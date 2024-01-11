Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, January 11, 2024, and National Hot Toddy Day. Wikipedia describes it:

A hot toddy, also known as hot whiskey in Ireland, and occasionally called southern cough syrup within the Southern United States, is typically a mixed drink made of liquor and water with honey (or in some recipes, sugar), lemon, herbs (such as tea) and spices, and served hot. Recipes vary, and hot toddy is traditionally drunk as a nightcap before retiring for the night, in wet or cold weather or to relieve the symptoms of the cold and flu. In How to Drink, Victoria Moore describes the drink as “the vitamin C for health, the honey to soothe, the alcohol to numb.”

And the name?

The word toddy comes from the toddy drink in India, produced by fermenting the sap of palm trees. Its earliest known use to mean “a beverage made of alcoholic liquor with hot water, sugar, and spices” is from 1786. It is often referred to as a ‘Hot Toady’.

I don’t think these really relieve cold symptoms, but they probably help you ignore them. A hot toddy:

It’s also Girl Hug Boy Day, Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day, National Milk Day, Prithvi Jayanti, celebrating the unification of Nepal, and, in the U.S.,National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 11 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*In a breathtaking case of “wrong perp,” South Africa has brought a charge of genocide against Israel in the International Court of Justice. Although Israel is not bound by its decision, it has decided, for some reason (perhaps world opinion) to contest the charges:

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, will begin hearings this week in a case brought by South Africa that accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. The hearings, the first step in a lengthy process should the case go forward, will be the first time that Israel has chosen to defend itself, in person, in such a setting, attesting to the gravity of the indictment and the high stakes for its international reputation and standing. Genocide, the term first employed by a Polish lawyer of Jewish descent in 1944 to describe the Nazis’ systematic murder of about six million Jews and others based on their ethnicity, is among the most serious crimes of which a country can be accused. In its submission to the court, South Africa cited that lawyer, Raphael Lemkin, to expand the definition of genocide. South Africa, whose post-apartheid government has long supported the Palestinian cause, accused Israel of actions in Gaza against Hamas that are “genocidal in character.” It says Israel has killed Palestinian civilians, inflicted serious bodily and mental harm, and created for the residents of Gaza “conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.” The allegation, which Israel categorically denies, is laden with a particular significance in Israel, a country founded in the wake of the near wholesale destruction of European Jewry and that soon after became a haven for Jews expelled by the hundreds of thousands from Arab lands. Israel, a signatory to the 1948 international Convention against Genocide, is keeping the details of its defense for the court. But Israeli leaders say South Africa’s allegations pervert the meaning of genocide and the purpose of the convention. A more fitting case, they say, could be brought against Hamas, an internationally labeled terrorist organization that is the target of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

And here’s the rub:

“There’s nothing more atrocious and preposterous than this claim,” President Isaac Herzog of Israel said on Tuesday. “Actually, our enemies, the Hamas, in their charter, call for the destruction and annihilation of the state of Israel, the only nation state of the Jewish people.”

Israel is not trying to wipe out the Gazans, which it could have done at any time in the last 18 years. In fact, the population of Gaza has mushroomed. It’s clear to anybody with eyes that Israel is acting in self-defense, not trying to wipe out all Palestinians but trying to erase Hamas, which unfortunately loves to put itself among civilians. A much better case could be brought against Hamas and Gaza for genocide, specially since Hamas’s stated aim is to wipe out Jews, which they try repeatedly, not bothering to distinguish between civilians and armed forces. But of course no country in the world is sufficiently sympathetic to Israel (the U..S. isn’t a member of the Court) to bring such a case, a fact that is shameful. Where is Britain, France, or Germany. My guess is that because nearly the whole world hates Israel, it will lose this case. What consequences that would have for the country remain“““rfvfxcx to be seen.

*The Houthis, another terrorist group, has struck again in the Red Sea in their drive to stop all Israeli shipping, although they’re actually attacking everyone. This time it was a big-time attack, but the U.S. and the Brits repelled it.

U.S. and British naval forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday towards the southern Red Sea, the United States said, with Britain hinting at further measures to protect international shipping lanes. British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said it was the largest attack in the area by the militants to date as the three-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza spills over into other parts of the Middle East. “This is an unsustainable situation,” Shapps told reporters, adding “watch this space” with regards to further possible action by Britain and its international partners. “This cannot continue and cannot be allowed to continue.” U.S. Central Command said no injuries nor damage were reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19. Later in the day, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Iranian-backed militants fired a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones at a U.S. ship that was “providing support” to Israel. . . . The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which is based in the Gulf region and has along with Britain deployed naval forces to protect Red Sea shipping from an upsurge in Houthi attacks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How many fronts is the fighting on? The Red Sea, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, West Bank, and I’ve probably forgotten some. And of course it’s all Israel’s fault.

*Ruth Marcus, an associated editor at the Washington Post, tells us “The justices will keep Trump on the ballot. Here’s how (and why) they’ll do it.”

The Supreme Court isn’t going to save us from another Donald Trump presidency. The justices announced Jan. 5 that they will take up the question of whether states can exclude Trump from their ballots under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which makes former officials who engaged in insurrection ineligible for future office. The court was correct to take the case — an appeal from a Colorado Supreme Court decision declaring Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s GOP primary ballot — and, given the need to get the Section 3 issue settled, to speed up the proceedings, with the case set to be argued Feb. 8. But those who are looking to this once-obscure, rarely invoked provision of the Constitution for salvation are apt to find themselves disappointed. It would be extraordinary for any Supreme Court to declare that the front-runner for his party’s nomination can be barred from the ballot; doing so would unleash widespread confusion, and worse, on the nation. This Supreme Court, with six justices nominated by Republican presidents, isn’t going to take that step — and, as I’ve written before, I expect they’ll be joined by some or all of the Democratic appointees. The chief mystery — and one that will be fascinating to watch as the case unfolds — is how the court will arrive at that conclusion. That might take some intellectual gymnastics for the conservative justices who are professed originalists, committed to hewing to the constitutional text. Trump’s lawyers, in a goulash of a brief, served up an array of arguments for Trump to run — some tendentious, others more compelling. What follows is an assessment of some possible outcomes.

She gives three possibilities for how the Supreme court will rule for Trump; I’ll show two of them:

Trump remains eligible to hold office because it isn’t clear he engaged in insurrection. This would be the most straightforward basis for ruling, but I suspect the justices will be reluctant to plunge the court into the political thicket of deciding whether the former president is an insurrectionist. The court doesn’t have to agree on its reasoning, but garnering a majority for that proposition might be difficult as well. Still, that’s the fundamental question, so let’s go through the arguments. . . . . Section 3 doesn’t apply to Trump because it doesn’t cover presidents. This sounds preposterous, but it might provide a tempting off-ramp for the justices. In describing those subject to disqualification, Section 3 specifies those who are senators, representatives, presidential electors, or “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State” and who previously took an oath “as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States.” Is the presidency such an office and the president such an officer

*The WSJ tells us “How much caffeine you should actually have—and when“.

Generally, government and health groups recommend that healthy adults consume no more than400 milligrams of caffeine a day. That comes out to about four, 8-ounce cups of coffee, says Jennifer Temple, a professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions. (No, that 20-ounce Starbucks Venti doesn’t count as one cup of coffee.) And believe it or not, we are doing pretty well on this target. The average American adult consumes about 200 milligrams of caffeinea day and in Europe, it is 270 milligrams, according to a 2017 review study. But not everyone is optimizing their caffeine intake to maximize how it can help them—by sharpening concentration for work or giving them a boost before a run—without hurting their sleep or overall health. Here’s how to think strategically about getting the most out of your daily dose. About 100 to 150 milligrams—or one to 1.5 cups of coffee—is a ballpark amount that will deliver a boost, says Astrid Nehlig, an emeritus research director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, who has studied caffeine’s impact on brain activity, though it varies from person to person. The effects generally kick in about five minutes after consumption and increase to become optimal for between roughly 15 and 120 minutes, Nehlig says. Caffeine has been linked to physical benefits, too. People walked more on days they drank coffee than on days they didn’t, according to a 2023 study of 100 people in the New England Journal of Medicine. Participants took an average of 1,000 more steps on days when they drank caffeinated coffee than when they didn’t. Where to get your caffeine. The best source of caffeine is unsweetened coffee or tea, says Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. These drinks have other beneficial ingredients, such as polyphenols, which have antioxidant effects which reduce inflammation. . . .Kids under 12 should avoid caffeine, while 12- to 18-year-olds should have no more than 100 milligrams a day, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Pregnant women are advised to have no more than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day. People with chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease might want to be more cautious about their caffeine consumption,

Learn anything? I have a latte made with a double espresso once a day, and that’s it I often used to have another double espresso after lunch, but found that it kept me up, and I no longer crave it.

*Lauren Boebert is in a mess again, though her ex-husband is in a worse mess. First she gets kicked out of a movie theater for vaping and salacious canoodling (see also here) but now she’s been accused by her ex-husband of punching her. She was cleared, but the guy is facing charges:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cleared on Wednesday of domestic violence allegations after her ex-husband recanted his claim that she punched him during an altercation in a restaurant where they’d gone to try to get on better terms, according to police and court documents. Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges stemming from Saturday’s incident in the rural Colorado town of Silt. He allegedly refused to cooperate with police after calling 911 to report domestic violence and then had to be forcibly removed, police said. He is also accused of getting into a physical fight with the couple’s 18-year-old son and taking out a rifle as the teen called authorities, according to an arrest affidavit. The altercation came just over a week after Lauren Boebert, a Republican, announced she was switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and after an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. The Boeberts’ divorce was finalized in October. Jayson Boebert did not respond to a request for comment. He previously told The Denver Post that he called police on Sunday morning to say he didn’t want to press charges in the incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant. “Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of domestic violence against Rep. Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed,” police said. Lauren Boebert told police she and her ex-husband went to the restaurant to finish a conversation they had started at their old home earlier that night as they tried to reconcile and get on good terms, according to Jayson Boebert’s arrest affidavit. But she said that things got heated after they started talking about their new partners and she placed a finger on Jayson Boebert’s nose to end the conversation, according to the document. Jayson Boebert, who police said was “highly intoxicated,” then called 911 to report domestic abuse and later claimed that he had been punched in the face, the document said.

Remember, she’s a Congresswoman! Is this the best we can find in Colorado to represent her district. Well, she’s switching districts this year because she might lose to a Democrat in her own. Let’s hope she loses in the new one

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili had a bit of Andrzej’s steak last night.

Hili: I don’t remember when I last ate a sirloin steak. A; Yesterday. Hili: It’s been a long time.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie pamiętam kiedy ostatnio jadłam polędwicę. Ja: Wczoraj. Hili: To dawno.

And a photo of the loving Szaron:

*******************

From Paul on Tik Tok: a Jewish cat eating matzoh ball soup! I wonder if he likes chopped liver and gefilte fish?

From Thomas, a Gary Larson Far Side cartoon:

From Science Humor; this emphasizes the importance of punctuation and grammar:

We have two tweets from Masih today showing Iranian women defying their regime’s dictatorial dress-and-behavior code, I love this first one of a girl dancing to the muezzin:

The Islamic regime aims to transform Iran into a vast mosque: women covered, no dance, only the call to prayer as music. But the young generation is doing the exact opposite – they dance, sing, and let their hair flow freely in the wind. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/OA3gPz8Glo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 10, 2024

The Islamic regime floods the city with banners and posters glorifying the hijab. But young teens stand in front of these, defiant without hijabs, mocking the propaganda. Their message to the anti-woman regime is clear: We won’t be slaves to Sharia law. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/xNQZTyVAfJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 10, 2024

From Sue. Get it?

“When one door closes, another opens.” — Boeing — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) January 9, 2024

From Simon; the words of JFK slightly altered:

From Barry: the code of Cat Jail:

in cat jail they live by the rule scratch my tummy and I’ll scratch yours pic.twitter.com/Qfj8R4pH1L — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 7, 2024

Another good cat video, this time from Malcolm. I can’t explain it; you have to watch.

Chef of the day!!! pic.twitter.com/YvdJRZfZxZ — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) January 5, 2024

"Wiegala" by Ilse Weber.

"Wiegala" by Ilse Weber. Wiegala, wiegala, weier,

the wind plays on the lyre.

It plays so sweetly in the green reeds.

The nightingale sings its song.

Wiegala, wiegala, weier,

the wind plays on the lyre. Wiegala, wiegala, werne,

the moon is a lantern.

It stands in the darkened… — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 11, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a chipmunk has an epiphany. And the second tweet shows what must be British hyraxes!!

Hyrax drinking tea pic.twitter.com/Wd6zKedcKe — Time Trip (@TimeTriping) January 10, 2024

