anybody permanently block the Red Sea and Suez Canal to shipping. It would be dumb to stop attacking now.

*The Presidential election in Taiwan,—which pitted the DPP party, favoring independence from China, against the KMT and PPP parties, favoring closer relationships China—was characterized by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as a “war or peace election”. If the DPP won, that meant, China insinuated, “war.” Victories by the other parties meant peace with the PRC, which has insinuated that it will take over Taiwan within a few years. Well, the election was over yesterday, and the DPP won. That’s good news for those who want Taiwan to remain independent and democratic.

The Taiwanese politician Lai Ching-te has for years been reviled by China’s Communist Party as a dangerous foe who, by its account, could drag the two sides into a war by pressing for full independence for his island democracy. Right up to Saturday, when millions of Taiwanese voted for their next president, an official Beijing news outlet warned that Mr. Lai could take Taiwan “on a path of no return.” Yet, despite China’s months of menacing warnings of a “war or peace” choice for Taiwan’s voters, Mr. Lai was elected president. Mr. Lai, currently Taiwan’s vice president, secured 40 percent of the votes in the election, giving his Democratic Progressive Party, or D.P.P., a third term in a row in the presidential office. No party has achieved more than two successive terms since Taiwan began holding direct, democratic elections for its president in 1996. At a D.P.P. gathering outside its headquarters in Taipei, thousands of supporters, many waving pink and green flags, cheered as Mr. Lai’s lead grew during the counting of the votes, which was displayed on a large screen on an outdoor stage. Addressing his supporters at the event, Mr. Lai called for unity, while also pledging his commitment to defending Taiwan’s identity. “Between democracy and authoritarianism, we choose to stand on the side of democracy,” Mr. Lai said. “This is what this election campaign means to the world.”

If China invades Taiwan, that might be the beginning of WWIII given that Biden (though I don’t know about Trump) has vowed to defend the island against China, and the conflagration would probably also include Japan. And if China makes its move, and the U.S. responds, I don’t see how we can limit that war.

*A fanatic audiophile in Richmond, Virginia, has spent more than a million bucks on his stereo system, with the WaPo reporting that building this monstrosity would “change the lives of people who dwelt [in the same house]”

Ken Fritz was years into his quest to build the world’s greatest stereo when he realized it would take more than just gear. It would take more than the Krell amplifiers and the Ampex reel-to-reel. More than the trio of 10-foot speakers he envisioned crafting by hand. And it would take more than what would come to be the crown jewel of his entire system: the $50,000 custom record player, his “Frankentable,” nestled in a 1,500-pound base designed to thwart any needle-jarring vibrations and equipped with three different tone arms, each calibrated to coax a different sound from the same slab of vinyl. “If I play jazz, maybe that cartridge might bloom a little more than the other two,” Fritz explained to me. “On classical, maybe this one.” No, building the world’s greatest stereo would mean transforming the very space that surrounded it — and the lives of the people who dwelt there. The faded photos tell the story of how the Fritz family helped him turn the living room of their modest split-level ranch on Hybla Road in Richmond’s North Chesterfield neighborhood into something of a concert hall — an environment precisely engineered for the one-of-a-kind acoustic majesty he craved. In one snapshot, his three daughters hold up newsiding for their expanding home. In another, his two boys pose next to the massive speaker shells. There’s the man of the house himself, a compact guy with slicked-back hair and a thin goatee, on the floor making adjustments to the system. He later estimated he spent $1 million on his mission, a number that did not begin to reflect the wear and tear on the household, the hidden costs of his children’s unpaid labor. . . .In the 1980s, Fritz launched his project by blowing up the living room into a listening room, a 1,650-square-foot bump-out based on the same shoe box ratio, just under 2 to 1, that worked magic in concert halls from the Musikverein in Vienna to the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. The idea was that the acoustic waves would similarly roll off Fritz’s long, cement-filled walls and 17-foot-high, wood-paneled ceiling to bathe the listener in music. He got his older son, Kurt, to help pour the concrete floors. Then he worked alongside a construction crew to put up the 12-inch-thick walls and the sound panels to line them. To minimize hum and potential electrical interference, Fritz outfitted the room with its own 200-amp electrical system and HVAC system, independent from the rest of the house. He crafted by hand the three 10-foot speakers that loomed like alien monoliths at the head of the room, with the help of Paul Gibson, a former employee at his fiberglass company. Each 1,400-pound slab pulsed with 24 cone drivers for the deeper tones and 40 tweeters — 30 shooting into the room, 10 toward the crimson curtains draping the wall behind — to project the upper-range sounds. He bought only a few of the components ready-made from a retailer. Fritz and his audiophile friends believed it was idiotic to invest in the kind of top-shelf equipment that gleamed from the glossy pages of High Fidelity magazine. Only a home-crafted system could achieve the audio you desired.

It took Fritz from 1989 to 2013 to build the actual stereo, which uses vinyl records! See the article for more details. But the strain and the cost eventually wrecked his family, leading to a divorce and then estrangement from his son. He remarried, but then he got ALS, a horrible disease that will kill him within a few years. When he could no longer operate the system himself, he gave up decided to sell the house. The buyer didn’t want the stereo system, so Fritz auctioned it off, realizing only $156,000.

It’s a very sad tale.

The turntable:

A screenshot from the video on the site:

*The AP has an article about how the students on campus now want to dump the First Amendment since it allows offensive speech. Those students are dead wrong, for who will determine what speech is quashed? The courts have already carved out the necessary exceptions to the Amendment over the years (defamation, false advertising, speech that can create imminent and predictable violence), and we’re good to go. All that’s left are the censorious Pecksniffs who infect American campuses:

Generations of Americans have held firm to a version of free speech that makes room for even the vilest of views. It’s girded by a belief that the good ideas rise above the bad, that no one should be punished for voicing an idea — except in rare cases where the idea could lead directly to illegal action. Today, that idea faces competition more forceful and vehement than it has seen for a century. On college campuses, a newer version of free speech is emerging as young generations redraw the line where expression crosses into harm. There’s a wave of students who have no tolerance for speech that marginalizes. They draw lines around language that leads to damage, either psychological or physical. Their judgments weigh the Constitution but also incorporate histories of privilege and oppression. “We believe in a diverse set of thoughts,” says Kaleb Autman, a Black student at the University of Wisconsin whose group is demanding a zero-tolerance policy on hate speech. “But when your thought is predicated on the subjugation of me or my people, or to a generalized people, then we have problems.”

No, Mr. Autman, you have a problem. I’m not going to emit blatantly racist thoughts, but you and others may construe some speech, like calls to eliminate DEI or affirmative action, as “subjugating you and your people.” That’s the big problem: WHO DECIDES? Remember when Penn Prsident Liz Magill walked back free speech, and then resigned?:

Asked on Capitol Hill about balancing free speech and the safety of Jewish students, Magill told lawmakers that Penn’s approach is “guided by the United States Constitution, which allows for robust perspectives.” A day later, amid pressure from donors, she said Penn’s policies needed to be “clarified and evaluated.” She suggested rules rooted in the Constitution don’t do enough to protect students in a world with “signs of hate proliferating across our campus and our world in a way not seen in years.” Campuses across the nation have confronted similar tensions amid rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. Debate has raged over whether to police phrases such as “from the river to the sea” and “intifada” — often used as pro-Palestinian chants but lately also seen by some as calls for the genocide of Jews. Columbia University is among several institutions that recently suspended pro-Palestinian student groups, citing their “threatening rhetoric and intimidation.” Those types of phrases, however some perceive them, are “clearly constitutionally protected,” says Erwin Chemerinsky, a law scholar and dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley, which was the cradle of the free speech movement in the 1960s. Yet on all sides of the issue, he says, today’s students want to quash speech they don’t like, regardless of its legality.

Chemerinsky is right. I stand by the First Amendment, with one tiny exception for campuses: students should not be allowed to shout down a speaker. Such deplatforming is legal under the First Amendment but inimical to the real purpose of free speech, especially in colleges.

*The news is thin today, so let’s have a good clean and characteristically Jewish joke:

So it seems that these four Rabbis had a series of theological arguments, and three were always in accord against the fourth. One day, the odd Rabbi out, after the usual “3 to 1, majority rules” statement that signified that he had lost again, decided to appeal to a higher authority. “Oh, G-d!” he cried. “I know in my heart that I am right and they are wrong! Please give me a sign to prove it to them!” It was a beautiful, sunny day. As soon as the Rabbi finished his prayer, a storm cloud moved across the sky above the four. It rumbled once and dissolved. “A sign from G-d! See, I’m right, I knew it!” But the other three disagreed, pointing out that storm clouds form on hot days. So the Rabbi prayed again: “Oh, G-d, I need a bigger sign to show that I am right and they are wrong. So please, G-d, a bigger sign!” This time four storm clouds appeared, rushed toward each other to form one big cloud, and a bolt of lightning slammed into a tree on a nearby hill.”I told you I was right!” cried the Rabbi, but his friends insisted that nothing had happened that could not be explained by natural causes. The Rabbi gets ready to ask for a “very big” sign, but just as he says “Oh G-d…” the sky turns pitch black, the earth shakes, and a deep, booming voice intones from above, “HEEEEEEEE’S RIIIIIIIGHT!” The Rabbi puts his hands on his hips, turns to the other three, and says, “Well?” “So,” shrugged one of the other Rabbis, “now it’s 3 to 2!”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is staying close to her favorite spot:

Hili: I discover new horizons. A: Where? Hili: Most often in the kitchen.

In Polish:

Hili: Odkrywam nowe horyzonty. Ja: Gdzie? Hili: Najczęściej w kuchni.

And a photo by Paulina of Baby Kulka playing in the snow:

From Masih: a 13-year-old mutilated by the Iranian regime, which apparently likes to shoot out the eyes of young people:

Erfan Shakouri, just 13, witnessed a brutal act during the #WomanLifeFreedom movement. Rushing to aid his father’s friend, he was mercilessly shot in the face with a teargas bullet by Islamic regime forces, mere feet away. Despite three surgeries, he tragically lost vision in his… pic.twitter.com/VTHSON0bsE — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 13, 2024

From Rabbi David Wolpe, a visiting scholar at Harvard’s Divinity School, who also resigned from Harvard’s Antisemitism Advisory Group, saying that “the ideology that grips far too many of (Harvard’s) students and faculty, the ideology that works only along axes of oppression and places Jews as oppressors and therefore intrinsically evil, is itself evil.” But no country in the world will bring charges against Gaza, Hamas, and Palestine, which belong to the entities that can be judged at the Hague:

Taken from the Hamas charter- an explicit call to genocide. We live in a world turned on its head. pic.twitter.com/HqF4SbeuUv — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) January 12, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a French boy gassed upon arrival, age 13:

14 January 1931 | French Jew Bernard Goldstein was born in Paris. On 31 July 1944 he was deported from #Drancy in occupied France to #Auschwitz, where he was murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/tLZ1hYIMtG — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 14, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first he jokingly labeled “Nature is wonderful.”

It’s #SexySaturday fact time! FEMALE PENIS! Female Neotrogla have a phallus. Females penetrate males, mating for up to 70hrs, while he transfers sperm to her. If the two are force separated during mating, the male’s insides are ripped out while the female remains intact. 😬 pic.twitter.com/fHQzabwiZ2 — Dr Amanda Moehring (@FlyBehaviour) January 13, 2024

I love this kind of record (be sure to watch the video). Mrs. Lewis had a surfeit of biological fitness!

In 1980, Record Breakers delved into a story spanning six generations as Roy Castle met the only known great-great-great-grandmother in the UK – Mrs Violet Lewis, from Southampton (born on 12 June, 1885). pic.twitter.com/qXbAaGfYK2 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) January 13, 2024