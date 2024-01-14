Today is the Lord’s Day, but also John’s Day, for we have another dollop of themed bird photos from Dr. Avise.. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. I’ll add here that I’m scheduled to go to South Africa in August to visit friends in Capetown and to see the animals at Kruger National Park. I have to see the big “game” before I croak!

South Africa Birds, Part 3 This week’s post is Part 3 of a mini-series on birds I photographed in South Africa during an extended seminar trip in 2007. It shows another dozen or so species from that avian-rich part of the world. All of today’s birds have the word “Cape” in their common name and were photographed in the Cape Town area. Cape Batis (Batis capensis) female:

Cape Gull (Larus dominicanus) (also known as the Kelp Gull):

Cape Sugarbird female: