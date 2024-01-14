Today is the Lord’s Day, but also John’s Day, for we have another dollop of themed bird photos from Dr. Avise.. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. I’ll add here that I’m scheduled to go to South Africa in August to visit friends in Capetown and to see the animals at Kruger National Park. I have to see the big “game” before I croak!
South Africa Birds, Part 3
This week’s post is Part 3 of a mini-series on birds I photographed in South Africa during an extended seminar trip in 2007. It shows another dozen or so species from that avian-rich part of the world. All of today’s birds have the word “Cape” in their common name and were photographed in the Cape Town area.
Cape Batis (Batis capensis) female:
Cape Bulbul (Pycnonotus capensis):
Cape Francolin (Pternistis capensis):
Cape Glossy Starling (Lamprotornis nitens):
Cape Grassbird (Sphenoeacus afer):
Cape Gull (Larus dominicanus) (also known as the Kelp Gull):
Cape Robin-chat (Cossypha caffra):
Cape Sparrow (Passer melanurus):
Cape Sugarbird (Promerops cafer) male:
Cape Sugarbird female:
Cape Teal (Anas capensis):
Cape Turtle Dove (Streptopelia capicola):
Cape Wagtail (Motacilla capensis):
Cape Weaver (Ploceus capensis) male:
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Ahhh … simply beautiful…
Lovely, lovely birds and photos.
My personal favorite is the Cape Batis.
Thank you!
Spectacular!
Gotta say that the first photo of the Cape Batis makes her look like she’s off to deliver a very professional TED talk somewhere!